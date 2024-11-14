With this in mind, it feels a little confusing, overwhelming and, frankly, annoying to navigate, especially as so many companies will be pestering you already with their savings.

In fact, a study conducted by Currys this year found that 57% of Brits feel sceptical about discounts offered during Black Friday, and 65% think it’s a straight-up 'con'.

However, there is treasure to be found on the big day. So, to help, we've written up a useful guide explaining all the key dates around when Black Friday starts and ends, as well as the date of Cyber Monday. We've also explained when most retailers start and end their savings, and put together a mega (really, it's huge) list of trusted retailers currently running their sales.

The official date of Black Friday is Friday 29th November 2024.

The holiday always falls on the last Friday of November – the day after American Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday takes place the following Monday, so 2nd December 2024.

When does Black Friday 2024 start for UK retailers?

While Black Friday itself doesn't take place until the end of the month, most retailers run Black Friday sales throughout the whole of November.

According to one study from Net Voucher Codes, this year's sale started for some as early as 17th October, while most tended to kick off from 1st November.

When do Black Friday 2024 sales end?

The Black Friday period will officially end on Monday 2nd December to make way for the Cyber Monday sales.

How long will Black Friday deals last in the UK?

In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over even into December.

Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal if you see one, but be aware the other deals may pop up as the sale goes on.

Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2024 sales live now?

Here's a full list of which retailers have already gone live with their sales in alphabetical order. Be warned, it's quite long:

