Wilson’s status as an era-defining author and national treasure was firmly cemented when she was appointed an OBE in 2002, as well as serving as the fourth Childrens’ Laureate from 2005-2007 and being appointed DBE in 2008.

However, her success didn’t come overnight. Her debut novel Hide and Seek was released in 1972, but her major breakthrough first came in 1991 when The Story of Tracy Beaker was published.

Since then she’s published well over 100 books and at the age of 78 is still going strong, with her brand-new book Think Again, following on from the Girls series. The new novel will be released in September and is sure to add plenty to the 40 million copies of her books which have already been sold worldwide.

More like this

Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s books stand out from the crowd due to the many difficult topics they cover, including divorce, abuse, mental illness, homelessness, foster care and more. While her books have attracted some controversy due to their sometimes upsetting themes, many praise the British author for her respect for and refusal to talk down to children.

From The Illustrated Mum to Lily Alone, her books serve as representation for people, especially children, who live outside of the stereotypical nuclear family structure. Wilson acknowledges that things like divorce and grief are the facts of life for some children, and doesn’t shy away from approaching them in a realistic, yet often hopeful way.

Whether you’ve never had the pleasure of diving into a Jacqueline Wilson tale, or you want to revisit some old favourites before the exciting release of her new novel Think Again, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to some of the top Jacqueline Wilson books.

Pre-order Think Again for £22 £17.99 (save £4.01 or 18%) at Waterstones

If you want to re-live some more childhood nostalgia, take a look at our guide to the Harry Potter books, or you can try something new like Richard Osman's Thursday Murder Club books.

Jump to:

Jacqueline Wilson books in order

Jacqueline Wilson book series in order

The Tracy Beaker Series

The Story of Tracy Beaker Scholastic

Of course we had to mention the book that spawned infamous quotes like "Bog off Justine" and "Has anyone seen my Maroon 5 CD?"

The Story of Tracy Beaker is easily Jacqueline Wilson's most popular book, due in part to the hugely successful TV adaptation on CBBC. We find the curly-haired, loud-mouthed protagonist at the Dumping Ground, a care home where she deals with the challenges of living in care and dreams of her mother's return.

The Story of Tracy Beaker — 1991

The Dare Game — 2000

Starring Tracy Beaker — 2006

Tracy Beaker’s Thumping Heart — 2009

Ask Tracy Beaker and Friends — 2009

My Mum Tracy Beaker — 2018

We Are the Beaker Girls — 2019

The Werepuppy Series

The Werepuppy WH Smith

Meet Micky, a boy who's terrified of dogs and has asked for a puppy to help him overcome his fear. Little does he know that his new furry friend Wolfie has a little surprise for him when the full moon comes...

The Werepuppy — 1991

The Werepuppy on Holiday — 1994

Twin Tales Series

Twin Trouble Jacqueline Wilson

How does life change with the arrival of new siblings? And how can you deal with feelings of jealousy that threaten to sweep you up?

These are the questions Jacqueline Wilson poses in her Twin Tales series, which follows Connie, who is about to become a big sister to a set of twins. The books show how Connie faces her fears and anxieties, often through swimming, and overcomes them.

Twin Trouble - 1994

Connie and the Water Babies - 1995

Adventure Series

Cliffhanger Scholastic

A series named Adventure may not seem the ideal place for a timid protagonist, but Jacqueline Wilson is here to prove us wrong. Here we find Tim, a shy boy who is sent to adventure camp where lots of new outdoor activities await him— will he be able to handle the new challenges of abseiling and rafting?

Cliffhanger - 1995

Buried Alive! - 1998

The Girls Series

Girls in Love Amazon

The Girls series is a firm favourite among Jacqueline Wilson fans, who will be overjoyed with the news that her new novel Think Again is a continuation of the series.

This first instalment introduces us to Magda, Nadine and Ellie, who all seem like complete opposites of each other. We follow their adventures navigating life, love and growing up throughout this book and the rest of the series.

Girls in Love - 1997

Girls Under Pressure - 1998

Girls Out Late - 1999

Girls in Tears - 2002

Hetty Feather Series

Hetty Feather Waterstones

Here's a series for any fans of historical fiction. Meet Hetty Feather, a spirited and driven girl abandoned as a baby in Victorian England. Follow her adventure growing up as she seeks to track down her birth mother, meeting plenty of challenges along the way.

Much to the delight of Jacqueline Wilson fans, the Hetty Feather series continues with a number of sequels and spin-offs, all set throughout the Victorian Era.

Hetty Feather - 2009

Sapphire Battersea - 2011

Emerald Star - 2012

Diamond - 2013

Little Stars - 2015

Clover Moon - 2016

Rose Rivers - 2018

Dancing the Charleston - 2019

Hetty Feather’s Christmas - 2021

Sleepovers Series

Sleepovers WH Smith

Say hello to the Alphabet girls! Amy, Bella, Chloe, Daisy, and Emily are five best friends who take turns hosting sleepover for their birthdays , navigating feelings of friendship, jealousy, and understanding along the way. After all, who doesn't love a sleepover?

Sleepovers - 2001

The Best Sleepover in the World - 2023

Stand-alone Jacqueline Wilson books in order

Ricky's Birthday — 1969

Hide and Seek — 1972

Truth or Dare — 1973

Snap — 1974

Let's Pretend — 1976

Making Hate — 1977

Nobody's Perfect —1982

Waiting for the Sky to Fall — 1983

The Killer Tadpole — 1984

The Other Side — 1984

The School Trip — 1984

How to Survive Summer Camp — 1985

Amber — 1986

The Monster in the Cupboard — 1986

The Power of the Shade — 1987

Glubbslyme — 1987

This Girl — 1988

Falling Apart — 1989

The Left Outs — 1989

The Party in the Lift — 1989

Take a Good Look — 1990

The Dream Palace — 1991

The Suitcase Kid — 1992

Video Rose — 1992

Deep Blue — 1993

The Mum Minder —1993

The Bed and Breakfast Star — 1994

The Dinosaur's Packed Lunch — 1995

Double Act — 1995

Jimmy Jelly — 1995

Love from Katy — 1995

Spirit Raising - 1995

My Brother Bernadette — 1995

Sophie's Secret Diary — 1995

Bad Girls — 1996

Beauty and the Beast — 1996

Mr Cool — 1996

Crystal Gazing - 1997

The Lottie Project — 1997

The Monster Story-Teller — 1997

Rapunzel — 1998

The Illustrated Mum — 1999

Monster Eyeballs — 1999

Lizzie Zipmouth — 2000

Vicky Angel — 2000

The Cat Mummy — 2001

Dustbin Baby — 2001

Secrets — 2002

The Worry Website — 2002

Lola Rose — 2003

Midnight —2004

Best Friends — 2004

The Diamond Girls — 2004

Clean Break — 2005

Love Lessons — 2005

Candyfloss — 2006

Kiss — 2007

My Sister Jodie — 2008

Cookie — 2008

Little Darlings — 2010

The Longest Whale Song — 2010

Lily Alone — 2011

Green Glass Beads — 2011

The Worst Thing About My Sister — 2012

Big Day Out — 2012

Queenie — 2013

Four Children and It — 2012

Paws and Whiskers — 2014

Opal Plumstead — 2014

The Butterfly Club — 2015

Katy — 2015

Rent A Bridesmaid — 2016

Wave Me Goodbye — 2017

Dancing the Charleston — 2019

Love Frankie — 2020

The Runaway Girls — 2021

The Primrose Railway Children — 2021

Baby Love — 2022

Project Fairy — 2023

The Other Edie Trimmer— 2023

The Girl Who Wasn't There — 2023

Star of the Show — 2024

If you're searching for some activities perfect for introverts, take a look at our guide to how to get cheap cinema tickets, as well as the best luxury cinema experiences.

How many books has Jacqueline Wilson written?

Since publishing her debut novel back in 1969, Dame Jacqueline Wilson has written over 100 books, at certain points publishing five books in a year.

What age are Jacqueline Wilson books for?

Although most of her books delve into some heavier and more complex themes, Jacqueline Wilson's books tend to be for older children and teenagers, from around the ages of 7 to 14.

There are some exceptions to this rule however, with the Girls series being targeted at teenagers and the Werepuppy series aimed at younger children.

Advertisement

You've got a couple of months to kill before the release of Jacqueline Wilson's new novel Think Again: why not check out this year's best open-air theatre shows, or enjoy a family day out?