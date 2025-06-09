So if you've already redeemed all of your Grow a Garden codes, they will offer another opportunity to quickly boost your output.

But where do you start? We’ve broken down all you need to know about your Grow a Garden pets, including eggs, abilities, and how to get one.

Best Pets in Grow a Garden

The best Grow a Garden pets inevitably come from the rarer, more expensive eggs, but we’ve put together a list of the best pets in Grow a Garden, choosing only one pet per egg.

The best pets in each egg group are as follows:

Common Egg: Golden Lab

Golden Lab Uncommon Egg: Deer

Deer Rare Egg: Pig

Pig Legendary Egg: Polar Bear

Polar Bear Mythical Egg: Red Giant Ant

Red Giant Ant Bug Egg: Dragonfly

Dragonfly Bee Egg: Bear Bee

Bear Bee Anti-Bee Egg: Disco Bee

All Grow a Garden Pets: Rarity Tier List of Animals and Eggs

There are currently six tiers of Grow a Garden pets, ranging from Common to Divine.

Here’s the full breakdown of their abilities, and your chances of getting that pet from the egg:

Common Egg Pets:

Golden Lab (33 per cent): Every 60 seconds, has a 10 per cent chance to dig up a random seed.

(33 per cent): Every 60 seconds, has a 10 per cent chance to dig up a random seed. Dog (33 per cent): Every 60 seconds, has a 5 per cent chance to dig up a random seed.

(33 per cent): Every 60 seconds, has a 5 per cent chance to dig up a random seed. Bunny (33 per cent): Every 40 seconds, eats a carrot for 1.5x value bonus.

Common Eggs in Grow a Garden. Roblox

While a Bee is also a Common pet, it is only available in the Bee Egg during the limited-time Bizzy Bees event.

Your pet may have slightly different stat multipliers or cooldowns than the ones given above, which is part of the natural variation within the game.

Uncommon Egg Pets:

Black Bunny (25 per cent): Every 40 seconds, eats a carrot for a 1.5x value bonus.

(25 per cent): Every 40 seconds, eats a carrot for a 1.5x value bonus. Cat (25 per cent): Every 80 seconds, naps for 10s. New fruit within 10 studs will be 1.25x larger.

(25 per cent): Every 80 seconds, naps for 10s. New fruit within 10 studs will be 1.25x larger. Chicken (25 per cent): Increases egg hatch speed by 10 per cent.

(25 per cent): Increases egg hatch speed by 10 per cent. Deer (25 per cent): Grants a 3 per cent chance for berry fruit to stay after harvest.

Rare Egg Pets:

Orange Tabby (33 per cent): Every 90 seconds, naps for 15 seconds. New fruit within 15 studs will be 1.5x larger.

(33 per cent): Every 90 seconds, naps for 15 seconds. New fruit within 15 studs will be 1.5x larger. Spotted Deer (25 per cent): Grants a 5 per cent chance for berry fruit to stay after harvest.

(25 per cent): Grants a 5 per cent chance for berry fruit to stay after harvest. Pig (16 per cent): Every 118 seconds, emits an aura for 15s that grants a 2x chance for new fruits to grow as variants within 15 studs.

(16 per cent): Every 118 seconds, emits an aura for 15s that grants a 2x chance for new fruits to grow as variants within 15 studs. Rooster (16.6 per cent): Increases egg hatch speed by 20%

(16.6 per cent): Increases egg hatch speed by 20% Monkey (8.3 per cent): Grants a 2.5 per cent chance to refund fruit back into your inventory when selling.

Legendary Egg Pets:

Cow (42.5 per cent): All plants within 8 studs grow 1.12x faster.

(42.5 per cent): All plants within 8 studs grow 1.12x faster. Silver Monkey (42.5 per cent): 8 per cent chance to refund fruit back to your inventory when selling.

(42.5 per cent): 8 per cent chance to refund fruit back to your inventory when selling. Sea Otter (10.6 per cent): Every 30 seconds, sprays water on a nearby plant.

(10.6 per cent): Every 30 seconds, sprays water on a nearby plant. Turtle (2.1 per cent): All sprinklers last 20 per cent longer.

(2.1 per cent): All sprinklers last 20 per cent longer. Polar Bear (2.1 per cent): Every 90 seconds, 10 per cent chance that a nearby fruit becomes Chilled or Frozen.

Mythical Egg Pets:

Grey Mouse (35.7 per cent): Every 10 minutes, gains an additional 500 bonus experience. Grants a 10 per cent increase to player movement speed.

(35.7 per cent): Every 10 minutes, gains an additional 500 bonus experience. Grants a 10 per cent increase to player movement speed. Brown Mouse (25.8 per cent): Every 8 minutes, gains an additional 750 bonus experience. Grants a 10 per cent increase to player jump height.

(25.8 per cent): Every 8 minutes, gains an additional 750 bonus experience. Grants a 10 per cent increase to player jump height. Squirrel (26.8 per cent): Gives a 2.5 per cent chance to not consume the seed when planting.

(26.8 per cent): Gives a 2.5 per cent chance to not consume the seed when planting. Red Giant Ant (8.9 per cent): 5.16 per cent chance that harvested crops duplicate. 5.16 per cent extra chance for Fruit type crops to duplicate.

(8.9 per cent): 5.16 per cent chance that harvested crops duplicate. 5.16 per cent extra chance for Fruit type crops to duplicate. Red Fox (1.8 per cent): Every 8:57 minutes, it goes to another player’s random crop and tries to get a seed from it.

Divine (Bug) Egg Pets:

Snail (40 per cent): 5.08 per cent extra chance that harvested plants drop seeds.

(40 per cent): 5.08 per cent extra chance that harvested plants drop seeds. Giant Ant (30 per cent): 10 per cent chance to duplicate fruits when harvested.

(30 per cent): 10 per cent chance to duplicate fruits when harvested. Caterpillar (25 per cent): All leafy plants grow 1.65x faster.

(25 per cent): All leafy plants grow 1.65x faster. Praying Mantis (4 per cent): Every 80 seconds, prays for 10 seconds. This grants a 1.5x chance of a crop gaining a mutation within 10 studs.

(4 per cent): Every 80 seconds, prays for 10 seconds. This grants a 1.5x chance of a crop gaining a mutation within 10 studs. Dragonfly (1 per cent): Every 5 minutes, turns one random fruit gold.

Alongside these pets, additional pets are currently available as part of the Bizzy Bees Event through the Bee Egg and Anti Bee Egg.

Bee Egg:

Bee (65 per cent): Every 24:45 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation.

(65 per cent): Every 24:45 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Honey Bee (25 per cent): Every 20 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation.

(25 per cent): Every 20 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Bear Bee (5 per cent): Every 25 minutes, goes to a nearby fruit and tries to pollinate it. But as it's not a bee, it fails and turns it into a Honey Glazed fruit instead.

(5 per cent): Every 25 minutes, goes to a nearby fruit and tries to pollinate it. But as it's not a bee, it fails and turns it into a Honey Glazed fruit instead. Petal Bee (4 per cent): Every 25 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. This also grants a 1 per cent chance for Flower-type fruit to stay after harvest.

(4 per cent): Every 25 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. This also grants a 1 per cent chance for Flower-type fruit to stay after harvest. Queen Bee (1 per cent): Every 25 minutes, a nearby fruit gets pollinated, applying Pollinated mutation. Every 30m, a random pet will refresh its cooldown.

Bee in Grow a Garden. Roblox

Anti Bee Egg:

Wasp (55 per cent): Every 30 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Every 10 minutes, stings a random pet and advances its ability cooldown by 60 seconds.

(55 per cent): Every 30 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Every 10 minutes, stings a random pet and advances its ability cooldown by 60 seconds. Tarantula Hawk (30 per cent): Every 25 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Every 5 minutes, stings a random pet and advances its ability cooldown by 80 seconds.

(30 per cent): Every 25 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit and pollinates it, applying Pollinated mutation. Every 5 minutes, stings a random pet and advances its ability cooldown by 80 seconds. Moth (13.75 per cent): Every 13 minutes, sings to a random pet and restores its hunger to 100 per cent.

(13.75 per cent): Every 13 minutes, sings to a random pet and restores its hunger to 100 per cent. Butterfly (1 per cent): Every 30 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit with 5x mutations, removes all mutations from it and turns it into Rainbow.

(1 per cent): Every 30 minutes, flies to a nearby fruit with 5x mutations, removes all mutations from it and turns it into Rainbow. Disco Bee (0.25 per cent): Every 20 minutes, 12% chance that a nearby fruit becomes Disco.

When you first start Grow a Garden, you can only have three pets in your garden at a time. You can increase this by five extra pet slots by trading your unwanted pets to Raphael at the Pet Egg shop.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read more on Roblox:

Roblox Image IDs: Best images to use in Roblox

Best images to use in Roblox Dress to Impress codes: Latest codes to use

Latest codes to use Roblox Music codes: Which songs to listen to

Grow a Garden Eggs: All egg types and prices

You can buy eggs from the Pet Egg shop using the Grow a Garden in-game currency (Sheckles) or Robux. Only three eggs will be on sale at any time, with the egg shop refreshing every 30 minutes.

Common Egg (99 per cent) : 50,000 Sheckles

(99 per cent) 50,000 Sheckles Uncommon Egg (54 per cent): 150,000 Sheckles

(54 per cent): 150,000 Sheckles Rare Egg (24 per cent): 600,000 Sheckles

(24 per cent): 600,000 Sheckles Legendary Egg (12 per cent): 3,000,000 Sheckles

(12 per cent): 3,000,000 Sheckles Mythical Egg (7 per cent): 8,000,000 Sheckles

(7 per cent): 8,000,000 Sheckles Bug (Divine) Egg (3 per cent): 50,000,000 Sheckles

Additional eggs are also available as part of ongoing Limited Time Events.

The Bee Egg is available in the Honey Shop for 18 Honey, while the Anti-Bee Egg can be crafted from a variety of recipes when talking to the Bizzy Bear.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.