Be sure to take a look at our Grow a Garden codes if you're after some free rewards, too.

But for now, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the next Grow a Garden update, including the release date and what to expect.

The next Grow a Garden update is scheduled to release on Saturday 16th August 2025 at 3pm BST.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you're in another time zone, here's when the next update releases for you:

US West Coast (PDT) – 7am

US East Coast (EDT) – 10am

Central Europe (CEST) – 4pm

Australia East Coast (AEST) – 12am 17th August

New Zealand (NZST) – 2am 17th August

The next Grow a Garden update will introduce the Beanstalk event.

At the end of July, a poll on the official Grow a Garden Twitter account asked players to choose between a Cooking event or a Beanstalk event.

With the Cooking event winning by a small margin, we got the addition of recipes to the game, but once that event ends, we'll move on to the Beanstalk event.

Players will grow a huge Beanstalk, which they can climb to unlock brand-new seeds, pets and rare items.

The update will also introduce a new Garden Index, which adds a checklist that players can use to see which items they've unlocked so far.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.