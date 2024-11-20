What are the best guns to use in CoD BO6 Zombies? Our top picks
Elevate your Zombies game.
Struggling to make a dent in those waves of the undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies mode? We’ve played enough of the game by now to find what we think are the best guns in CoD BO6 Zombies.
There are tons of weapons to choose from in the Zombies mode, each offering a different playstyle and their own strengths and weaknesses.
If you’ve found your choices aren’t killing enough zombies, we have three suggestions that should raise your undead-killing game.
Of course, what’s best is entirely up to you and how you prefer to play the game, but sticking with the guns we’ve listed below should help you improve in Zombies mode.
Keep reading to find out our picks for the best CoD BO6 Zombies guns.
Best guns in CoD BO6 Zombies
Here are our picks for the best guns to use in CoD BO6 Zombies mode:
LR 7.62
Seasoned zombie slayers may laugh at the idea of a sniper rifle being one of the best weapons to fend off the undead, but in Black Ops 6, the LR 7.62 sniper rifle is just that.
Despite its slow rechambering speed, the explosive ammunition earned by Pack-a-Punching it is a surefire way of dealing huge damage with ease.
Pair it with a fast-firing submachine gun, and you've got yourself an extremely versatile loadout.
AS VAL
In Multiplayer, the AS VAL struggles to shine thanks to its small magazine. In Zombies, it's an entirely different story.
Armed with the fastest time-to-kill speed in the entire game, it's perfect for shredding through large crowds of undead in the blink of an eye.
It's also an excellent choice for tackling any Special zombies looking to bring your match to an early end.
Equip it with the Extended Mag II attachment to have some more rounds in the chamber and make sure you manage to tame its recoil.
ASG-89 Shotgun
Taking the top spot as the ultimate zombie-slaying weapon in Black Ops 6 is the ASG-89 shotgun.
Thanks to its semi-automatic firing mechanism, this shotgun can be controlled easily in addition to excelling in close-quarters action.
Equip it with the Rapid Fire mod attachment to deal even more damage quickly alongside an extended mag and you're guaranteed to make it to the higher rounds regardless of which map you're playing.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.