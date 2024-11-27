Once upon a time, Black Friday sales were mostly reserved for tech and gaming products, as websites would be packed full of Black Friday Apple Macbook deals, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals and Black Friday TV deals.

However, nowadays you can find deals on anything you can imagine, from Black Friday theatre deals to Black Friday Merlin attractions deals.

Most importantly, major book retailer Waterstones also offers a huge Black Friday sale. This year, the discounts have already started pouring in before official Black Friday (29th November), and trust us when we say they're looking great.

With up to 50% off certain titles, and deals on everything from board games to LEGO, you won't want to miss out on these offers. Here are the top Waterstones Black Friday deals we've found so far.

Shop Waterstones Black Friday deals

You'll find more even great deals in our roundup of Black Friday LEGO deals, Apple AirPods Black Friday deals and our full list of Black Friday start and end dates.

Best Waterstones Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best Waterstones Black Friday deals 2024 on books, games and toys

We Solve Murders – Richard Osman | £22 £11 (save £11 or 50%)

We Solve Murders - Richard Osman. Waterstones

What's the deal: Get cosy crime sensation Richard Osman's latest book We Solve Murders for half-price at Waterstones.

Why we chose it: After the smash success of his first series The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman has began another series with the first instalment We Solve Murders. This series follows retiree Steve and his daughter-in-law Amy on their adventures, perfect for fans of Richard Osman's other work.

Buy We Solve Murders by Richard Osman for £22 £11 (save £11 or 50%) at Waterstones

For more on Richard Osman, check out how to read The Thursday Murder Club books in order, as well as the latest news on The Thursday Murder Club movie.

You Are Here — David Nicholls | £20 £10 (save £10 or 50%)

You are Here- David Nicholls. Waterstones

What's the deal: This Black Friday, Waterstones are offering romance author David Nicholls's latest book for £10, a reduction of 50% on the original price.

Why we chose it: Whether you're a long-time David Nicholls fan or have just recently discovered his work thanks to the Netflix show One Day, you're sure to devour his latest romance book. This time, the two lost soul protagonists connect on a coast-to-coast walk through the rainy English weather, the perfect setting for any good romance.

Buy You Are Here by David Nicholls for £20 £10 (save £10 or 50%) at Waterstones

If you're a David Nicholls fan, here's our roundup of the best David Nicholls books, and the ending of Netflix's One Day explained (spoiler alert!).

Mary's Foolproof Dinners – Mary Berry | £28 £14 (save £14 or 50%)

Mary's Foolproof Dinners – Mary Berry. Waterstones

What's the deal: Save 50% on national treasure Mary Berry's recipe book, packed full of hearty dinners, delicious desserts and dinner party showpieces.

Why we chose it: If you've ever wanted to unleash your inner star baker, this book will show you the way. Mary Berry has collected 120 effortless recipes from her new six-part BBC series to make the ultimate guide to hassle-free cooking.

Buy Mary's Foolproof Dinners by Mary Berry for £28 £14 (save £14 or 50%) at Waterstones

Think Again — Jacqueline Wilson | £22 £17.99 (save £4.01 or 18%)

Jacqueline Wilson – Think Again. Waterstones

What's the deal: Waterstones have reduced the price of Jacqueline Wilson's new book Think Again from £22 to £17.99, a reduction of 18%.

Why we chose it: One of Britain's most beloved children's' authors revisits some of her most iconic characters in Think Again. Remember Ellie, Magda and Nadine from the Girls series? Now they're all grown up, and we can't wait to catch up with them.

Buy Think Again – Jacqueline Wilson for £22 £17.99 (save £4.01 or 18%) at Waterstones

If you want to refresh your memory before picking up your copy of Think Again, here's how to read Jacqueline Wilson's books in order.

Sonny Boy — Al Pacino | £25 £12.50 (save £12.50 or 50%)

Sonny Boy: A Memoir – Al Pacino. Waterstones

What's the deal: Get Hollywood superstar Al Pacino's new memoir Sonny Boy for half-price – that's just £12.50, down from £25.

Why we chose it: Sonny Boy is one of this year's most highly-anticipated memoir, so it would be a shame to miss out on all the Hollywood secrets, especially when they're half-price. Plus, if you're drawing a blank when it comes to Christmas gifts, this would be a great present for any parents that are big fans of The Godfather.

Buy Sonny Boy by Al Pacino for £25 £12.50 (save £12.50 or 50%) at Waterstones

Dobble | £13.99 £10.49 (save £3.50 or 25%)

Dobble Waterstones

What's the deal: Waterstones are offering 25% off speedy observation game Dobble this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: If you've never played the game Dobble before, then prepare yourself. This game is all about sharp eyes and sharper reflexes, as you try to match up the symbol that your card has in common with the card on the table. Prepare for lots of shouting (in a fun way, promise!).

Buy Dobble for £13.99 £10.49 (save £3.50 or 25%) at Waterstones

A Court of Thorns and Roses – Sarah J Maas | £8.99 £6.99 (save £2 or 22%)

A Court of Thorns and Roses Waterstones

What's the deal: Get 22% off the first book in the best-selling ACOTAR series by Sarah J Maas this Black Friday season.

Why we chose it: It's the perfect time of year to get cosy in bed and settle in with a nice thick fantasy book. Sarah J Maas' ACOTAR series has continually topped the book charts, and for good reason too- why not check it out?

Buy A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J Maas for £8.99 £6.99 (save £2 or 22%) at Waterstones

Here's how to read the Crescent City and ACOTAR books in order.

Heartstopper Volume 1 — Alice Oseman | £12.99 £9.99 (save £3 or 23%)

Heartstopper Volume 1 - Alice Oseman Waterstones

What's the deal: This Black Friday season, you can snag Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Volume 1 for just £9.99 – that's a reduction of 23% from the original price of £12.99.

Why we chose it: Heartstopper has become a global sensation over the past few years. Whether you're a fan of graphic novels, keen to see more LGBTQ+ representation in media or simply want to see what all the fuss is about, this book is sure to warm your heart.

Buy Heartstopper Volume 1 by Alice Oseman for £12.99 £9.99 (save £3 or 23%) at Waterstones

Here at RadioTimes.com, we're a little bit obsessed with Heartstopper. Check out our Heartstopper series 3 review, our guide to the Heartstopper series 3 soundtrack, and how to read the Heartstopper books in order.

It Ends With Us – Colleen Hoover | £20 £10 (save £10 or 50%)

Colleen Hoover – It Ends With Us. Waterstones

What's the deal: Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us is now 50% off in the Waterstones Black Friday sale.

Why we chose it: It Ends With Us has been one of the most-talked about books of the year, thanks in part to the film adaptation starring Blake Lively. If you want to find out what all the fuss is about, why not take the chance to do that now while the book is half-price?

Buy It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover for £20 £10 (save £10 or 50%) at Waterstones

Can't get enough of Colleen Hoover? Here's how to read all of Colleen Hoover's books in order, and our breakdown of the It Ends With Us soundtrack.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber Of Secrets | £129.99 £97.49 (save £32.50 or 25%)

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber Of Secrets Waterstones

What's the deal: It's not just books on offer in the Waterstones Black Friday sale; you can also save £32.50 on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber Of Secrets – that's 25% off!

Why we chose it: This LEGO set brings together the worlds of reading and creative play, as well as making an excellent display piece. Older children, teenagers and even adults can deepen their love of Harry Potter by recreating one of the most iconic settings from the books and movies.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber Of Secrets for £129.99 £97.49 (save £32.50 or 25%) at Waterstones

Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book | £14.99 £12.99 (save 2 or 13%)

Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book Waterstones

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can get 13% off the Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book at Waterstones.

Why we chose it: A book choc full of challenging puzzles based on one of our favourite TV shows? Count us in!

Buy Death in Paradise: The Puzzle Book for £14.99 £12.99 (save 2 or 13%) at Waterstones

We're so excited for the Death in Paradise Christmas special, as well as Death in Paradise Season 14.

Think Twice – Harlan Coben | £9.99 £8.49 (save £1.50 or 15%)

Think Twice - Harlan Coben Waterstones

What's the deal: Save 15% on Harlan Coben's thriller Think Twice at Waterstones this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: If you enjoyed the hit Netflix show Fool Me Once, then you're sure to be dying for more Harlan Coben stories.

Buy Think Twice by Harlan Coben for £9.99 £8.49 (save £1.50 or 15%) at Waterstones

For more on Harlan Coben, check out the new Missing You Netflix trailer, and the top 10 Harlan Coben books.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess — Jeff Kinney | £14.99 £7.49 (save £7.50 or 50%)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess. Waterstones

What's the deal: Waterstones are offering a 50% discount on the latest Diary of a Wimpy Kid book this Black Friday season.

Why we chose it: For many of us, Diary of a Wimpy Kid was a huge part of our childhood, so we're happy to know that the series is still going strong. The latest installation, Hot Mess, is book 19 and follows Greg as he tries to deal with both sides of his family throughout the summer – a great Christmas present idea for any children who love to read.

Buy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess by Jeff Kinney for £14.99 £7.49 (save £7.50 or 50%) at Waterstones

Advertisement

There are plenty of Black Friday deals to keep book worms happy, from Black Friday Kindle deals to the Audible deal included in our Black Friday streaming deals roundup.