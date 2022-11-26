The wide array of deals available includes deals on unlocked handsets, contracts and SIM-only deals. But which one is right for you?

Are you still hunting for a phone? Black Friday has been and gone, but don't fret, there are still plenty of deals. With Cyber Monday fast approaching, the sales season is still in full flow and the RadioTimes.com team is on hand to help you find the best phone deals out there.

Picking up an unlocked handset essentially means you get the physical item — the phone itself — but it is not attached to a network yet. You may choose to buy an unlocked handset it you already have a SIM-only deal you like, or if you're looking for a flexible accompanying SIM, rather than a lengthy and less flexible phone contract.

Phone contracts can mean you're tied into longer-term payments, but they do handily combine the fees for the handset and the network service and data, giving you one monthly sum to pay.

Right now, there are some tempting deals on the iPhone 13 series. While it's no longer the latest iPhone, the changes made between the 13 and 14 were minimal and — as a result — making a saving on the older model is a good choice for most would-be iPhone buyers.

For further guidance on which handset might suit you be sure to check out our guide to the best smartphones and best budget smartphones.

Best Black Friday SIM-free phone deals for 2022

We've seen some great deals on highly-rated handsets in the seasonal sales. Lots of smartphones that our experts have tested and loved are now heavily discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This Google Pixel 6a is a great example, having bagged a four star rating in our full Google Pixel 6a review.

The Pixel 6a is a great affordable handset that just got much more affordable. It offers a solid camera with image processing AI that makes taking great photos easy. We also liked its small, handy form-factor, based around the 6.1-inch display.

There are also some notable savings on Apple iPhones and some of Samsung's best smartphones.

Best Black Friday phone contract deals from UK network's 2022 sales

If you're looking for a new phone contract with all the bells and whistles, then there are some pretty tempting deals to snap up.

One of our favourites is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal at Vodafone, with the phone currently available from £29 up-front and £38 per month. This 36-month phone plan also serves up 100GB of data per month for the first two years.

The Ultra is a stunning handset too and bagged a 4.5 star rating in our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

Best Black Friday SIM-only deals from UK networks

Networks like VOXI, giffgaff and SMARTY, which specialise in SIM-only deals, have been price-slashing in the Black Friday sales too. Here are some of the latest offers.

