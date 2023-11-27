Best Cyber Monday UK deals to shop before sales end today
Find out the best Cyber Monday deals we've found today as many Black Friday UK 2023 sales end tonight.
Today is Cyber Monday, November 27th, and it is your last chance to grab a bargain before a weekend of sales comes to an end. If you weren't able to snap up a deal on Black Friday then today gives you another opportunity to get your hands on a new piece of tech, invest in a new console or get a TV subscription for a fraction of the price.
We've seen hundreds of products have their prices slashed today so to help you navigate this sales event we've got a round-up of the best Cyber Monday deals. Whether you're looking for a new iPad Cyber Monday deal, want to get your hands on a console or are in the market for an electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deal, there's something for everyone this Cyber Monday.
We've also got a comprehensive list of retailers who are participating in Cyber Monday and when their sales end so that you don't miss out on any deals. We just can't promise that stocks last so don't wait around or you might miss a steal.
Plus, we compare Black Friday vs Cyber Monday and have found you the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday TV deals from today.
Best Cyber Monday and last chance Black Friday deals to take advantage of before UK sales end tonight
Here are the best Cyber Monday deals:
PS5 Cyber Monday deals
What’s the deal: The PS5 has been reduced by £90 (or 19 per cent) in the Black Friday sales. It’s now available for £389.99 rather than £479.99.
Why we chose it: We chose this deal because it's rare to see popular consoles drop so much in price. It is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world and we wouldn't be surprised if stocks do run low, so get on it whilst you can.
- Buy the PS5 for
£479.99£389.99 (save £90 or 19%) at PlayStation
- Buy the PS5 for
£479.99£389.99 (save £90 or 19%) at Box.co.uk
- Buy the PS5 for
£479.99£389.99 (save £90 or 19%) at GAME
There are also Cyber Monday deals on PS5 bundles which which give you the console along with a game, these are our favourites:
- PS5 and EA SPORTS FC 24 bundle for £
539.99£399.99 (save £140 or 26%) at Argos
- PS5 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle from
£539£429.99 (save £109.01 or 20%) at GAME
- PS5 and God of War Ragnarök Bundle for
£539.99£449.99 (save £90 or 16%) at GAME
Xbox Cyber Monday deals
What's the deal: You can save up to £120 off the Xbox Series 1TB X console at Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis as it has been reduced to £369 from £479.
Why we chose it: As we said earlier, it's rare to see such big savings on gaming consoles so if you are looking to grab a new one then now is the time. The Xbox Series X, released in 2020, is the newest, fastest most powerful Xbox model so far so you can make the most of your gaming. It features 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power and is compatible with thousands of games.
- Buy the Xbox Series X for
£479£369 (save £110 or 22%) at Argos
- Buy the Xbox Series X for
£479£369 (save £110 or 22%) at John Lewis
There are also Cyber Monday deals on Xbox bundles which which give you the console along with a game, these are our favourites:
- Xbox Series X + Diablo IV Pack on Xbox Series X for
£489£379 (save £110 or 22%) at Game
- Xbox Series X- Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £549.98 £417.89 (save £132.09 or 23%) at Amazon
Switch Lite Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite for a small discount of £10, taking the price from £199.99 to £189.99.
Why we chose it: It isn't the biggest saving in the world but every little helps and if you're looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite then now is the time. It's rare to see the console on offer and with four colourways there's sure to be one that takes your fancy.
Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for
£199.99 £189.99 (save £10 or 5%) at Argos
Apple iPad (2021) Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: The Apple iPad (2021) has £110 off, taking it from £369 to £259.
Why we chose it: This iPad was chosen for its extensive features, such as multitasking abilities like Split View and Centre Window which allows you to see all of your tasks at a glance while also prioritising certain jobs. It's slim and lightweight as well as easy to set up, so a great iPad to start off with.
- Buy the iPad (2021) for
£369£259.99 (save £100 or 30%) at Tech in the Basket
- Buy the iPad (2021) for
£369£289 (save £80 or 22%) at OnBuy
- Buy the iPad (2021) for
£369£299 (save £70 or 19%) at Currys
- Buy the iPad (2021) for
£369£299 (save £70 or 19%) at Very
- Buy the iPad (2021) for
£369£319 (save £50 or 14%) at AO
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: Amazon have cut the price of their Fire TV by 30% from £499.99 to £349.99.
Why we chose it: This Amazon Fire TV has been chosen for its decent discount and versatility. It features an impressive 4K Ultra HD support, delivering a vivid and clear picture for sports, cinema and gaming. The Alexa Voice Remote allows easy control of the tele through voice commands, providing access to an array of streaming services and apps which the TV supports.
Buy the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-series 4K for £499.99 £349.99 (save £150 or 30%) at Amazon
Sky Stream + Netflix Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: New Sky customers can enjoy Sky's lowest-ever price for Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix. Instead of the usual £26 per month, it's just £19 per month over 18 months.
Why we chose it: With Sky Stream, there's no need for a Sky dish, you simply stream over your Wi-Fi. Netflix now starts at £4.99 for the Standard plan with adverts, before jumping to £10.99 for the normal Standard plan so this makes combining both Sky and Netflix an affordable choice.
Buy Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for £
26 £18 a month (save £8 or 13%) at Sky
Suri Sustainable Toothbrush Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: You can save 25% on this toothbrush which has been reduced from £95 to £71.25.
Why we chose it: This toothbrush was chosen for its suitability. The Suri brush features recyclable plant-based heads, an aluminium body that is designed to be taken apart and repaired, and a 40+ day battery life. SURI's commitment to sustainability includes free recycling of used heads and additional thoughtful extras, such as a UV-C light travel case.
Buy the Suri Sustainable Electric Toothbrush for £71.25 at Suri
Amazon Audible Cyber Monday deal
What's the deal: New subscribers can save up to 60% off for three whole months and pay £2.99 a month instead of £7.99.
Why we chose it: We chose this deal as it will save you £15 over three months and give you access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, exclusive Amazon Originals and more. Audible frequently has new releases and a library of content that will keep you entertained for years.
Buy Amazon Audible for £7.99 £2.99 a month for three months (save £5 or 62%) at Amazon
Which UK retailers take part in Cyber Monday?
If you're wondering where to find Cyber Monday deals then this list can help you keep track of retailers that are offering discounts and when they end.
- Amazon – Amazon has sales up until the end of Monday 27th November
- Apple – The Apple Shopping Event finish at the end of Monday 27th November
- Argos – Deals end on Tuesday 28th November
- Bargain Max – Sales end on Monday 27th November
- Body Shop – Get 25% off everything until Monday 27th November
- Boots – Deals end on at the close of Cyber Monday
- BuyaGift – Deals running through to the end Cyber Monday
- Charlotte Tilbury – Offers end at the end of Monday 27th November
- Cult Beauty – Great offers until midnight on Monday 27th November
- Currys – Sale will end at the close of Cyber Monday
- Diptyque – Complimentary best-seller trio when you spend £220 or more, until 30th November
- Disney Store – Deals end midnight on Monday 27th November
- Dyson – Ends at the close of Cyber Monday
- eBay – 20% off for ends midnight Monday 27th November
- EE - sale ends midnight Monday 27th November
- Emma – Offers end midnight on Monday 27th November
- Grind – Shop 25% off until the close of Monday 27th November
- Gymshark – Deals end after Cyber Monday has finished
- Hamleys – Save until Monday 27th November
- Harts of Stur – Deals end on at the end of Cyber Monday
- Ickle Bubba – Up to 20% off until Monday 27th November
- JD Williams – Offers end at the end of Cyber Monday
- Jo Malone – Sales until Cyber Monday ends
- John Lewis – Sale ends at the close of Cyber Monday
- Lakeland – Up to 50% off products until end of Cyber Monday
- Le Creuset – Huge savings to be had until Cyber Monday ends
- LEGO – Sale ends midnight Cyber Monday
- Ninja – Up to 25% off until midnight Cyber Monday
- Not on the High Street – Big deals until end of Cyber Monday
- Oodie – Ends midnight of Cyber Monday
- Ooni – Sale ends midnight on Cyber Monday
- Pandora – Up to 30% off, sale ends midnight on Cyber Monday
- Samsung – Offers end at midnight on Cyber Monday
- Sky – Selected offers continue until 30th November
- Superdrug – Superdrug's Cyber Weekend ends on Tuesday 28th November
- Tesco Mobile – Ends midnight of Cyber Monday
- The White Company – 20% off everything until midnight on Cyber Monday
- TodayTix – Ticket offers running until Cyber Monday
- Tonies – Get 20% off at checkout before it ends on midnight Cyber Monday
- Toolstation – Save up to 30% off until Cyber Monday ends
- Very – Deals finish on midnight Cyber Monday
- Virgin Experience Days – Up to 75% until Cyber Monday ends
- Virgin Media – Offers ends midnight Cyber Monday
- Vodafone - Deals end a little earlier at 10pm on Cyber Monday
- Waterstones – Up to 50% off until midnight Cyber Monday
- Wowcher – Huge savings until midnight Cyber Monday
- Yoto – 20% off until midnight Cyber Monday
For more Cyber Monday savings check out our best laptop Cyber Monday deals, and the best Nintendo Switch Bundle Cyber Monday deals.