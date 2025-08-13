If you're looking to get your farm game up, then be sure to check out some Grow a Garden pets, and our Grow a Garden codes as well, for some free rewards.

But for now, you're after some tasty Grow a Garden recipes, so read on for our full recipe list including those Spaghetti and Sushi recipes!

Full list of Grow a Garden recipes

At the time of writing, there are 12 different recipes that you can make for Chris P Bacon in Grow a Garden.

There are multiple ways to make many of these recipes, so if you find a better one, feel free to use that! But if you're looking for a recipe you don't already have, here's a full list:

How to make Spaghetti in Grow a Garden

Legendary : 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Jalapeno OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Cauliflower

: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Jalapeno OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Cauliflower Mythical : 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Mushroom, 2x Dragon Pepper OR 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 1x Jalapeno, 1x Bone Blossom

: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Mushroom, 2x Dragon Pepper OR 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 1x Jalapeno, 1x Bone Blossom Divine : 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom, 2x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Beanstalk, 2x Ember Lily

: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom, 2x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Beanstalk, 2x Ember Lily Prismatic : 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 2x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Violet Corn, 2x Bone Blossom

: 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 2x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Violet Corn, 2x Bone Blossom Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze, 1x Grand Tomato, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make Sushi in Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo

: 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo Rare : 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo

: 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 2x Bamboo, 2x Sugar Apple

: 1x Corn, 1x Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 2x Bamboo, 2x Sugar Apple Divine: 1x Corn, 1x Bamboo, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make a Donut in Grow a Garden

Uncommon : 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Spiked Mango, 2x Corn

: 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Spiked Mango, 2x Corn Legendary : 1x Moon Melon, 1x Blood Banana

: 1x Moon Melon, 1x Blood Banana Mythical : 1x Sugar Apple, 2x Corn

: 1x Sugar Apple, 2x Corn Divine : 1x Banana, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple

: 1x Banana, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple Prismatic: 1x Sugarglaze, 4x Bone Blossom

How to make a Waffle in Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Strawberry, 1x Coconut

: 1x Strawberry, 1x Coconut Legendary : 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon, 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze

: 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon, 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze Mythical : 1x Coconut, 1x Starfruit, 1x Tranquil Bloom

: 1x Coconut, 1x Starfruit, 1x Tranquil Bloom Divine : 1x Coconut, 1x Sugar Apple

: 1x Coconut, 1x Sugar Apple Prismatic: 1x Coconut, 1x Sugar Apple, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Banana, 1x Pepper

: 1x Banana, 1x Pepper Legendary : 1x Corn, 1x Pepper

: 1x Corn, 1x Pepper Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Ember Lily

: 1x Corn, 1x Ember Lily Divine : 1x Corn, 4x Ember Lily OR 1x Corn, 2x Beanstalk, 2x Bone Blossom

: 1x Corn, 4x Ember Lily OR 1x Corn, 2x Beanstalk, 2x Bone Blossom Prismatic: 1x Corn, 2x Bone Blossom OR 1x Violet Corn, 4x Bone Blossom

How to make Soup in Grow a Garden

Put ingredients in the pot and cooking pot for five mins.

Very Common : 1x Carrot

: 1x Carrot Common : 1x Strawberry, 1x Peach, 1x Mango

: 1x Strawberry, 1x Peach, 1x Mango Uncommon : 2x Coconut OR 1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit OR 1x Green Apple, 1x Grape OR 1x Apple

: 2x Coconut OR 1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit OR 1x Green Apple, 1x Grape OR 1x Apple Rare: 1x Coconut, 1x Elder Strawberry or 1x Grape, 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Dragon Fruit

How to make a Salad in Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Bamboo, 3x Carrot

: 1x Bamboo, 3x Carrot Uncommon : 2x Tomato

: 2x Tomato Rare : 1x Corn, 1x Tomato OR 5x Tomato

: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato OR 5x Tomato Mythical : 1x Tomato, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Giant Pinecone

: 1x Tomato, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Giant Pinecone Divine : 1x Tomato, 4x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 4x Beanstalk

: 1x Tomato, 4x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 4x Beanstalk Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 4x Bone Blossom

How to make a Sandwich Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Corn, 2x Tomato

: 1x Corn, 2x Tomato Legendary : 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Cacao OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Elder Strawberry

: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Cacao OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Elder Strawberry Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 2x Giant Pinecone

: 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 2x Giant Pinecone Divine : 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 3x Bone Blossom

: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 3x Bone Blossom Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 1x Banana, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make Cake in Grow a Garden

Uncommon : 1x Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Watermelon

: 1x Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Watermelon Rare : 1x Blueberry, 1x Grape, 1x Apple, 1x Corn OR 1x Pumpkin, 2x Strawberry, 2x Banana

: 1x Blueberry, 1x Grape, 1x Apple, 1x Corn OR 1x Pumpkin, 2x Strawberry, 2x Banana Legendary: 2x Banana, 2x Kiwi

Mythical : 2x Corn, 2x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple

: 2x Corn, 2x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple Divine : 1x Banana, 1x Kiwi, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Corn, 4x Sugar Blossom

: 1x Banana, 1x Kiwi, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Corn, 4x Sugar Blossom Prismatic: 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make Pie in Grow a Garden

Common : 1x Corn, 1x Pumpkin

: 1x Corn, 1x Pumpkin Rare : 1x Apple, 1x Pumpkin

: 1x Apple, 1x Pumpkin Legendary : 1xCorn, 1x Coconut

: 1xCorn, 1x Coconut Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Mango, 3x Coconut

: 1x Corn, 1x Mango, 3x Coconut Divine : 1x Coconut, 1x Ember Lily OR 1x Coconut, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Pumpkin, 3x Sugar Apple

: 1x Coconut, 1x Ember Lily OR 1x Coconut, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Pumpkin, 3x Sugar Apple Prismatic: 1x Pumpkin, 4x Bone Blossom OR 1x Coconut, 2x Bone Blossom

How to make a Burger in Grow a Garden

Rare : 1x Corn, 1x Pepper, 1x Tomato

: 1x Corn, 1x Pepper, 1x Tomato Legendary : 1x Corn, 2x Tomato, 2x Ember Lily

: 1x Corn, 2x Tomato, 2x Ember Lily Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Beanstalk

: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Beanstalk Divine : 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 3x Bone Blossom

: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 3x Bone Blossom Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 1x Violet Corn, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

Uncommon : 1x Corn, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry

: 1x Corn, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry Rare : 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon

: 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon Legendary : 1x Watermelon, 1x Banana OR 1x Corn, 1x Pineapple OR 2x Banana

: 1x Watermelon, 1x Banana OR 1x Corn, 1x Pineapple OR 2x Banana Mythical : 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple

: 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple Divine : 1x Tomato, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 3x Sugar Apple

: 1x Tomato, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 3x Sugar Apple Prismatic: 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze, 3x Bone Blossom

How to make Pizza in Grow a Garden

Rare : 1x Banana, 1x Tomato

: 1x Banana, 1x Tomato Legendary : 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper OR 1x Pepper, 2x Corn, 2x Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Coconut, 1x Cactus

: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper OR 1x Pepper, 2x Corn, 2x Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Coconut, 1x Cactus Mythical : 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 2x Sugar Apple

: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 2x Sugar Apple Divine : 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom

: 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom Prismatic: 1x Banana, 1x Beanstalk, 3x Bone Blossom

