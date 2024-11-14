As part of the Season 1 update, the developer has shared intel on the next battleground players will visit as the Dark Aether storyline continues.

So, what's the latest on the next Black Ops 6 Zombies map and when will it release? Keep reading for all the intel.

Treyarch has confirmed Citadelle des Morts will launch as part of the mid-season update.

This may be disappointing for those hoping for a new map to explore, but it means its launch is less likely to be overshadowed by the new content arriving to Multiplayer.

The mid-season update for Black Ops 6 is expected to launch in mid-December. Once an official date appears, we'll update the page with all the information.

What to expect from the new Zombies map in CoD BO6

So far, details on what Citadelle des Morts has in store for players are slim.

However, Treyarch has revealed the map is an abandoned castle set in central Europe, taking Weaver and the rest of the crew to a brand new location to discover more about the presence of the undead.

Expect a similar atmosphere to Terminus, with lots of dark areas to explore and all kinds of creatures to fend off.

As with all new Zombies maps, there will be a new Easter Egg quest to complete as the story continues to evolve with each post-launch season.

When more information on Citadelle des Morts arrives, we'll share it right here so you know exactly what Treyarch has cooked up.

