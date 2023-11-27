But we're not done yet. Below you'll find a whole range of TV offers, with sizes going from 42-inch to 75-inch, and prices going from £200 to £2500. We'll be telling you exactly what you can expect from each TV as well as why we think it's a bargain worth bagging.

We've found excellent offers from a tonne of trusted retailers such as Currys, John Lewis, JD Williams and more. After much searching, we can confidently say that the biggest hero of this Black Friday has been Samsung, which has slashed its entire range of TVs by up to £1,000 – more of this in the best Samsung Black Friday offers.

No matter the model or brand, however, you'll find a TV in here that suits you.

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen in UK sales today at a glance:

Best 42-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Panasonic TX-42MZ800B 42-inch (2023) Smart Android TV

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £300 on this Panasonic TX-42MZ8OOB — that's 27% off the original price. You'll also get a five-year guarantee, as well as free UK mainland delivery.

Why we chose it: This model was designed with streaming the latest blockbusters in mind. A movie theatre experience is guaranteed, thanks to the self-illuminating OLED panel, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. And as if that weren't enough, the Android-based smart system grants you access to a wealth of movies, shows, games and apps.

Buy Panasonic TX-42MZ800B 42-inch (2023) Smart Android TV for £1,099.99 £799.99 (save £300 or 27%) at John Lewis

Best 43-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung UE43AU7020KXXU, 43-inch, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Save 20% on this budget-friendly TV, with a £50 discount taking the price from £349 to £299. You can also save up to 50% on qualifying soundbars when bought with this model.

Why we chose it: There are deals galore on Samsung TVs this Black Friday season, including this one which is perfect for anyone searching for a budget-friendly TV. Going for a cheaper option doesn't mean compromising on quality, however; this model has a 4K crystal processor, Samsung Purcolour and adaptive sound.

Buy SamsungUE43AU7020KXXU, 43-inch, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV for £349 £279 (save £70 or 20%) at Very

Hisense 43A6KTUK 43-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys

What's the deal: This Hisense smart TV has been slashed by £180, taking the cost down to under £250.

Why we chose it: Hisense is known for its high-quality but affordable TVs. Well, now you can pick up this smart TV for even less and enjoy having all your different apps in one place, as well as having Alexa to help you find them.

Buy Hisense 43A6KTUK 43-inch Smart TV for £429 £249 (save £180 or 41%) at Currys

JVC LT-43CR330 Roku TV 43-inch

Currys

What's the deal: This JVC TV is now on sale for under £200 at Currys. Its RRP of £329.99 has been reduced by £130 (or 19%).

Why we chose it: This Smart TV has all the apps and features of the Roku Streaming stick (check out Roku vs Fire Stick to learn more), meaning it has access to 500,000+ movies and TV shows as well as Freeview Play.

Buy JVC LT-43CR330 Roku TV 43-inch for £329.99 £199.99 (save £130 or 39%) at Currys

Best 50-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung QE50Q60CAUXXU 50-inch QLED Smart TV

Currys

What's the deal: You can get £270 off this Samsung QLED Smart TV with in-built Amazon Alexa and Bixby. That takes the price from £799 to £529.

Why we chose it: If you want good picture and sound quality, you can't really go wrong with Samsung. This QLED TV has stunning 4K graphics, Dolby Atmos sound and is massively easy to set up and use.

Buy Samsung QE50Q60CAUXXU 50-inch QLED Smart TV for £799 £529 (save £270 or 33%) at Currys

Hisense 50A6KTUK 50-inch Smart TV

JD Williams JD Williams

What's the deal: JD Williams is offering a discount of £220 or 44% on the Hisense 50A6KTUK 50-inch Smart TV, and you'll get free click and collect with no minimum spend.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving, making this model a more budget-friendly option this Black Friday season. For this price, you'll be able to see every detail in 4K HDR, access Auto Low Latency Mode for smoother, lag-free gaming, and a VIDAA Smart TV OS that lets you access entertainment from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more.

Buy Hisense 50A6KTUK 50-inch Smart TV for £499 £279 (save £220 or 44%) at JD Williams

LG LED UR78 50-inch 4K Smart TV

Appliances Direct

What's the deal: This LG LED TV is now on sale for £339, down from £499, saving you 32%.

Why we chose it: £339 is a great price on an LG TV of this size, and with a 4K UHD display and cinematic surround sound, you're getting the movie star treatment.

Buy LG LED UR78 50-inch 4K Smart TV for £499 £339 (£160 or 32%) at Appliances Direct

Best 55-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Save an impressive £478 on the HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55-inch Smart TV - that's a 32% saving on the original price of £699. You'll also save 10% on Care and Repair, as well as be entitled to up to five months of free Apple TV+.

Why we chose it: This model boasts a 4K QLED display which uses Quantum Dot technology for an optimal viewing experience. It also has Smooth Motion and Game Mode Plus for fluid gameplay and low latency.

Buy HISENSE 55A7KQTUK 55-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa for £699 £478 (save £221 or 32%) from Currys

Toshiba UF3D 55-inch Smart Fire TV

Amazon

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday you can save 29% on the Toshiba UF3D 55-inch Smart Fire TV, taking the price from £449 to £318.

Why we chose it: This model has built-in Fire TV, meaning all your entertainment is seamlessly integrated into one place, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Prime Video, NOW TV and more. It also has ultra-vivid picture quality and cinematic sound for the ultimate viewing experience.

Buy Toshiba UF3D 55" Smart Fire TV for £449 £318 (save £131 or 29%) at Amazon

Samsung QN90C 55-inch 4K Ultra HD MiniLED Neo QLED Smart TV

AO.com

What's the deal: Save a whopping 42% on the Samsung QN90C Smart TV at AO. There's a free five-year warranty available, and AO members will get an additional £70 saving. Not only that - you can also claim a free sound bar with the code FREESOUND.

Why we chose it: This model is packed full of the latest features, including 4K MiniLED, quantum dot, quantum matrix technology, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for gaming and Neural Quantum Processor 4K for the ultimate viewing and gaming experience.

Buy Samsung QN90C 55" 4K Ultra HD MiniLED Neo QLED Smart TV for £1,899 £1,099 (save £800 or 42%) at AO.com

Samsung The Frame (2023) QLED Art Mode 55-inch

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Not only can you save £300, or 35%, on Samsung The Frame, but you'll also receive a free wall mount installation worth £125 at no extra cost, as well as six months of free Disney Plus and a free Frame Bezel.

Why we chose it: Not only is Samsung The Frame a high-quality smart TV, but it's also a stunning piece of framed artwork that can be constantly adapted to change up your living space. The screen has a matte display, enabling you to enjoy a glare-free picture.

Buy Samsung The Frame (2023) QLED Art Mode Smart TV 55-inch for £1,299 £929 (save £350 or 26%) at Very

Best 65-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

LG OLED65G36LA 65-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Customers purchasing the LG OLED65G36LA 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Amazon Alexa this Cyber Monday can enjoy a 32% discount. You can also get up to 50% off selected LG soundbars with this deal, as well as up to five months free Apple TV+ and save 10% on Care and Repair.

Why we chose it: If you want to splash out a bit more this Cyber Monday, you can make some pretty massive savings. This is a top-of-the-range model with features including AI Upscaling, Brightness Booster Max and an LG WebOS to give easy access to all your must-have apps. With a huge discount and multiple extra benefits, there's never been a better time to buy.

Buy LG OLED65G36LA 65-inch Smart TV with Amazon Alexa, £3,499 £2,298 (save £1,201 or 32%) at Currys

Hisense 65E7KQTUK 65-inch QLED Smart TV

Very

What's the deal: At Very, you can save £350 on this Hisense Smart TV. The price has been knocked down to £549 (down from £899).

Why we chose it: This Hisense TV comes with all the trimmings (making it perfect for your Christmas Day TV marathon). It's got 4K UHD graphics, Bluetooth and so much more.

Buy Hisense 65E7KQTUK 65-inch QLED Smart TV for £899 £549 (save £350 or 38%) at Very

Best 75-inch Cyber Monday TV deals

Samsung UE75CU8500, 75-inch, Crystal, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Very is offering a £570 discount on this Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, which amounts to 38% of the original price. If you buy this with a qualifying soundbar, you can receive 50% off the soundbar, and if you buy a Samsung Slim Fit Wall Mount with the TV, you can get an installation voucher worth up to £150.

Why we chose it: The Samsung UE75CU8500 has many enviable features, including dynamic crystal colour for optimal display, object tracking sound lite to sync up your speakers with where the action is happening on-screen and a slim design to help the TV blend seamlessly into the background when not in use.

Buy Samsung UE75CU8500, 75-inch, Crystal, 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV for £1,499 £919 (save £580 or 38%) at Very

Samsung QE75QN90C 75-inch Neo QLED Smart TV

Very

What's the deal: This Samsung Neo TV is now on sale for £2,599, down from £3,999. That's a £1,400 saving.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Neo Smart TVs are hugely advanced. They're powered by a Quantum Dot that brings picture and colour to life in the most life-like way. Plus, they have immersive sound and an anti-reflection screen

Buy Samsung QE75QN90C 75-inch Neo QLED Smart TV for £3,999 £2,599 (save £1,400 or 35%) at Very

Philips 75PML9008 The Xtra 4K smart TV 75-inch

John Lewis

What's the deal: Get this Phillips Smart TV for a whopping £1,000 off. The cost has now been reduced from £2,200 to £1,200.

Why we chose it: This is obviously still massively expensive, but if fancy TVs with the best sound, screen and features are important to you, then we say go for it.

Buy Philips 75PML9008 The Xtra 75-inch smart TV for £2,200 £1,200 (save £1,000 or 45%) at John Lewis

