The tech team at RadioTimes.com tuned in to watch, and are now here to give you the lowdown about what these handy little devices are all about.

Like all Fire TV Sticks, the 4K and 4K Max come as simple memory sticks that plug into the back of your TV. Once online, they allow you to explore dozens of streaming services, apps, and channels, with the help of a small voice-activated remote.

So far so clear, but unlike the other Fire Sticks, these devices come with brand-new capabilities such as enhanced Wi-Fi compatibility, faster processing speeds, and the recently-introduced Fire TV Ambient experience.

To tell you more, and in greater detail, we’ve put together this guide explaining everything you need to know about these devices. From UK price and release date to the latest specifications, you’ll come out of this feeling much more wised up.

So, without further ado, here are the brand new Amazon Fire Sticks, now available for pre-order at Amazon.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon has also introduced the Amazon Echo Show 8 and the Amazon Fire HD Tablet 10.

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max were both made available for pre-order yesterday (Wednesday 20th September).

The devices will be officially released on Wednesday 18th October after which you’ll be able to buy them outright.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max UK price

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K costs £59.99 – the same price as the previous model.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a little bit pricier, at £69.99. This makes it the most expensive Amazon Fire Stick, but still not as highly priced as the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max specifications: what’s new?

Amazon

The main change for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is that it’s more powerful than the previous generation. The device has been fitted with an updated 1.7 GHZ quad-core processor, making it roughly 30% more powerful than before. The stick is now also compatible with Wi-Fi 6, meaning it should work a lot faster.

More like this

For the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a lot more has changed. The device now has the Ambient Experience, which was previously only available on Amazons Fire TV range. It also has a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and is the first-ever streaming stick to include support for Wi-Fi 6E, which means customers with a compatible Wi-Fi router can enjoy the smoothest streaming experience possible.

Plus, the 4K Max now has an even-more enhanced Alexa Voice Remote, which comes with dedicated channel buttons and a “Recents” button that will show you your streaming activity – so there’s no hiding that Gilmore Girls addiction.

What is the Fire TV Ambient Experience?

We talked in detail about the Fire TV Ambient Experience in our guide to the Amazon QLED Fire TV’s, but to give you a brief refresher: The Fire TV Ambient Experience essentially helps to transform your TV from a blank device to a work of art.

When you’re not streaming content, the TV will display a screen saver of sorts that you can choose for yourself, whether that be pictures of your family or an AI generated image of London on Mars. The Ambient Experience also comes with calendar and reminder widgets so your TV can also act as a functional part of the home.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs 4K Max: what’s the difference?

The best way to think of it is, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers a great viewing and streaming experience, with 4K Ultra HD picture quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The 4K Max does all of this, with just a little bit more.

Compared to the 4K, the 4K Max has ultra-cinematic 4K Ultra HD, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. It also has a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, making it slightly faster than the 4K and has 16GB of storage compared to the 4K’s 8. In short, it’s a bit faster, a bit smoother and you can download more onto it.

The most noticeable difference between the two is that the 4K Max comes, as we’ve said, with the Fire TV Ambient Experience. Other than that, they’re both high-quality streaming devices with dozens of channels and apps for you to peruse at your leisure.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

How to pre-order new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max are available to pre-order now at Amazon, after being announced on Wednesday 20th September.

The device will be available to buy outright from 18th October 2023, with next-day shipping available from then.

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for £59.99 at Amazon

Pre-order Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £69.99 at Amazon

