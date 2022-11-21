Get a 30GB SIM for only £8 a month in this SMARTY Black Friday deal
Right now, SMARTY is offering an amazing SIM-only deal for UK customers this Black Friday.
Black Friday is throwing another knockout deal our way. Right now, you can get a SIM-only deal from SMARTY with 30GB of data for just £8 per month. That's a fantastic price.
SMARTY is poking its head above the parapet in the annual price-slashing madness and this is a deal that stands out among the rest, as far as we're concerned. The RadioTimes.com has been keeping abreast of the latest deals throughout the Black Friday seasonal sales and this is ideal for those on the hunt for a new SIM card.
Get 30GB data in this Black Friday SIM-only deal from SMARTY
SIM-only deals are a great solution for those who already have an unlocked handset but haven't currently got a deal with a phone network. Or, if you've already paid off a phone and reached the end of a contract, they can offer a cheaper way of getting your minutes, texts and data allowance.
Other options from SMARTY include 12GB for £4 per month and 16GB for £7 per month. All of these deals include unlimited calls and texts and can be cancelled at any time, meaning they're a wonderfully flexible option.
- SMARTY SIM + 30GB of data | £8 per month at SMARTY
- SMARTY SIM + 12GB of data | £4 per month at SMARTY
- SMARTY SIM + 16GB of data | £7 per month at SMARTY
- SMARTY SIM + unlimited data | £20 per month at SMARTY
More SIM-only Black Friday deals from UK networks
So, how does the competition compare?
Typically giffgaff, SMARTY and Lebara are among the brands offering the best value on SIM-only deals. Right now, giffgaff's best offer is 15GB for £10 per month. Lebara offers the same deal, but undercuts giffgaff when it comes to unlimited data.
Lebara's unlimited data deal costs just £25 per month, as compared to giffgaff's £35. However, that's not quite the best deal thanks to SMARTY. It's currently dishing out unlimited data for £20 per month, as listed above. That's great value.
Similarly, Tesco Mobile can't beat that price from SMARTY. Right now, the network's Black Friday deals offer Unlimited data for £25 per month or 12GB of data for £10 per month.
- giffgaff SIM + 15GB of data | £10 per month at giffgaff
- Lebara SIM + unlimited data | £25 per month at Lebara
- Tesco Mobile SIM + 12GB of data | £10 per month at Tesco Mobile
For more tech news and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section or take a look at our pick of the best Sky Black Friday deals and Black Friday TV deals for 2022.