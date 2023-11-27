We've also got a comprehensive list of retailers who are participating in Cyber Monday and when their sales end so that you don't miss out on any deals. We just can't promise that stocks last so don't wait around or you might miss a steal.

PS5 Cyber Monday deals

PlayStation Direct UK PlayStation Direct UK

What’s the deal: The PS5 has been reduced by £90 (or 19 per cent) in the Black Friday sales. It’s now available for £389.99 rather than £479.99.

Why we chose it: We chose this deal because it's rare to see popular consoles drop so much in price. It is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world and we wouldn't be surprised if stocks do run low, so get on it whilst you can.

There are also Cyber Monday deals on PS5 bundles which which give you the console along with a game, these are our favourites:

Xbox Cyber Monday deals

Argos Argos

What's the deal: You can save up to £120 off the Xbox Series 1TB X console at Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis as it has been reduced to £369 from £479.

Why we chose it: As we said earlier, it's rare to see such big savings on gaming consoles so if you are looking to grab a new one then now is the time. The Xbox Series X, released in 2020, is the newest, fastest most powerful Xbox model so far so you can make the most of your gaming. It features 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power and is compatible with thousands of games.

There are also Cyber Monday deals on Xbox bundles which which give you the console along with a game, these are our favourites:

Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal

Amazon

What's the deal: You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for a small discount of £10, taking the price from £199.99 to £189.99.

Why we chose it: It isn't the biggest saving in the world but every little helps and if you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite then now is the time. It's rare to see the console on offer and with four colourways there's sure to be one that takes your fancy.

Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for £199.99 £189.99 (save £10 or 5%) at Argos

Apple iPad (2021) Cyber Monday deal

What's the deal: The Apple iPad (2021) has £110 off, taking it from £369 to £259.

Why we chose it: This iPad was chosen for its extensive features, such as multitasking abilities like Split View and Centre Window which allows you to see all of your tasks at a glance while also prioritising certain jobs. It's slim and lightweight as well as easy to set up, so a great iPad to start off with.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K Cyber Monday deal

What's the deal: Amazon have cut the price of their Fire TV by 30% from £499.99 to £349.99.

Why we chose it: This Amazon Fire TV has been chosen for its decent discount and versatility. It features an impressive 4K Ultra HD support, delivering a vivid and clear picture for sports, cinema and gaming. The Alexa Voice Remote allows easy control of the tele through voice commands, providing access to an array of streaming services and apps which the TV supports.

Buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K for £499.99 £349.99 (save £150 or 30%) at Amazon

Sky Stream + Netflix Cyber Monday deal

What's the deal: New Sky customers can enjoy Sky's lowest-ever price for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix. Instead of the usual £26 per month, it's just £19 per month over 18 months.

Why we chose it: With Sky Stream, there's no need for a Sky dish, you simply stream over your Wi-Fi. Netflix now starts at £4.99 for the Standard plan with adverts, before jumping to £10.99 for the normal Standard plan so this makes combining both Sky and Netflix an affordable choice.

Buy Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £ 26 £18 a month (save £8 or 13%) at Sky

Suri Sustainable Toothbrush Cyber Monday deal

What's the deal: You can save 25% on this toothbrush which has been reduced from £95 to £71.25.

Why we chose it: This toothbrush was chosen for its suitability. The Suri brush features recyclable plant-based heads, an aluminium body that is designed to be taken apart and repaired, and a 40+ day battery life. SURI's commitment to sustainability includes free recycling of used heads and additional thoughtful extras, such as a UV-C light travel case.

Buy the Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush for £71.25 at Suri

Amazon Audible Cyber Monday deal

Getty / Olga Rolenko

What's the deal: New subscribers can save up to 60% off for three whole months and pay £2.99 a month instead of £7.99.

Why we chose it: We chose this deal as it will save you £15 over three months and give you access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, exclusive Amazon Originals and more. Audible frequently has new releases and a library of content that will keep you entertained for years.

Buy Amazon Audible for £7.99 £2.99 a month for three months (save £5 or 62%) at Amazon

Which UK retailers take part in Cyber Monday?

If you're wondering where to find Cyber Monday deals then this list can help you keep track of retailers that are offering discounts and when they end.

