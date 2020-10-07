Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

In the days of constant upgrades, phone bundles, and iPhone launch events, the good old SIM-only contract tends to get forgotten in the Black Friday sales promotions.

Well, the SIM is forgotten no more – for those of you just after some monthly minutes and data, we’ve got the very best deals around for the clever little computer chips.

It really is an exciting time to upgrade your SIM with the widespread launch of 5G this year – though for the unconvinced we’ve got discounts below to suit everyone, from all-you-can-eat 5G data to a lean 1GB 4G-only SIM.

You will, of course, need a mobile to go with your snazzy new SIM, so luckily we have a guide to the very best phone deals ahead of Black Friday, as well explainers for the iPhone 12 and other upcoming new phones.

And as well as Black Friday, look out for all the best deals for Prime Day and Cyber Monday too.

Three SIM-only deals

Three are currently doing a great deal on their Unlimited data SIM. Get a 5G ready SIM with unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The best part? The first 6 months are half price – so you’re only paying £11 a month for unlimited data.

For those who prefer not to be tied down, the 6 months half price deal also applies to their £26 a month unlimited data sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan also has six months half price (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not quite unlimited, but you can get a whopping 100GB data for £18 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

For those who find 8GB data to be plenty, that is available for £9 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

You can also get up to £40 cash when you refer a friend to a SIM-only deal.

O2 SIM-only deals

O2 are a good company to join if you want to keep your existing phone number when moving over to a new sim-only deal, and you can do so no matter what UK network you are coming from.

They have a huge amount of deals available and they don’t even require you to sign up for 24 months like a lot of others do- plus you get free access to a certain streaming service…

You can get 2gb of data for £10 a month, that also includes 6 months free on Disney+. 50GB of data for £18 a month that also includes the Disney offer, or you can get free Disney+ for a whole year if you sign up to unlimited data for £33 a month. All of these are based off 18-month plans.

The Disney+ offer is also available on the 12-month plan. You can choose from the likes of 5GB data for £15 per month, 10GB data for £17 per month, and 150 GB data for £25 per month. These all have six months access to the Disney streaming service, while the 12-month access is available on the unlimited data for £35 per month offer.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The great thing about VOXI is that all their plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ – so you can browse social media apps without using data. They’re also not tied to a contract – so you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a choice of data options all the way up to unlimited, but their best value deal is currently 12GB data for £10 a month. It also comes with unlimited calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts – so at the end of each month you can change your data allowance, or cancel altogether with no consequences. All their plans come with unlimited minutes and texts, roaming, and data rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty also offers monthly rolling contracts, with no credit checks and unlimited minutes and texts:

They also have plans which give money back for unused data:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has the fastest 4G network in the UK as well as the widest coverage – so you may well want to consider these plans for some super-speedy data deals. Their 5G contracts also come with a Smart Benefit, meaning you can choose between freebies such as an Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Britbox, or BT Sport Ultimate subscriptions:

See what EE are planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday 2020 deals page.

Virgin SIM-only deals

All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging.

If you have Virgin TV or broadband you can take advantage of the Family Plan, meaning you’ll receive discounts if you have two or more Sims with Virgin.

