But for now, we're here to take you through the full list of Grow a Garden plants so you know which crops fall into which categories.

Grow a Garden plants explained: How do they work in the Beanstalk event?

During the Beanstalk event, you can talk to Jack at the bottom of the Beanstalk, who will ask for certain plant types in order to grow the Beanstalk.

Contributing the correct crops will give you points, with more points awarded for rarer quality crops:

Common: 1 Point

1 Point Uncommon: 2 Points

2 Points Rare: 3 Points

3 Points Legendary: 4 Points

4 Points Mythical: 5 Points

5 Points Divine: 6 Points

6 Points Prismatic: 7 Points

7 Points Transcendent: 8 Points

Gold plants provide a +2 bonus no matter what plant it is, and you require a total of 900 Points to fully grow the Beanstalk, at which point it turns into an obstacle course.

So, which plants are which? Read on for the full list.

Grow a Garden plants list: All plant types explained

In total, there are 20 different plant types in Grow a Garden. Some of these plant types only contain a few crops, while others have dozens.

It should be noted that crops can fall into multiple different categories of plant. For example, Blueberry falls into the Berry, Fruit, Leafy, Summer and Sweet plant categories.

Here is the full list of Grow a Garden plants and every crop that falls into each category:

Grow a Garden Berry plants

There is a total of nine Berry plants in Grow a Garden:

Blueberry

Celestiberry

Cranberry

Elder Strawberry

Grape

Lingonberry

Raspberry

Strawberry

White Mulberry

Grow a Garden Candy plants

There is a total of seven Candy plants in Grow a Garden:

Blue Lollipop

Candy Blossom

Candy Sunflower

Chocolate Carrot

Easter Egg

Red Lollipop

Sugarglaze

Grow a Garden Flower plants

There is a total of 44 Flower plants in Grow a Garden:

Artichoke

Bee Balm

Burning Bud

Candy Blossom

Candy Sunflower

Cherry Blossom

Crocus

Cyclamen

Daffodil

Dezen

Ember Lily

Firework Flower

Flare Daisy

Foxglove

Grand Volcania

Hinomai

Honeysuckle

Lavender

Liberty Lily

Lilac

Lily of the Valley

Lotus

Manuka Flower

Monoblooma

Moonflower

Moon Blossom

Nightshade

Noble Flower

Orange Tulip

Parasol Flower

Pink Lily

Pink Tulip

Purple Dahlia

Rafflesia

Rose

Rosy Delight

Serenity

Soft Sunshine

Stonebite

Sunflower

Succulent

Taro Flower

Veinpetal

Zenflare

Grow a Garden Fruit plants

There is a total of 39 Fruit plants in Grow a Garden:

Apple

Avocado

Banana

Blood Banana

Blueberry

Canary Melon

Coconut

Cranberry

Crown Melon

Dragon Fruit

Durian

Grand Tomato

Grape

Green Apple

Hive Fruit

Kiwi

Lemon

Lime

Lingonberry

Loquat

Mango

Mangosteen

Maple Apple

Moon Melon

Nectarine

Papaya

Passionfruit

Peach

Pear

Pineapple

Pricklefruit

Raspberry

Spiked Mango

Starfruit

Strawberry

Sugar Apple

Traveler's Fruit

Watermelon

White Mulberry

Grow a Garden Fungus plants

There is a total of seven Fungus plants in Grow a Garden:

Duskpuff

Glowshroom

Horned Dinoshroom

Mega Mushroom

Mushroom

Nectarshade

Sinisterdrip

Grow a Garden Leafy plants

There is a total of 64 Leafy plants in Grow a Garden:

Aloe Vera

Apple

Artichoke

Beanstalk

Bee Balm

Blood Banana

Blueberry

Celestiberry

Cacao

Cantaloupe

Cauliflower

Cranberry

Cyclamen

Dragon Sapling

Eggplant

Elephant Ears

Firefly Fern

Foxglove

Giant Pinecone

Grand Tomato

Grape

Green Apple

Hive Fruit

Honeysuckle

Lilac

Lily of the Valley

Log Pumpkin

Lumina

Mandrake

Mango

Mangosteen

Maple Apple

Mint

Moonflower

Moonglow

Moon Blossom

Moon Mango

Nectarine

Noble Flower

Parasol Flower

Peach

Pineapple

Pink Lily

Pitcher Plant

Princess Thorn

Pumpkin

Purple Dahlia

Rafflesia

Raspberry

Romanesco

Rose

Rosy Delight

Sakura Bush

Serenity

Soft Sunshine

Spiked Mango

Starfruit

Strawberry

Sugar Apple

Sunflower

Tomato

Traveler's Fruit

Twisted Tangle

Watermelon

Grow a Garden Night plants

There is a total of 13 Night plants in Grow a Garden:

Aura Flora

Blood Banana

Celestiberry

Gleamroot

Glowshroom

Mint

Moonflower

Moonglow

Moon Blossom

Moon Mango

Moon Melon

Nightshade

Starfruit

Grow a Garden Prehistoric plants

There is a total of 11 Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden:

Amber Spine

Boneboo

Bone Blossom

Firefly Fern

Fossilight

Horned Dinoshroom

Horsetail

Lingonberry

Grand Volcania

Paradise Petal

Stonebite

Grow a Garden Prickly plants

There is a total of 14 Prickly plants in Grow a Garden:

Aloe Vera

Cactus

Celestiberry

Dragon Fruit

Durian

Horned Dinoshroom

Nectar Thorn

Pineapple

Pricklefruit

Prickly Pear

Princess Thorn

Spiked Mango

Twisted tangle

Venus Fly Trap

Grow a Garden Root plants

There is a total of 11 Root plants in Grow a Garden:

Carrot

Chocolate Carrot

Horsetail

Mandrake

Mutant Carrot

Onion

Potato

Rhubarb

Taro Flower

Tall Asparagus

Wild Carrot

Grow a Garden Sour plants

There is a total of six Sour plants in Grow a Garden:

Cranberry

Lemon

Lime

Mangosteen

Passionfruit

Starfruit

Grow a Garden Spicy plants

There is a total of nine Spicy plants in Grow a Garden:

Badlands Pepper

Cacao

Cursed Fruit

Dragon Pepper

Ember Lily

Grand Volcania

Horned Dinoshroom

Jalapeno

Pepper

Grow a Garden Stalky plants

There is a total of 25 Stalky plants in Grow a Garden:

Beanstalk

Burning Bud

Bamboo

Bendboo

Dandelion

Elephant Ears

Firefly Fern

Grand Volcania

Hinomai

Horned Dinoshroom

Lily of the Valley

Lucky Bamboo

Loyus

Mushroom

Mutant Carrot

Pitcher Plant

Poseidon Plant

Pricklefruit

Sinisterdrip

Soft Sunshine

Spring Onion

Stonebite

Sugarglaze

Tall Asparagus

Veinpetal

Grow a Garden Summer plants

There is a total of 31 Summer plants in Grow a Garden:

Aloe Vera

Avocado

Banana

Bell Pepper

Blueberry

Butternut Squash

Cantaloupe

Carrot

Cauliflower

Delphinium

Elephant Ears

Feijoa

Green Apple

Guanbana

Kiwi

Lily of the Valley

Loquat

Parasol Flower

Peace Lily

Pear

Pineapple

Pitcher Plant

Prickly Pear

Rafflesia

Rosy Delight

Strawberry

Sugar Apple

Tomato

Traveler's Fruit

Watermelon

Wild Carrot

Grow a Garden Sweet plants

There is a total of 26 Sweet plants in Grow a Garden:

Banana

Blue Lollipop

Blueberry

Canary Melon

Candy Blossom

Candy Sunflower

Chocolate Carrot

Crown Melon

Easter Egg

Grape

Mango

Mangosteen

Moon Melon

Nectar Thorn

Peach

Pear

Pineapple

Raspberry

Red Lollipop

Romanecso

Spiked Mango

Starfruit

Strawberry

Sugarglaze

Sugar Apple

Watermelon

Grow a Garden Toxic plants

There is a total of eight Toxic plants in Grow a Garden:

Amber Spine

Cursed Fruit

Horned Dinoshroom

Foxglove

Nightshade

Pitcher Plant

Rafflesia

Sinisterdrip

Grow a Garden Tropical Fruit plants

There is a total of 15 Tropical Fruit plants in Grow a Garden:

Banana

Coconut

Cocovine

Dragon Fruit

Durian

Honeysuckle

Mango

Papaya

Parasol Flower

Passionfruit

Pineapple

Pitcher Plant

Starfruit

Traveler's Fruit

Watermelon

Grow a Garden Vegetable plants

There is a total of 29 Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden:

Artichoke

Badlands Pepper

Beanstalk

Bell Pepper

Bitter Melon

Carrot

Cauliflower

Chocolate Carrot

Corn

Dragon Pepper

Eggplant

Grand Tomato

Jalapeno

King Cabbage

Log Pumpkin

Mandrake

Mutant Carrot

Mint

Onion

Pepper

Pumpkin

Purple Cabbage

Romanesco

Rhubarb

Tall Asparagus

Taro Flower

Tomato

Violet Corn

Wild Carrot

Grow a Garden Woody plants

There is a total of 27 Woody plants in Grow a Garden:

Amberheart

Apple

Avocado

Cacao

Coconut

Cocovine

Dragon Sapling

Durian

Duskpuff

Feijoa

Giant Pinecone

Gleamroot

Hive Fruit

Kiwi

Maple Apple

Mango

Mangosteen

Moon Blossom

Moon Mango

Nectarine

Papaya

Peach

Pear

Rhubarb

Sakura Bush

Spiked Mango

Traveler's Fruit

Grow a Garden Zen plants

There is a total of 14 Zen plants in Grow a Garden:

Dezen

Enkaku

Hinomai

Lucky Bamboo

Maple Apple

Monoblooma

Sakura Bush

Serenity

Soft Sunshine

Spiked Mango

Taro Flower

Tranquil Bloom

Zenflare

Zen Rocks

