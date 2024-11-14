Full list of UK retailers' Black Friday 2024 sales start and end dates
Black Friday has become a bit long-winded and confusing over the years, so here's what you need to know about dates and which UK retailers have sales.
Black Friday sales are rumbling on, despite the fact that the shopping holiday itself isn't for another two weeks!
Right now, we're currently seeing thousands of Black Friday bundles and offers from the UK's top retailers, like John Lewis, Currys, Boots and more, while some of the biggest shops have yet to get involved, like Amazon.
With this in mind, it feels a little confusing, overwhelming and, frankly, annoying to navigate, especially as so many companies will be pestering you already with their savings.
In fact, a study conducted by Currys this year found that 57% of Brits feel sceptical about discounts offered during Black Friday, and 65% think it’s a straight-up 'con'.
However, there is treasure to be found on the big day. So, to help, we've written up a useful guide explaining all the key dates around when Black Friday starts and ends, as well as the date of Cyber Monday. We've also explained when most retailers start and end their savings, and put together a mega (really, it's huge) list of trusted retailers currently running their sales.
Jump to:
- What is the official date of Black Friday 2024?
- What date is Cyber Monday?
- When does Black Friday 2024 start for UK retailers?
- When do Black Friday 2024 sales end?
- How long will Black Friday deals last in the UK?
- Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2024 sales live now?
What is the official date of Black Friday 2024?
The official date of Black Friday is Friday 29th November 2024.
The holiday always falls on the last Friday of November – the day after American Thanksgiving.
What date is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday takes place the following Monday, so 2nd December 2024.
When does Black Friday 2024 start for UK retailers?
While Black Friday itself doesn't take place until the end of the month, most retailers run Black Friday sales throughout the whole of November.
According to one study from Net Voucher Codes, this year's sale started for some as early as 17th October, while most tended to kick off from 1st November.
When do Black Friday 2024 sales end?
The Black Friday period will officially end on Monday 2nd December to make way for the Cyber Monday sales.
How long will Black Friday deals last in the UK?
In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over even into December.
Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal if you see one, but be aware the other deals may pop up as the sale goes on.
Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2024 sales live now?
Here's a full list of which retailers have already gone live with their sales in alphabetical order. Be warned, it's quite long:
- Activity Superstore – 100 deals on experiences with up to 60% off, like this Triple Car Superdrive for 30% off.
- Alton Towers – Kids Stay and Swim for free between 24th January and 13th March 2025, but book now.
- Amazon – The retailer giant's Black Friday sale starts on 21st November, with up to 58% off Amazon devices alongside major savings from Shark, Ninja, Dyson and more. For more details, here's when does Amazon's Black Friday sale start?
- Apple – Get three months of Apple Music for free.
- Argos – Sale ends 3rd December with lowest price promise on tech, kitchen gadgets and homeware.
- Asda – Two for £20 beer and buy six bottles of wine and save 25%, ends 12th December.
- BackMarket – Savings on hundreds of pre-loved items, like this iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- Bargain Max – Spend £50 on toys, save £5 with code 'GIFT5' and spend £100, save £12 with code GIFT12.
- BodyShop – Up to 50% off Christmas gifts and 3 for 2 on makeup and skincare.
- Boots – 1000's of offers on beauty, makeup and appliances throughout the month.
- Bose – Exclusive savings including £45 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, use code EXTRA10 for another 10% off.
- Bugaboo – Save up to 15% on pushchairs and accessories.
- Buyagift – Get up to 80% off experiences like this Bannantyne Spa Break.
- B&Q – Record low prices on tools, cleaning gadgets and even seven-foot Christmas trees.
- Charlotte Tilbury – 2 for 1 Beauty Icons and free gifts redeemed with every purchase.
- Chessington – 20% off short breaks at Chessington World of Adventures.
- Cult Beauty – Up to 40% off beauty sale with makeup, skincare and more.
- Currys – 3000+ technology deals with a lowest-price for 2024 guarantee, ends midnight 2nd December.
- Disney Store – Buy one toy, get the second for £1.
- Dyson – Save £150 on Dyson technology including vacuum cleaners and Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus fan heater.
- EE – Save up to £552 on selected Google Pixel 9 Pro plans and up to £144 on selected Apple iPhone 14 Plus plans.
- Emma Sleep – Get half price Emma mattresses.
- FloridaTix – Up to 40% off Orlando Florida parks tickets including Discovery Cove.
- Furniture Village – Save up to £200 on sofas and armchairs.
- Garden Buildings Direct – Save up to 50% on garden sheds and log cabins.
- Garden Trading – Use code BF25 for 25% off all full priced items until Sunday 17th November at midnight.
- Fortnum & Mason – Free delivery over £150.
- Hamleys – 20% off LEGO sets, 30% off Playmobil, 20% off Paw Patrol and more.
- Harts of Stur – Huge discounts on knife and pan sets plus 40% off Le Creuset.
- Honor – £450 off the Honor Magic6 Pro and £900 off the Honor Magic V2 phones, and more.
- iCandy – Up to £800 off pushchairs and prams.
- JD Williams – Get £20 off everything with code 'MERRY', plus savings on toys, electricals, homeware and clothes.
- John Lewis – Up to £500 off LG TVs, £100 off coffee machines, £149 off Dyson and 20% off designer brands such as Gucci
- Kitbag – Up to 50% off official football shirts from Premier League teams.
- Lakeland – Big savings on air fryers and heated blankets, plus this 3-tier heated airer.
- Laptops Direct – Up to 40% off laptops and 36% off gaming laptops, plus discounts on phones.
- Lavazza – Get 50% off select coffee machines and 25% off accessories and gifts.
- LaRedoute – 50% off everything including homeware.
- LeCreuset – Buy one glassware set and get second half price, and get 10% off your first purchase over £50.
- LEGO – Get money off Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter and flower LEGO sets.
- LEGOLAND – Book a staycation at LEGOLAND Windsor and get the second day free, ends 2nd December.
- London Theatre Direct – Up to 34% off West End theatre tickets.
- LOVETheatre – No booking fees on theatre tickets until 17th November.
- Mamas & Papas – Up to 40% off pushchairs.
- My Protein – Up to 70% off protein powders.
- Nespresso – Nespresso latte and cappuccino machines from £99.
- Ninja – Huge savings on Ninja Air fryers, the Ninja Creami and Ninja Foodi multi-cookers
- Not on the Highstreet – Up to 15% off unique and often personalised Christmas gifts.
- Oodie – 50% off all Oodies, plus the £1 sale is back.
- Overlockers – Get money off gaming PCs, laptops, chairs, monitors and keyboards.
- ProCook – Grab savings on ProCook knives, pots, glasses and more.
- Red Letter Days – Up to 80% off Christmas gift experiences like this three-course meal with Marco Pierre White.
- Regatta – Up to 60% off jackets and coats.
- Royal Doulton – Get £30 off Orders Over £120, ends 17th November.
- Samsung – Get £300 of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and £200 off S24+, plus savings on monitors, TVs and gadgets.
- Sephora – Shop up to 20% off, plus get free gifts on top brands including NARS, Huda Beauty and Sephora Collection.
- Shark – Get up to £100 off vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.
- Sky – Get Sky Stream, TV and Netflix for £19 a month in their lowest price ever.
- Snüz – Savings on baby beds, cribs and more.
- Soundcore – Exclusive savings for members: 50% off headphones, earpods and speakers.
- Spa Breaks – Biggest sale yet with up to 65% off Spa Breaks.
- Superdrug – Biggest Black Friday sale ever with 50% off electricals and 20% off Rimmel and MaxFactor.
- The Range –Up to 50% off furniture, Christmas decorations, kids' toys and more.
- Thorpe Park – Book a 2025 Thorpe Park break and get a free Coaster Fastrack.
- Tonies – Get a Toniebox and three Tonies for £114.99.
- Very – Savings on thousands of products, including £50 off the iPhone 13, a £298 Nintendo Switch OLED bundle and £200 off Dyson vacuum cleaners.
- Wayfair – Up to 70% off household items, including sofas, rugs and decor.
- Wowcher – Get the iPad Air 2 from £79 or save on heated blankets and home exercise kit.
- Yoto – Save 18% on Yoto Mini Adventurer bundle.
