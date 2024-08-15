How to read all of Jacqueline Wilson's books in order ahead of her new book release
The former Childrens' Laureate is releasing a new book this year – why not revisit some of her old classics?
Many items from our childhood and pre-teen years have made a reappearance in the recent Y2K renaissance; we’re talking low-waisted jeans, Barbie, Sophie Ellis Bextor’s hit Murder on the Dancefloor, dresses over skirts – the list goes on.
Many of us will remember Jacqueline Wilson’s books as a key part of our childhoods in the nineties and noughties. The colourful covers decorated with Nick Sharratt’s iconic illustrations are sure to bring back memories of sitting in the school library while it rained during lunchtime, or the giddying excitement of the Scholastic Book Fair.
Wilson’s status as an era-defining author and national treasure was firmly cemented when she was appointed an OBE in 2002, as well as serving as the fourth Childrens’ Laureate from 2005-2007 and being appointed DBE in 2008.
However, her success didn’t come overnight. Her debut novel Hide and Seek was released in 1972, but her major breakthrough first came in 1991 when The Story of Tracy Beaker was published.
Since then she’s published well over 100 books and at the age of 78 is still going strong, with her brand-new book Think Again, following on from the Girls series. The new novel will be released in September and is sure to add plenty to the 40 million copies of her books which have already been sold worldwide.
Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s books stand out from the crowd due to the many difficult topics they cover, including divorce, abuse, mental illness, homelessness, foster care and more. While her books have attracted some controversy due to their sometimes upsetting themes, many praise the British author for her respect for and refusal to talk down to children.
From The Illustrated Mum to Lily Alone, her books serve as representation for people, especially children, who live outside of the stereotypical nuclear family structure. Wilson acknowledges that things like divorce and grief are the facts of life for some children, and doesn’t shy away from approaching them in a realistic, yet often hopeful way.
Whether you’ve never had the pleasure of diving into a Jacqueline Wilson tale, or you want to revisit some old favourites before the exciting release of her new novel Think Again, we’ve put together the ultimate guide to some of the top Jacqueline Wilson books.
Jump to:
- Jacqueline Wilson book series in order
- Stand-alone Jacqueline Wilson books in order
- How many books has Jacqueline Wilson written?
- What age are Jacqueline Wilson books for?
Jacqueline Wilson books in order
Jacqueline Wilson book series in order
The Tracy Beaker Series
Of course we had to mention the book that spawned infamous quotes like "Bog off Justine" and "Has anyone seen my Maroon 5 CD?"
The Story of Tracy Beaker is easily Jacqueline Wilson's most popular book, due in part to the hugely successful TV adaptation on CBBC. We find the curly-haired, loud-mouthed protagonist at the Dumping Ground, a care home where she deals with the challenges of living in care and dreams of her mother's return.
- The Story of Tracy Beaker — 1991
- The Dare Game — 2000
- Starring Tracy Beaker — 2006
- Tracy Beaker’s Thumping Heart — 2009
- Ask Tracy Beaker and Friends — 2009
- My Mum Tracy Beaker — 2018
- We Are the Beaker Girls — 2019
The Werepuppy Series
Meet Micky, a boy who's terrified of dogs and has asked for a puppy to help him overcome his fear. Little does he know that his new furry friend Wolfie has a little surprise for him when the full moon comes...
- The Werepuppy — 1991
- The Werepuppy on Holiday — 1994
Twin Tales Series
How does life change with the arrival of new siblings? And how can you deal with feelings of jealousy that threaten to sweep you up?
These are the questions Jacqueline Wilson poses in her Twin Tales series, which follows Connie, who is about to become a big sister to a set of twins. The books show how Connie faces her fears and anxieties, often through swimming, and overcomes them.
- Twin Trouble - 1994
- Connie and the Water Babies - 1995
Adventure Series
A series named Adventure may not seem the ideal place for a timid protagonist, but Jacqueline Wilson is here to prove us wrong. Here we find Tim, a shy boy who is sent to adventure camp where lots of new outdoor activities await him— will he be able to handle the new challenges of abseiling and rafting?
- Cliffhanger - 1995
- Buried Alive! - 1998
The Girls Series
The Girls series is a firm favourite among Jacqueline Wilson fans, who will be overjoyed with the news that her new novel Think Again is a continuation of the series.
This first instalment introduces us to Magda, Nadine and Ellie, who all seem like complete opposites of each other. We follow their adventures navigating life, love and growing up throughout this book and the rest of the series.
- Girls in Love - 1997
- Girls Under Pressure - 1998
- Girls Out Late - 1999
- Girls in Tears - 2002
Hetty Feather Series
Here's a series for any fans of historical fiction. Meet Hetty Feather, a spirited and driven girl abandoned as a baby in Victorian England. Follow her adventure growing up as she seeks to track down her birth mother, meeting plenty of challenges along the way.
Much to the delight of Jacqueline Wilson fans, the Hetty Feather series continues with a number of sequels and spin-offs, all set throughout the Victorian Era.
- Hetty Feather - 2009
- Sapphire Battersea - 2011
- Emerald Star - 2012
- Diamond - 2013
- Little Stars - 2015
- Clover Moon - 2016
- Rose Rivers - 2018
- Dancing the Charleston - 2019
- Hetty Feather’s Christmas - 2021
Sleepovers Series
Say hello to the Alphabet girls! Amy, Bella, Chloe, Daisy, and Emily are five best friends who take turns hosting sleepover for their birthdays , navigating feelings of friendship, jealousy, and understanding along the way. After all, who doesn't love a sleepover?
- Sleepovers - 2001
- The Best Sleepover in the World - 2023
Stand-alone Jacqueline Wilson books in order
- Ricky's Birthday — 1969
- Hide and Seek — 1972
- Truth or Dare — 1973
- Snap — 1974
- Let's Pretend — 1976
- Making Hate — 1977
- Nobody's Perfect —1982
- Waiting for the Sky to Fall — 1983
- The Killer Tadpole — 1984
- The Other Side — 1984
- The School Trip — 1984
- How to Survive Summer Camp — 1985
- Amber — 1986
- The Monster in the Cupboard — 1986
- The Power of the Shade — 1987
- Glubbslyme — 1987
- This Girl — 1988
- Falling Apart — 1989
- The Left Outs — 1989
- The Party in the Lift — 1989
- Take a Good Look — 1990
- The Dream Palace — 1991
- The Suitcase Kid — 1992
- Video Rose — 1992
- Deep Blue — 1993
- The Mum Minder —1993
- The Bed and Breakfast Star — 1994
- The Dinosaur's Packed Lunch — 1995
- Double Act — 1995
- Jimmy Jelly — 1995
- Love from Katy — 1995
- Spirit Raising - 1995
- My Brother Bernadette — 1995
- Sophie's Secret Diary — 1995
- Bad Girls — 1996
- Beauty and the Beast — 1996
- Mr Cool — 1996
- Crystal Gazing - 1997
- The Lottie Project — 1997
- The Monster Story-Teller — 1997
- Rapunzel — 1998
- The Illustrated Mum — 1999
- Monster Eyeballs — 1999
- Lizzie Zipmouth — 2000
- Vicky Angel — 2000
- The Cat Mummy — 2001
- Dustbin Baby — 2001
- Secrets — 2002
- The Worry Website — 2002
- Lola Rose — 2003
- Midnight —2004
- Best Friends — 2004
- The Diamond Girls — 2004
- Clean Break — 2005
- Love Lessons — 2005
- Candyfloss — 2006
- Kiss — 2007
- My Sister Jodie — 2008
- Cookie — 2008
- Little Darlings — 2010
- The Longest Whale Song — 2010
- Lily Alone — 2011
- Green Glass Beads — 2011
- The Worst Thing About My Sister — 2012
- Big Day Out — 2012
- Queenie — 2013
- Four Children and It — 2012
- Paws and Whiskers — 2014
- Opal Plumstead — 2014
- The Butterfly Club — 2015
- Katy — 2015
- Rent A Bridesmaid — 2016
- Wave Me Goodbye — 2017
- Dancing the Charleston — 2019
- Love Frankie — 2020
- The Runaway Girls — 2021
- The Primrose Railway Children — 2021
- Baby Love — 2022
- Project Fairy — 2023
- The Other Edie Trimmer— 2023
- The Girl Who Wasn't There — 2023
- Star of the Show — 2024
How many books has Jacqueline Wilson written?
Since publishing her debut novel back in 1969, Dame Jacqueline Wilson has written over 100 books, at certain points publishing five books in a year.
What age are Jacqueline Wilson books for?
Although most of her books delve into some heavier and more complex themes, Jacqueline Wilson's books tend to be for older children and teenagers, from around the ages of 7 to 14.
There are some exceptions to this rule however, with the Girls series being targeted at teenagers and the Werepuppy series aimed at younger children.
