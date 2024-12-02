For example, in October, we saw the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) drop in price from £1,149 to £899, and the Apple MacBook Air (M3, 2024) take a £20 price reduction from £1,099 to £1,079.

Last Cyber Week, the biggest saving we saw was on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023), which had a £447 discount, taking the price from £2,699 to £2,221.60. Other stand out MacBook 2023 deals included the £200 saving on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch and Apple iMac 4.5K (2021).

As you may already know, Apple runs its own discounts. So, we've searched other reputable UK retailers like Currys, Very, JD Williams, and John Lewis. This year, we've tracked down a whole host of fantastic deals from these stores, like the best AirPods Cyber Monday deals, Cyber Monday TV deals, Meta Quest 3S Cyber Monday deals, and iPad Cyber Monday deals.

Now, we've turned our attention to the Apple MacBook, with Amazon boasting its lowest ever price for the MacBook Air at £849 (for the 13-inch) and £1,249 (for the 15-inch). Let's take a look.

What UK retailers have MacBook Cyber Monday deals?

At the time of writing (Monday 2nd December), we've seen Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals at the following retailers:

Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday offers 2024

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024) | £999 £849

Amazon

What's the deal: You can currently save £150 (or 15%) on the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024), taking the price from £999 to £849.

Why we chose it: It's music to the Technology team's ears when we see a new model, such as the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024), get discounted in the Cyber Monday sales, as this honour is usually bestowed on older models. This year, the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch devices are discounted to Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) | £1,399 £1,249

Amazon

What's the deal: At the time of writing, you can save £150 (or 11%) on the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024), with the price dropping to £1,249 from the RRP of £1,399.

Why we chose it: As well as the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch being at Amazon's lowest-ever price this Cyber Monday, you can also make use of free returns and free delivery if you're an Amazon Prime member.

Buy Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) for £1,399 £1,249 (save £150 or 11%) at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) | £996 £749

Currys

What's the deal: Currys has penned this offer as an 'Epic Deal', and we'd be inclined to agree. For a limited time only this Cyber Monday, you can get the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch for £749 instead of £996, saving you £247.

Why we chose it: As it's built around the M2 chip, we like the Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) for its improved CPU and GPU, making it 1.4x faster than the MacBook Air M1, all while using less power than its predecessor.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) | £2,899 £2,629.97

John Lewis

What's the deal: In the market for an Apple MacBook Pro? The 2024 16-inch version is discounted from £2,899 to £2,629, saving you £269.03 at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: We like this deal at John Lewis, not only for its fantastic almost £270 discount, but for the bundle deals the UK retailer offers; you can save £20 on Microsoft 365 Personal when bought with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024), simply apply the promo code OFFICE365 at checkout, and free next day delivery when you apply the promo code APPLENEXTDAY at checkout.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) for £2,899 £2,629.97 (save £269.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

You can also get the smaller 24GB RAM version at John Lewis, too.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2024) for £2,499 £2,279.97 (save £219.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) | £3,199 £2,899.97

John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £299.03 on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024), as the price has been dropped from £3,199 to £2,899.97.

Why we chose it: As well as saving £20 on Microsoft 365 Personal and free next day delivery, you can get three months free Apple services: Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple News+.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) for £3,199 £2,899.97 (£299.03 or 9%) at John Lewis

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) | £2,433 £1,329.97

Laptops Direct

What's the deal: Save £1,104 on the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) when you buy at Laptops Direct this Black Friday. The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro currently has a huge £1,104 off.

Why we chose it: If you're not too precious about owning the latest model of Apple MacBook, then allow us to point you in the direction of a massive £1,104 saving on the Apple MacBook Pro (2021). The Pro 14-inch model comes with a M1 Pro Processor, as well as 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) for £2,433 £1,329.97 (save £1,104 or 46%) at Laptops Direct

Best refurbished MacBook Cyber Monday deals for even bigger savings

There are so many ways to save money when buying a laptop, such as buying second-hand or choosing an older model. This Cyber Monday, we've found some top refurbished MacBook deals for you to sink your teeth into.

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) | £1,299 £1,065

Back Market

What's the deal: This Cyber Monday, you can get the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch for £1,065 instead of £1,299, and that's before you trade-in your old device. You can see an offer from a professional refurbisher in about two-minutes, and secure this MacBook Air for even less.

Why we chose it: We like Back Market as the refurbisher site tells you which condition its devices are in: Fair, Good, and Excellent. Luckily for you, the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) is 'Excellent'.

Buy Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2024) for £1,299 £1,065 (save £234 or 18%) at Back Market

Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) | £1,599 £840

Back Market

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can bag the refurbished MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £895.02 instead of £1,599, saving you a huge £703, and that's before trade-in!

Why we chose it: Buying a refurbished item is the perfect way to get the exact item you want for even less, particularly as all MacBooks are thoroughly checked before selling.

Buy Refurbished Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (2023) for £1,599 £895.02 (save £703.98 or 46%) at Back Market

