How to get Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden

Unfortunately, at the time of writing it is now impossible to get Bone Blossom conventionally in Grow a Garden.

The Bone Blossom was first introduced in July 2025 as part of the Prehistoric Event.

During this event, players were able to complete Dino Quests; completing all 21 would reward you with a Bone Blossom Seed for free.

After that, you could pay 100 million Sheckles or 149 Robux to reset the Dino Quests, giving you the chance to complete them all to earn another seed.

Growing a Bone Blossom seed would yield four, or very rarely five, Bone Blossoms, that sold for an average value of 200,000 Sheckles.

Sadly, with the end of the Prehistoric Event on 19th July 2025, Bone Blossom Seeds are once again unavailable.

This means the only way to obtain Bone Blossom is via a seed you kept from the event, or by using a Red Fox pet to try and steal a seed from another player's farm.

What Bone Blossom is used for in Grow a Garden

The main use for Bone Blossom is to sell for profit.

As a very rare Transcendent crop, they sell for a very high price, and can net you plenty of Sheckles if you were able to get your hands on them.

Now, with Chris P Bacon's introduction, they are also an ingredient in many recipes, although you may want to prioritise some more common ingredients instead.

