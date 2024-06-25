But did we learn anything about the fan-favourite zombies mode?

The mode was introduced way back in 2008 as part of World at War, and has since become a staple of the Call of Duty games.

Last year's Modern Warfare 3 remake brought it back as an open-world extravaganza, so what will the Black Ops 6 Zombies mode be like?

Let's take a look.

Will CoD BO6 have Zombies?

If you're worried the mode will be omitted this time around, it's time to breathe a sigh of relief - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have Zombies.

But as the mode is so different with every game, what will it entail this time around? Will it be open-world again, or is it going back to basics?

What do we know about CoD BO6 Zombies?

Most pressingly, we know that zombies in Call of Duty: Black ops 6 will be round-based.

So, Treyarch have scrapped the open world of the Modern Warfare 3 remake in favour of the classic versions of Zombies.

The official website has the following to say: "Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of round-based Zombies, the fan-favourite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead.

"Expect two brand new maps at launch, and an impressive number of secrets to discover."

As soon as we find out more about the BO6 Zombies mode - including what those two maps are - we'll update this page!

Is there a trailer for CoD BO6 Zombies?

There isn't a trailer solely for the Zombies mode, but there is a cool gameplay trailer for Black Ops 6 as a whole. Check it out below:

