Leaks have revealed how we can unlock Shredder and Splinter, and the crossover isn’t stopping with just new skins.

New emotes, cosmetics, loading screens and much, much more is on the way very soon.

Read on to get your first look at Shredder and Splinter in Fortnite, and to find out how to unlock them. The cowabunga can never end.

When does Shredder come to Fortnite?

You can banish any doubt that Shredder will be coming to Fortnite! There's a countdown in the game itself, on a dedicated little TMNT tab, complete with a picture of Shredder. That's about as clear as it can get! All the proof you need that this is actually happening.

We can say with confidence that Shredder will come to Fortnite on Friday 9th February, as that's when the in-game countdown is slated to elapse.

For now, the TMNT quests in the game are fairly limited (you can find them through the countdown page), but we'd expect them to get a bit more complicated after the countdown has run its course.

First look at Fortnite Shredder and Splinter skins

Thanks to reliable leakers, we’ve got our first proper look at the Fortnite Shredder and Splinter skins.

Fans of TMNT will be pleased to learn that there’s not one, but two Shredder skins in the game. That’s right, Super Shredder is here too.

Reliable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey took to X (the app formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the Shredder and Splinter skins. Check them out:

All three skins also have LEGO Fortnite variants. Here’s Shredder:

Super Shredder:

There’s also a new loading screen, which you can check out here:

There’s loads of awesome new TMNT stuff being added to Fortnite, and we’ll get to see it all once version 28.20 is live.

How can I get Fortnite’s Shredder and Splinter skins?

According to reliable leakers, you should be able to unlock the Shredder skins in Fortnite as part of a mini TMNT event pass that’s set to go live on 9th February 2024.

Splinter, meanwhile, will be available to purchase from the in-game item shop... according to the latest rumours and reports from leakers.

Both Shredder skins – Shredder and Super Shredder – should be unlockable via the TMNT event pass that’s set to go live on 9th February.

This pass will likely act as other mid-season passes, and will be a part of the Premium battle pass track.

We imagine you’ll need to complete a set of TMNT-themed quests to unlock both Shredder skins.

It sounds as though we’ll simply need to head to the in-game item shop to purchase Splinter for some hard-earned V-Bucks (presumably at the standard cost of 1,600 V-Bucks).

We’d guess that Splinter will be added to the item shop on 9th February, along with the Shredder event pass.

This is all guesswork based on leaks and rumours, however. We should learn more when the Fortnite v28.20 update patch notes are released. We’ll update this page when we know more.

