These are the (very) best Argos Black Friday deals for 2020: from Shark to GoPro

Black Friday is tomorrow – but if we have one piece of advice for you, it’s that you don’t wait until then to start looking with deals. Trust us, they have arrived.

Along with the likes of Currys PC World and John Lewis, Argos is one of a number of retailers that launched early Black Friday deals in November.

Argos stocks over 60,000 products in stores and warehouses across the UK. They might not all be all on sale right now, but a heck of a lot of them are. Tech devices, video games, beauty products, kitchen appliances, white goods – they’re all on sale in the Argos’s Black Friday sales frenzy.

Argos promises to launch a wave of new Black Friday deals at 9pm on Thursday 27 November. We’ll be keeping this page fresh with the latest deals that arrive – so if Argos is on your radar, make sure you bookmark us.

Retailers often battle it out with price drops on sought-after products during Black Friday, which why you’ll find that major companies like Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos all often feature items at the same discounted price. That’s the case with deals like the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £349.99, now £199.99) and the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £399.99, now £299.99).

But on the entry-level GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera (was £149.99, now £99.99), Argos is the cheapest seller online. The store also has some exclusive toy offers – which is why the store is always a reliable source of toy deals at Black Friday.

Click below to dive right in the Argos sale – but for our pick of the best deals, read on. Further still, we’ve also answered a few questions people often ask about Argos.

Best Argos Black Friday Deals 2020

Below, you’ll find our selection of the very best deals available in the Argos Black Friday sale. We’ve chosen them by product category, and each price you see is either the cheapest or joint cheapest online.

Ninja Foodi Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer | £199 £149.99 from Argos (save £50 or 24%)

Amazon

Air fryers use a recently developed technology that circulates hot air around food coated in a thin layer of oil. The results have all the crispy tastiness of deep-fried food, but minus those pesky calories. Ninja is now one of the market leaders in versatile, easy-to-use kitchen appliances, and we’re very happy to see the 24% price drop on this model, which also doubles up as a pressure cooker.

Buy for £149.99

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £349.99 £199.99 from Argos (save £150 or 43%)

Argos has kindly knocked £150 off the asking price of Shark’s anti-hair cordless vacuum – just in case the thought of spending £350 on a vacuum cleaner was just a bit preposterous. Made famous by Instagram influencer Mrs Hinch, Shark’s range of cordless cleaners are versatile, lightweight and are now a direct challenger to Dyson in the market. Talking of Dysons, the Dyson V8 Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is also on sale at Argos for £299.99 (was £399.99).

The Shark Anti Hair Cleaner will probably appeal most to pet owners tired of pulling hairs out the floorheads of their vacuum cleaners: it contains a specially designed bristle guard that clears them away.

Buy for £199.99

Samsung 43-inch UETU7020KXXU Smart 4K TV | £379 £299 from Argos (save £80 or 21%)

There are flashier deals on higher-end televisions than this out there right now, but if you’re looking for a smallish TV and you want to keep your spending on a leash, it’s well worth checking out the reduction on this 43-inch set from Samsung’s TU7020 range.

Aimed unapologetically at the budget market, this is a great introduction to 4K at less than £300. The 55-inch UETU7020KXXU is also on sale (£399, was £479), but it’s not quite as a good a price drop.

Buy for £299.99

De’Longhi ECAM350.15.B Dinamica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £449.00 £349.00 from Argos (save £100 or 22%)

If the lack of your Costa fix at lunchtime is starting to get to you, use the Black Friday sales as an excuse to pick up a good-quality coffee machine at less than the usual price.

This bean-to-cup machine from De’Longhi is definitely aimed at coffee drinkers who like a little creative control of their caffeine: it will create lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, espressos, macchiatos and more, with a milk frother that’s operated manually. (You’ll need to spend upward of this for automatic milk frothing.) A £100 price drop has brought the cost down to £349.99

Buy for £349.99

GoPro Hero7 White Action Camera | £149.99 £99.99 from Argos (save £50 or 33%)

Here’s an absolute gem of a deal from Argos. Again, it’s not the flashiest deal out there: while many vloggers and outdoors enthusiasts will be eyeing the price of the flagship Hero 9 – currently £379.99 at Amazon at pretty much everywhere else – those with modest ambitions should look at the 33% discount on this basic option.

The Hero 7 White doesn’t have the HyperSmooth video stabilization or 4K recording of the Hero 7 Black – but that’s why it’s over £200 cheaper. We’re earmarking this is a fun Christmas gift, and one to take with you on holiday… whenever that will be.

Buy for £99.99

Remington AIR3D Hair Dryer with Diffuser | £79.99 £49.99 from Argos (save £30 or 37%)

If you’re in need of a hair dryer upgrade and want one of assured quality, then we suggest you seize upon the deal on the Remington AIR3D at Argos. It’s been given an impressive 37% discount and is much more of a genuinely affordable option at £49.99. This compact, sleekly designed hair dryer has three heat settings and has three separate attachments – a diffuser, 7mm concentrator, and fast-drying 11mm concentrator.

Buy for £49.99

Spear & Jackson 2200W Pressure Washer | £200 £100 from Argos (save £100 or 50%)

Here’s a half-price offer on an item that you won’t find cheaper elsewhere online. The 2200W pressure washer in Spear & Jackson’s range is suitable for a wider range of outdoor surfaces. It comes with a range of attachments, such as a fixed brush for car wheels and conservatories, and a turbo lance that is only suitable for tough surfaces like patio or stone. In a nice touch, they can all be kept clipped to the front of the unit when not in use.

Buy for £100

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition PS4 Game | £24.99 £14.99 from Argos (save £10 or 40%)

Argos is currently among those offering the cheapest price on the Hero edition of Minecraft Dungeons, but bear in mind it’s one of 77 PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch games that have had their prices cut in the Argos Black Friday sale – you can save as much as 50%.

Now that the PS5 has arrived – for some lucky buyers, anyway – we are not surprised to see so many substantial savings on PS4 games. If you were one of those unlucky ones who are didn’t get their hands on the PS5, now’s a great time to sweep up here.

Buy for £14.99

Marvel Universe Titan Hero Series Figure 6-Pack | £70 £35 from Argos (save £35 or 50%)

If you’ve been missing the Marvel films that we’ve grown accustomed this year, you can always pick up this six-figure set, which features Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star Lord, Black Widow, Hulk and Captain America. This pretty spectacular 50% saving is exclusive to Argos.

When it comes to toys, Argos never fails us at Black Friday, and we’re pleased to see many items from Hot Wheels, Barbie, Chad Valley and plenty with prices cut by as much as half. Other items we think will be in high demand include the Barbie Estate Dolls House (£67.60, was £135) and the Nerf Elite Trilogy DS-15 N-Strike Toy Blaster (£19.50, was £39)

Buy for £35

The RadioTimes.com team will be price checking the top offers to bring you the best and cheapest Black Friday deals right through to Cyber Monday.

Can you use your nectar points at Black Friday?

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

