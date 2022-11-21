SMARTY is poking its head above the parapet in the annual price-slashing madness and this is a deal that stands out among the rest, as far as we're concerned. The RadioTimes.com has been keeping abreast of the latest deals throughout the Black Friday seasonal sales and this is ideal for those on the hunt for a new SIM card.

Black Friday is throwing another knockout deal our way. Right now, you can get a SIM-only deal from SMARTY with 30GB of data for just £8 per month. That's a fantastic price.

Get 30GB data in this Black Friday SIM-only deal from SMARTY

SIM-only deals are a great solution for those who already have an unlocked handset but haven't currently got a deal with a phone network. Or, if you've already paid off a phone and reached the end of a contract, they can offer a cheaper way of getting your minutes, texts and data allowance.

Other options from SMARTY include 12GB for £4 per month and 16GB for £7 per month. All of these deals include unlimited calls and texts and can be cancelled at any time, meaning they're a wonderfully flexible option.

More SIM-only Black Friday deals from UK networks

So, how does the competition compare?

Typically giffgaff, SMARTY and Lebara are among the brands offering the best value on SIM-only deals. Right now, giffgaff's best offer is 15GB for £10 per month. Lebara offers the same deal, but undercuts giffgaff when it comes to unlimited data.

Lebara's unlimited data deal costs just £25 per month, as compared to giffgaff's £35. However, that's not quite the best deal thanks to SMARTY. It's currently dishing out unlimited data for £20 per month, as listed above. That's great value.

Similarly, Tesco Mobile can't beat that price from SMARTY. Right now, the network's Black Friday deals offer Unlimited data for £25 per month or 12GB of data for £10 per month.

For more tech news and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section or take a look at our pick of the best Sky Black Friday deals and Black Friday TV deals for 2022.