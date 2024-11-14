New Zombies map in CoD BO6: Release date window and what to expect
Here's all the intel on the brand new Black Ops 6 Zombies map.
Zombies is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and the focus is already turning towards the launch of the next map.
Treyarch's 2024 release featured two maps in the form of Terminus and Liberty Falls at launch, giving players plenty of choice when it comes to fending off endless waves of undead opposition.
As part of the Season 1 update, the developer has shared intel on the next battleground players will visit as the Dark Aether storyline continues.
So, what's the latest on the next Black Ops 6 Zombies map and when will it release? Keep reading for all the intel.
When is the new Zombies map coming to CoD BO6? Release date window
Treyarch has confirmed Citadelle des Morts will launch as part of the mid-season update.
This may be disappointing for those hoping for a new map to explore, but it means its launch is less likely to be overshadowed by the new content arriving to Multiplayer.
The mid-season update for Black Ops 6 is expected to launch in mid-December. Once an official date appears, we'll update the page with all the information.
What to expect from the new Zombies map in CoD BO6
So far, details on what Citadelle des Morts has in store for players are slim.
However, Treyarch has revealed the map is an abandoned castle set in central Europe, taking Weaver and the rest of the crew to a brand new location to discover more about the presence of the undead.
Expect a similar atmosphere to Terminus, with lots of dark areas to explore and all kinds of creatures to fend off.
As with all new Zombies maps, there will be a new Easter Egg quest to complete as the story continues to evolve with each post-launch season.
When more information on Citadelle des Morts arrives, we'll share it right here so you know exactly what Treyarch has cooked up.
Read more on CoD BO6:
- CoD BO6 review - our final verdict
- How to get Double XP tokens in CoD BO6
- CoD BO6 Prestige - system explained
- CoD BO6 XM4 - best loadout
- How long is the CoD BO6 campaign?
- CoD BO6 ending explained - unpacking the campaign
- How to exfil in CoD BO6 Zombies
- CoD BO6 Safe House puzzles - all solutions
- CoD BO6 Zombies Vault Code
- CoD BO6 Ranked - what we know
- CoD BOD trophy guide - all achievements
- CoD BO6 Mastery Camos - the full list
- CoD BO6 Monster Energy - collab explained
- How to dive in CoD BO6
- What is Omnimovement in CoD BO6?
- Can you disable crossplay in CoD BO6?
- How to get the Nuke in CoD BO6
- CoD BO6 Perks - the full list
- CoD BO6 map list - all maps
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.