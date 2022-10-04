Today's Fortnite update is officially designated update 22.10, and Epic Games previously teased (on Twitter ) that this new content drop would allow players to "unlock the key to victory".

Phew. Fortnite is back online after a surprisingly long period of Fortnite downtime , so you might be wondering what's in the patch notes for the Fortnite update today (4th October).

Of course, keys were already a meaningful part of Fortnite season 4, with players using them to unlock vaults packed with impressive loot. This season's Paradise quests have already made a point of including this feature.

The 22.10 update will not mark the start of a new season, so your Fortnite season 4 battle pass will still be waiting for you when you get back - and we wouldn't expect the new Fortnite map to be overhauled too dramatically. That being said, you can read on to learn more about today's Fortnite update!

What's in the Fortnite update today (4th October)?

Epic Games announced in its blog post about today's update: "The first major update of Chapter 3 Season 4 is here, bringing with it a new DMR, new things to unlock with your Keys, and the Grapple Glove’s return! Also, this Season’s Super Level Styles will soon be available."

Let's break that down quickly! The major new weapon to be aware of is the Cobra DMR. Epic said of this new gun, "With its fast fire rate, opponents can be swiftly defeated if you have a steady hand."

You can now open Holo-Chests using one key, too. These chests will have a holographic display to show you what's inside, so you can decide whether it's worth opening. There will also be Exotic Holo-Chest, which contain exotic items but take two keys to open.

The Grapple Glove from last season is also returning in today's update. They will be found on the ground as well as in chests, supply drops and legendary/mythic Reality Sapling Fruit. (The Grapple Glove is not in competitive playlists, though.)

Also, The Nothing's Gift Pickaxe has been added to page two of the battle pass, and unlocking it will unlock a series of Bytes Quest. As Epic puts it, "Equip Bytes and complete these Quests to unlock up to seven alt Styles for The Nothing’s Gift, including The Dread Claw, Sharpened Sunburst, Razer Thorn, and more."

In the Bonus Rewards section of the battle pass, you'll also see that some bonus styles for this season's outfits have been added. And from 2pm BST on 6th October, the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian styles will also be added.

Read more on Fortnite:

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Full patch notes for Fortnite 22.10 update

The full patch notes for today's update can be found on the Fortnite website, and these key bug fixes are probably worth knowing about:

Players on controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.

Chrome-ified building pieces now lose their 'on fire' visual effects when the fire has ended.

Fixed an issue that caused visual/screen effects from a Chrome Vortex to persist in specific circumstances.

The "Reset to last saved position" button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

Fixed an issue involving hair clipping through headwear on several outfits.

Blackheart’s character indicator is again appearing on the mini-map.

The Storm notification no longer appears towards the middle of the screen.

You might also notice that Boogie Bombs have been vaulted and "most one-handed pickaxes" now have a new equip animation. And as an added bonus, all players who've logged in this season will receive the Sweat Free Wrap as a thank you from the developers.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.