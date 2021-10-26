FIFA 22 Halloween Cards: When does Ultimate Scream 2021 start?
Trick or treat? Even FIFA is getting in on the Halloween fun!
Published:
If you’re wondering when the FIFA 22 Halloween cards are arriving, and what this year’s spooktacular FUT event is going to entail, you’ve come to the right place.
Previously, Halloween celebrations in the FIFA franchise have gone by names such as Rulebreakers and Ultimate Scream – we loved that second one – but it remains to be seen what the spooky season will be called in the game this year.
A recent Tweet from EA Sports had the words ‘Trick or Treat’ displayed, which makes us think that could be the Halloween FUT content’s name this year – it is certainly the most likely candidate.
While we wait for official info to drop, keep on reading for everything that we know about FIFA 22 Halloween cards and what will be coming with them.
What are the FIFA 22 Halloween cards?
The FIFA 22 Halloween cards have not been revealed yet, so we are still in speculation territory here to a degree. But should they work the same as they have done in the past, then we know what we are in for.
Halloween cards in past events have been cheat cards, in a way, when it comes to the stats of the player in question. Both strengths and weaknesses could be changed by this spooky twist on the FIFA Ultimate Team formula, which came in super handy and is something that we are keen to have another go at in 2022.
So, if you have a player who is spectacular in front of the goal but not quick enough to make the most of it, you can up their speed and make them one of the best in the game. That’s if the Halloween cards bend to your will, of course.
As for which players will be featured this year, hopefully, EA will spill all the details soon. As ever, FUT fans will likely have to buy or earn special packs if they want to pick up the FIFA 22 Halloween Cards.
When will the FIFA 22 Halloween event start?
We would expect the FIFA 22 Halloween event start date to occur no later than Friday 29th October, considering that Halloween is happening on Sunday and EA will probably want to be ready before the weekend.
That is just a guess for the moment, though, but we’ll be sure to let you know when EA Sports announces anything through its usual channels.
The FIFA 22 Halloween event is expected to once again run for two weeks, as is the norm, which means we have more than enough time to get all we need from it. As we hear more, we’ll update this article.
