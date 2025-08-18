And if you're after some more help, be sure to check out our Grow a Garden codes and Grow a Garden pets pages too.

For now, though, here's our overview of the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event, including when we think it will end and what rewards you can earn.

When does the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event end?

The Beanstalk event in Grow a Garden is currently expected to end on 30th August 2025.

While this hasn't been confirmed by the developers of the game, most events in Grow a Garden typically run for two weeks.

This was the case with the recent Cooking event, as well as the preceding Zen event, Prehistoric event and Summer Harvest event, so we think there's a good chance that this event lasts two weeks as well.

How does the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event work?

The aim of the Beanstalk event, unsurprisingly, is to grow a Beanstalk. Players can do this by talking to Jack at the Beanstalk's base.

Jack will ask for the player to donate specific plant types. Giving these to him will grant you a certain number of Points depending on the rarity of the crops donated.

Once players reach 900 Points, the Beanstalk will be fully grown, turning into an obstacle course that can be climbed. At the top, you'll find the Giant NPC – Goliath – who has a new shop to access.

Once the Beanstalk has grown fully, you can access a portal at the bottom to teleport right to the top, but only if you contributed to the Beanstalk at least seven times.

The Beanstalk also only lasts for 20 minutes, after which the Beanstalk will decay and you'll have to gain 900 Points to grow it again, so make the most of it!

What are the Grow a Garden Beanstalk event rewards?

As you climb the Beanstalk, you'll come across some glowing orbs. Collecting these will grant you specific rewards, including:

Sprout Seed Pack

Master Sprinkler

Reclaimer x3

At the time of writing, we aren't sure if these are the only rewards available, or if they change from player to player.

What can you buy from Goliath's Goods in the Beanstalk event?

Atop the Beanstalk is Goliath's Goods, run by a giant NPC, offering a variety of items you can purchase, with more items becoming available every time you grow the Beanstalk.

You can restock the shop for 500,000 Sheckles, with the cost doubling every time you choose to restock.

Here's the full list of items you can purchase from Goliath's Goods:

Sprout Seed Pack (1.5 million Sheckles / 199 Robux): Automatically unlocked

Sprout Egg (50 million Sheckles / 148 Robux): Grow Beanstalk twice

Mandrake (50,000 Sheckles / 199 Robux): Grow Beanstalk twice

Sprout Cake (12 million Sheckles / 179 Robux): Grow Beanstalk three times

Silver Fertilizer (10 million Sheckles / 129 Robux): Grow the Beanstalk four times

Canary Melon Seed (4 million Sheckles / 599 Robux): Grow the Beanstalk four times

Amberheart (8 million Sheckles / 759 Robux): Grow the Beanstalk six times

Spriggan (150 million Sheckles / 759 Robux): Grow the Beanstalk seven times

