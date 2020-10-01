Get Kindle Unlimited free for 3 months with this Amazon Prime deal

If you are a book lover, the chances are that you already own a kindle. Although there is something to be said for the nostalgic feel and smell of a physical copy of a book, there is no denying that it is a lot simpler to have all you want to read loaded up on a Kindle, or device of your choice, and ready to go with you to read anywhere.

Something that has been a draw for Kindle lovers for a while now is Kindle Unlimited- the Netflix of the book world. Featuring over a million books and more than a thousand audible titles, you will have no shortage of books to get lost in by signing up.

And speaking of signing up, now is a perfect time as an offer has just launched that will save you money while giving you even longer to read through at least some of what is on there. And don’t forget, if you are a lover of Amazon deals, Prime Day deals are starting very soon!

How to get Kindle Unlimited free for 3 months

Eligible Prime subscribers can get a whopping three months free on Kindle Unlimited in an offer that runs from October 1st to October 14th. With the amount on there, this is a great chance to get sucked in to many new books and well worth taking advantage of. Just make sure you have gone through the process of signing up for Amazon Prime first and logging into your account or you won’t see the deal.

How does Kindle Unlimited work?

Kindle Unlimited is a digital subscription service that lets you browse through the massive catalogue of books on offer and download them to your Kindle or another compatible device to read at your leisure. And if you are worried that you may lose a book midway through should it leave the service, you do get ample warning when that happens – and it doesn’t happen often.

There are some big hitters in there including books by the likes of Mark Edwards, D.S Butler and J.R Ellis.

