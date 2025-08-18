Grow a Garden plants: Full plants list and Tropical Fruit, Woody, Flower and Prickly plants explained
Plant these in your mind.
With the new Beanstalk update, you'll now need to know all of the many Grow a Garden plants.
Whether that's Tropical Fruit or Prickly plants, every crop has a plant type, and if you want to help Jack grow the Beanstalk, you need to know which ones are which.
But for now, we're here to take you through the full list of Grow a Garden plants so you know which crops fall into which categories.
Grow a Garden plants explained: How do they work in the Beanstalk event?
During the Beanstalk event, you can talk to Jack at the bottom of the Beanstalk, who will ask for certain plant types in order to grow the Beanstalk.
Contributing the correct crops will give you points, with more points awarded for rarer quality crops:
- Common: 1 Point
- Uncommon: 2 Points
- Rare: 3 Points
- Legendary: 4 Points
- Mythical: 5 Points
- Divine: 6 Points
- Prismatic: 7 Points
- Transcendent: 8 Points
Gold plants provide a +2 bonus no matter what plant it is, and you require a total of 900 Points to fully grow the Beanstalk, at which point it turns into an obstacle course.
So, which plants are which? Read on for the full list.
Grow a Garden plants list: All plant types explained
In total, there are 20 different plant types in Grow a Garden. Some of these plant types only contain a few crops, while others have dozens.
It should be noted that crops can fall into multiple different categories of plant. For example, Blueberry falls into the Berry, Fruit, Leafy, Summer and Sweet plant categories.
Here is the full list of Grow a Garden plants and every crop that falls into each category:
- Grow a Garden Berry plants
- Grow a Garden Candy plants
- Grow a Garden Flower plants
- Grow a Garden Fruit plants
- Grow a Garden Fungus plants
- Grow a Garden Leafy plants
- Grow a Garden Night plants
- Grow a Garden Prehistoric plants
- Grow a Garden Prickly plants
- Grow a Garden Root plants
- Grow a Garden Sour plants
- Grow a Garden Spicy plants
- Grow a Garden Stalky plants
- Grow a Garden Summer plants
- Grow a Garden Sweet plants
- Grow a Garden Toxic plants
- Grow a Garden Tropical Fruit plants
- Grow a Garden Vegetable plants
- Grow a Garden Woody plants
- Grow a Garden Zen plants
Grow a Garden Berry plants
There is a total of nine Berry plants in Grow a Garden:
- Blueberry
- Celestiberry
- Cranberry
- Elder Strawberry
- Grape
- Lingonberry
- Raspberry
- Strawberry
- White Mulberry
Grow a Garden Candy plants
There is a total of seven Candy plants in Grow a Garden:
- Blue Lollipop
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Easter Egg
- Red Lollipop
- Sugarglaze
Grow a Garden Flower plants
There is a total of 44 Flower plants in Grow a Garden:
- Artichoke
- Bee Balm
- Burning Bud
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Cherry Blossom
- Crocus
- Cyclamen
- Daffodil
- Dezen
- Ember Lily
- Firework Flower
- Flare Daisy
- Foxglove
- Grand Volcania
- Hinomai
- Honeysuckle
- Lavender
- Liberty Lily
- Lilac
- Lily of the Valley
- Lotus
- Manuka Flower
- Monoblooma
- Moonflower
- Moon Blossom
- Nightshade
- Noble Flower
- Orange Tulip
- Parasol Flower
- Pink Lily
- Pink Tulip
- Purple Dahlia
- Rafflesia
- Rose
- Rosy Delight
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Stonebite
- Sunflower
- Succulent
- Taro Flower
- Veinpetal
- Zenflare
Grow a Garden Fruit plants
There is a total of 39 Fruit plants in Grow a Garden:
- Apple
- Avocado
- Banana
- Blood Banana
- Blueberry
- Canary Melon
- Coconut
- Cranberry
- Crown Melon
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Grand Tomato
- Grape
- Green Apple
- Hive Fruit
- Kiwi
- Lemon
- Lime
- Lingonberry
- Loquat
- Mango
- Mangosteen
- Maple Apple
- Moon Melon
- Nectarine
- Papaya
- Passionfruit
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Pricklefruit
- Raspberry
- Spiked Mango
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
- White Mulberry
Grow a Garden Fungus plants
There is a total of seven Fungus plants in Grow a Garden:
- Duskpuff
- Glowshroom
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Mega Mushroom
- Mushroom
- Nectarshade
- Sinisterdrip
Grow a Garden Leafy plants
There is a total of 64 Leafy plants in Grow a Garden:
- Aloe Vera
- Apple
- Artichoke
- Beanstalk
- Bee Balm
- Blood Banana
- Blueberry
- Celestiberry
- Cacao
- Cantaloupe
- Cauliflower
- Cranberry
- Cyclamen
- Dragon Sapling
- Eggplant
- Elephant Ears
- Firefly Fern
- Foxglove
- Giant Pinecone
- Grand Tomato
- Grape
- Green Apple
- Hive Fruit
- Honeysuckle
- Lilac
- Lily of the Valley
- Log Pumpkin
- Lumina
- Mandrake
- Mango
- Mangosteen
- Maple Apple
- Mint
- Moonflower
- Moonglow
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Nectarine
- Noble Flower
- Parasol Flower
- Peach
- Pineapple
- Pink Lily
- Pitcher Plant
- Princess Thorn
- Pumpkin
- Purple Dahlia
- Rafflesia
- Raspberry
- Romanesco
- Rose
- Rosy Delight
- Sakura Bush
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Spiked Mango
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Sunflower
- Tomato
- Traveler's Fruit
- Twisted Tangle
- Watermelon
Grow a Garden Night plants
There is a total of 13 Night plants in Grow a Garden:
- Aura Flora
- Blood Banana
- Celestiberry
- Gleamroot
- Glowshroom
- Mint
- Moonflower
- Moonglow
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Moon Melon
- Nightshade
- Starfruit
Grow a Garden Prehistoric plants
There is a total of 11 Prehistoric plants in Grow a Garden:
- Amber Spine
- Boneboo
- Bone Blossom
- Firefly Fern
- Fossilight
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Horsetail
- Lingonberry
- Grand Volcania
- Paradise Petal
- Stonebite
Grow a Garden Prickly plants
There is a total of 14 Prickly plants in Grow a Garden:
- Aloe Vera
- Cactus
- Celestiberry
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Nectar Thorn
- Pineapple
- Pricklefruit
- Prickly Pear
- Princess Thorn
- Spiked Mango
- Twisted tangle
- Venus Fly Trap
Grow a Garden Root plants
There is a total of 11 Root plants in Grow a Garden:
- Carrot
- Chocolate Carrot
- Horsetail
- Mandrake
- Mutant Carrot
- Onion
- Potato
- Rhubarb
- Taro Flower
- Tall Asparagus
- Wild Carrot
Grow a Garden Sour plants
There is a total of six Sour plants in Grow a Garden:
- Cranberry
- Lemon
- Lime
- Mangosteen
- Passionfruit
- Starfruit
Grow a Garden Spicy plants
There is a total of nine Spicy plants in Grow a Garden:
- Badlands Pepper
- Cacao
- Cursed Fruit
- Dragon Pepper
- Ember Lily
- Grand Volcania
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Jalapeno
- Pepper
Grow a Garden Stalky plants
There is a total of 25 Stalky plants in Grow a Garden:
- Beanstalk
- Burning Bud
- Bamboo
- Bendboo
- Dandelion
- Elephant Ears
- Firefly Fern
- Grand Volcania
- Hinomai
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Lily of the Valley
- Lucky Bamboo
- Loyus
- Mushroom
- Mutant Carrot
- Pitcher Plant
- Poseidon Plant
- Pricklefruit
- Sinisterdrip
- Soft Sunshine
- Spring Onion
- Stonebite
- Sugarglaze
- Tall Asparagus
- Veinpetal
Grow a Garden Summer plants
There is a total of 31 Summer plants in Grow a Garden:
- Aloe Vera
- Avocado
- Banana
- Bell Pepper
- Blueberry
- Butternut Squash
- Cantaloupe
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Delphinium
- Elephant Ears
- Feijoa
- Green Apple
- Guanbana
- Kiwi
- Lily of the Valley
- Loquat
- Parasol Flower
- Peace Lily
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Pitcher Plant
- Prickly Pear
- Rafflesia
- Rosy Delight
- Strawberry
- Sugar Apple
- Tomato
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
- Wild Carrot
Grow a Garden Sweet plants
There is a total of 26 Sweet plants in Grow a Garden:
- Banana
- Blue Lollipop
- Blueberry
- Canary Melon
- Candy Blossom
- Candy Sunflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Crown Melon
- Easter Egg
- Grape
- Mango
- Mangosteen
- Moon Melon
- Nectar Thorn
- Peach
- Pear
- Pineapple
- Raspberry
- Red Lollipop
- Romanecso
- Spiked Mango
- Starfruit
- Strawberry
- Sugarglaze
- Sugar Apple
- Watermelon
Grow a Garden Toxic plants
There is a total of eight Toxic plants in Grow a Garden:
- Amber Spine
- Cursed Fruit
- Horned Dinoshroom
- Foxglove
- Nightshade
- Pitcher Plant
- Rafflesia
- Sinisterdrip
Grow a Garden Tropical Fruit plants
There is a total of 15 Tropical Fruit plants in Grow a Garden:
- Banana
- Coconut
- Cocovine
- Dragon Fruit
- Durian
- Honeysuckle
- Mango
- Papaya
- Parasol Flower
- Passionfruit
- Pineapple
- Pitcher Plant
- Starfruit
- Traveler's Fruit
- Watermelon
Grow a Garden Vegetable plants
There is a total of 29 Vegetable plants in Grow a Garden:
- Artichoke
- Badlands Pepper
- Beanstalk
- Bell Pepper
- Bitter Melon
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Chocolate Carrot
- Corn
- Dragon Pepper
- Eggplant
- Grand Tomato
- Jalapeno
- King Cabbage
- Log Pumpkin
- Mandrake
- Mutant Carrot
- Mint
- Onion
- Pepper
- Pumpkin
- Purple Cabbage
- Romanesco
- Rhubarb
- Tall Asparagus
- Taro Flower
- Tomato
- Violet Corn
- Wild Carrot
Grow a Garden Woody plants
There is a total of 27 Woody plants in Grow a Garden:
- Amberheart
- Apple
- Avocado
- Cacao
- Coconut
- Cocovine
- Dragon Sapling
- Durian
- Duskpuff
- Feijoa
- Giant Pinecone
- Gleamroot
- Hive Fruit
- Kiwi
- Maple Apple
- Mango
- Mangosteen
- Moon Blossom
- Moon Mango
- Nectarine
- Papaya
- Peach
- Pear
- Rhubarb
- Sakura Bush
- Spiked Mango
- Traveler's Fruit
Grow a Garden Zen plants
There is a total of 14 Zen plants in Grow a Garden:
- Dezen
- Enkaku
- Hinomai
- Lucky Bamboo
- Maple Apple
- Monoblooma
- Sakura Bush
- Serenity
- Soft Sunshine
- Spiked Mango
- Taro Flower
- Tranquil Bloom
- Zenflare
- Zen Rocks
