The Merlin Annual Pass is essentially a membership card which gets you into some of the country's top attractions, such as SEA LIFE centres, Warwick Castle, London Eye, Blackpool Tower, and Chessington World of Adventures, and it can be used over 200 days in the year.

As well as a saving on the Merlin Annual Pass, you can also enjoy deals on top attractions like LEGOLAND Windsor and Warwick Castle, for example, the second theme park day for absolutely free.

But rather than us talking about it, let's get looking at some Merlin Black Friday deals!

Looking for a festive activity? Here's how to get LEGOLAND Christmas tickets and Alton Towers Christmas tickets.

Does Merlin do Black Friday deals?

Yes. This Black Friday, you can save on the Merlin Annual Pass, as well as Merlin attractions such as LEGOLAND and Alton Towers.

The Merlin Black Friday sale is live right now, and the Merlin Annual Pass sale will end at midnight on Sunday 8th December, whereas the individual attraction deals will end Monday 2nd December.

Is the Merlin Pass discounted for Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 has arrived at Merlin Annual Pass!

There are four types of Merlin Annual Passes – Discover, Silver, Gold and Platinum – which offer different perks for each attraction.

For the more basic memberships, you’ll be met with a greater number of 'exclusion dates', where you can’t get free entry to the attractions, but for the higher priced memberships, there are fewer exclusion dates and extra perks like free parking.

This November, you can enjoy savings of up to £60 on the Merlin Annual Pass, and make use of no sign-up fee on memberships.

Best Black Friday deals on UK Merlin Attractions

Save up to £60 on the Merlin Annual Pass

Thorpe Park via Merlin

What's the deal: At the time of writing (Monday 11th November), you can save up to £60 on the four Merlin Annual Passes, and waive the sign-up fee on each membership. Here are the deals and savings on each membership:

Why we chose it: We like the Merlin Annual Pass here on the Going Out team; the Merlin Annual Pass is the easiest way of seeing all of the brilliant attractions Merlin has to offer in a short space of time, such as during the school holidays. The annual passes are super convenient as you’ll be able to go from attraction to attraction without having to keep buying individual tickets.

Buy Merlin Annual Pass from £99 £79 (save £20 or 20%) at Merlin Annual Pass

Get your second day free at LEGOLAND

Merlin Entertainments

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get your second theme park day for free on your 2025 LEGOLAND staycation. This particular offer will end Monday 2nd December.

Why we chose it: From racing on the LEGOLAND Minifigure Speedway rollercoaster and earning a driving license at the LEGO City Driving School to flying on the LEGO MYTHICA Flight of the Sky Lion and riding on the back of The Dragon, there's plenty for the whole family to do at LEGOLAND. An overnight stay would certainly help you make the most of your time at LEGOLAND, and luckily for you, you can get the second theme park day for free in this Black Friday deal.

Get your second day for free at LEGOLAND

Bag up to 20% off short breaks at Warwick Castle

Travelpix Ltd via Getty Images

What's the deal: From now until Monday 2nd December, you can get up to 20% off short breaks at Warwick Castle on stays between 26th December and 3rd April.

Why we chose it: Starting from just £43 per person before the 20% discount, overnight stays at Warwick Castle are already pretty affordable, and dare we say, unforgettable! The family-friendly staycation at Warwick Castle will guarantee you an overnight stay within the castle grounds, one-day Warwick Castle entry tickets, evening entertainment, complimentary cooked or continental breakfast, free car parking, as well as discounted second-day entry tickets.

Bag up to 20% off short breaks at Warwick Castle

Kids stay and play for free at Alton Towers

Alton Towers Resort

What's the deal: If you book an Alton Towers stay between 24th January and 13th March 2025 from now until Monday 2nd December, your little ones can stay and swim for absolutely free. This Black Friday deal from Merlin includes free child places on an overnight stay, free child entry to the waterpark, and nine holes of crazy golf. Plus, overnight stays start at just £35 per person.

Why we chose it: Whether we're telling you how to get Fright Night at Alton Towers tickets or Christmas at Alton Towers tickets, or simply writing about the exciting events going on at Alton Towers, such as Bluey at CBeebies Land, one thing's for certain: there's plenty going on at Alton Towers for the whole family.

Kids stay and play for free at Alton Towers

