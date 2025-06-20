Perhaps we'll get one from some Grow a Garden codes one day, but until then, here's everything you need to know about how to get Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden.

How to get Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden

We aren't going to beat around the bush here, the long and short of it is that you cannot get Candy Blossom in Grow a Garden anymore. At least not directly.

The crop was added to the game as part of the 2025 Easter Event, during which players could purchase Candy Blossom seeds from Sam's Seed Shop for 10 million Scheckles.

Unfortunately, as soon as the event ended, it was removed from the shop and has not been available since then.

It's a shame, because this Divine crop is incredibly valuable, providing multiple harvests that provided an excellent yield.

That being said, you can still get a Candy Blossom for yourself via two methods.

The first is to get it from another player. Players can gift items in Grow a Garden, and if you can find someone willing to trade you Candy Blossom or Candy Blossom seeds, you'll be able to grow your own.

Alternatively, if you have the Raccoon pet, they have a small chance of stealing a Candy Blossom fruit from another player on the same server as you. Sadly, you won't be able to get Candy Blossom seeds using this method.

You may be wondering if you can use the Red Fox pet to steal Candy Blossom seeds, but this will not work, as Red Foxes are unable to steal seeds from limited time events like this.

Perhaps the worst news of all is that the Candy Blossom will almost certainly not be coming back in the future.

A note from the developer on the Grow a Garden Discord server's FAQ section answers if the Candy Blossoms are available to purchase with: "No, and it is not coming back either. No need to beg."

A bit rude, but hey-ho, them's the breaks!

