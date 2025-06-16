But until then, we're here to take you through everything you need to know about how to get Sugar Apple and Sugar Apple seeds in Roblox's Grow a Garden.

How to get Sugar Apple in Grow a Garden explained

You can buy Sugar Apple seeds in Grow a Garden from Sam's Seed Shop, though this will cost you a whopping 25 million Sheckles.

Thankfully, if you can get the cash, they are absolutely worth buying, as Sugar Apples are one of the best plants to grow in the game.

First, a cultivated Sugar Apple plant can be harvested for multiple fruits. Secondly, they have a Prismatic rarity, making them one of the rarest plants in the game alongside others like the Ember Lily.

This means you can make a huge amount of money from growing them, and it's a worthy investment if you can afford it.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If you are planning on buying one, then make sure to regularly check the Seed Shop, as it refreshes its stock every five minutes.

Additionally, you can sometimes get a Sugar Apple seed from the Red Fox pet, which may steal a Sugar Apple from a player on your server who is growing them.

Red Foxes are rare, however, and have a low chance of stealing a Sugar Apple anyway, so it's not exactly a convenient or consistent method.

Unfortunately, that's about it for how to get Sugar Apples – there's a reason they're so rare, though!

If you can't afford one yet, it will simply be a matter of saving up, or hoping that you're lucky enough to get one from a code instead!

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.