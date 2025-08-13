Grow a Garden recipes: How to make Spaghetti, Sushi, Donuts and more
Good eats.
If you want to keep the illustrious Chris P Bacon happy and fed, then you're going to want to take a look at all our Grow a Garden recipes for everything from Spaghetti to Sushi.
It's not just Spaghetti and Sushi, though! You can make Waffles, Hot Dogs, Pizza – loads of stuff! All you need are the right ingredients, like Sugar Apple or Candy Blossom.
If you're looking to get your farm game up, then be sure to check out some Grow a Garden pets, and our Grow a Garden codes as well, for some free rewards.
But for now, you're after some tasty Grow a Garden recipes, so read on for our full recipe list including those Spaghetti and Sushi recipes!
Full list of Grow a Garden recipes
At the time of writing, there are 12 different recipes that you can make for Chris P Bacon in Grow a Garden.
There are multiple ways to make many of these recipes, so if you find a better one, feel free to use that! But if you're looking for a recipe you don't already have, here's a full list:
How to make Spaghetti in Grow a Garden
- Legendary: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Jalapeno OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 1x Cauliflower
- Mythical: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Mushroom, 2x Dragon Pepper OR 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 1x Jalapeno, 1x Bone Blossom
- Divine: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom, 2x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Beanstalk, 2x Ember Lily
- Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 1x Cauliflower, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Bell Pepper, 2x Bone Blossom OR 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Violet Corn, 2x Bone Blossom
- Transcendent: 1x Sugarglaze, 1x Grand Tomato, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make Sushi in Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo
- Rare: 1x Corn, 4x Bamboo
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 2x Bamboo, 2x Sugar Apple
- Divine: 1x Corn, 1x Bamboo, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make a Donut in Grow a Garden
- Uncommon: 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Spiked Mango, 2x Corn
- Legendary: 1x Moon Melon, 1x Blood Banana
- Mythical: 1x Sugar Apple, 2x Corn
- Divine: 1x Banana, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple
- Prismatic: 1x Sugarglaze, 4x Bone Blossom
How to make a Waffle in Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Strawberry, 1x Coconut
- Legendary: 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon, 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze
- Mythical: 1x Coconut, 1x Starfruit, 1x Tranquil Bloom
- Divine: 1x Coconut, 1x Sugar Apple
- Prismatic: 1x Coconut, 1x Sugar Apple, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make a Hot Dog in Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Banana, 1x Pepper
- Legendary: 1x Corn, 1x Pepper
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Ember Lily
- Divine: 1x Corn, 4x Ember Lily OR 1x Corn, 2x Beanstalk, 2x Bone Blossom
- Prismatic: 1x Corn, 2x Bone Blossom OR 1x Violet Corn, 4x Bone Blossom
How to make Soup in Grow a Garden
Put ingredients in the pot and cooking pot for five mins.
- Very Common: 1x Carrot
- Common: 1x Strawberry, 1x Peach, 1x Mango
- Uncommon: 2x Coconut OR 1x Coconut, 1x Dragon Fruit OR 1x Green Apple, 1x Grape OR 1x Apple
- Rare: 1x Coconut, 1x Elder Strawberry or 1x Grape, 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Dragon Fruit
How to make a Salad in Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Bamboo, 3x Carrot
- Uncommon: 2x Tomato
- Rare: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato OR 5x Tomato
- Mythical: 1x Tomato, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Tomato, 1x Giant Pinecone
- Divine: 1x Tomato, 4x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 4x Beanstalk
- Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 4x Bone Blossom
How to make a Sandwich Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Corn, 2x Tomato
- Legendary: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Cacao OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 1x Elder Strawberry
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple OR 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 2x Giant Pinecone
- Divine: 1x Tomato, 1x Corn, 3x Bone Blossom
- Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 1x Banana, 3x Bone Blossom
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to make Cake in Grow a Garden
- Uncommon: 1x Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Strawberry OR 2x Corn, 2x Watermelon
- Rare: 1x Blueberry, 1x Grape, 1x Apple, 1x Corn OR 1x Pumpkin, 2x Strawberry, 2x Banana
- Legendary: 2x Banana, 2x Kiwi
- Mythical: 2x Corn, 2x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Lucky Bamboo, 3x Sugar Apple
- Divine: 1x Banana, 1x Kiwi, 3x Bone Blossom OR 1x Corn, 4x Sugar Blossom
- Prismatic: 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make Pie in Grow a Garden
- Common: 1x Corn, 1x Pumpkin
- Rare: 1x Apple, 1x Pumpkin
- Legendary: 1xCorn, 1x Coconut
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Mango, 3x Coconut
- Divine: 1x Coconut, 1x Ember Lily OR 1x Coconut, 1x Beanstalk OR 1x Pumpkin, 3x Sugar Apple
- Prismatic: 1x Pumpkin, 4x Bone Blossom OR 1x Coconut, 2x Bone Blossom
How to make a Burger in Grow a Garden
- Rare: 1x Corn, 1x Pepper, 1x Tomato
- Legendary: 1x Corn, 2x Tomato, 2x Ember Lily
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Beanstalk
- Divine: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 3x Bone Blossom
- Prismatic: 1x Tomato, 1x Violet Corn, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden
- Uncommon: 1x Corn, 1x Strawberry OR 1x Corn, 1x Blueberry
- Rare: 1x Corn, 1x Watermelon
- Legendary: 1x Watermelon, 1x Banana OR 1x Corn, 1x Pineapple OR 2x Banana
- Mythical: 1x Banana, 1x Sugar Apple
- Divine: 1x Tomato, 1x Bone Blossom, 1x Sugar Apple OR 1x Corn, 3x Sugar Apple
- Prismatic: 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Sugarglaze, 3x Bone Blossom
How to make Pizza in Grow a Garden
- Rare: 1x Banana, 1x Tomato
- Legendary: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper OR 1x Pepper, 2x Corn, 2x Apple OR 1x Corn, 1x Coconut, 1x Cactus
- Mythical: 1x Corn, 1x Tomato, 1x Pepper, 2x Sugar Apple
- Divine: 1x Sugar Apple, 1x Corn, 1x Bone Blossom
- Prismatic: 1x Banana, 1x Beanstalk, 3x Bone Blossom
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.