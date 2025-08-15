Next Grow a Garden update: Release date and what to expect
It's gonna be(an) a big one.
There's always new content coming to Roblox, and the next Grow a Garden update promises to bring heaps of exciting stuff for you to check out.
With previous updates adding things like Grow a Garden pets and Grow a Garden recipes, it's no surprise that fans are eager to check out what's coming next.
But for now, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the next Grow a Garden update, including the release date and what to expect.
When is the next Grow a Garden update?
The next Grow a Garden update is scheduled to release on Saturday 16th August 2025 at 3pm BST.
If you're in another time zone, here's when the next update releases for you:
- US West Coast (PDT) – 7am
- US East Coast (EDT) – 10am
- Central Europe (CEST) – 4pm
- Australia East Coast (AEST) – 12am 17th August
- New Zealand (NZST) – 2am 17th August
What to expect in the next Grow a Garden update
The next Grow a Garden update will introduce the Beanstalk event.
At the end of July, a poll on the official Grow a Garden Twitter account asked players to choose between a Cooking event or a Beanstalk event.
With the Cooking event winning by a small margin, we got the addition of recipes to the game, but once that event ends, we'll move on to the Beanstalk event.
Players will grow a huge Beanstalk, which they can climb to unlock brand-new seeds, pets and rare items.
The update will also introduce a new Garden Index, which adds a checklist that players can use to see which items they've unlocked so far.
