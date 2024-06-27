As per the official synopsis, the story is set to revisit Ellie, Magda and Nadine, now in their 40s, and not living the life they hoped they would.

It reads: "Being an adult isn’t quite what Ellie Allard dreamed it would be when she was fourteen years old. Though she’s got her beautiful daughter Lottie, life-long best friends in Magda and Nadine and her trusty cat Stella, her love life is non-existent and she feels like she’s been living on auto-pilot, just grateful to be able to afford the rent on her pokey little flat.

"But this year on her birthday, the universe seems to decide it’s time to for all that to change – whether Ellie wants it to or not. As she navigates new, exciting and often choppy waters, she’s about to discover that life will never stop surprising you – if only you let it."

In the teaser, it's promised that "Jacqueline Wilson finally answers the questions readers have been asking her for years" and calls it an "uplifting, life-affirming book about friendship, family and finding fulfilment in unexpected places".

This is definitely suggested in the newly revealed cover, which has a blue and pink background and the image of a rolling dice, plus the ominous words "So you think you know what's coming?"

Behind the foil cover, the book has a pattern of pink and red dice, very much suggesting that fate and chance will be a big part of the new tale.

When the new novel was first announced, Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter), and said: "I'm very excited to tell you about my new novel, Think Again, which is coming this September.

"Nearly 30 years ago, I wrote a quartet of novels about three 13-year-old best friends – Ellie, Magda and Nadine. Still today, young women come up to me in the street to tell me how much those books meant to them, and they often ask me what happened to these characters.

"My new novel, Think Again, will answer those questions."

Think Again will be available from 12th September

