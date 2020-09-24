Every new Amazon product after announcement: from Echo to Fire TV

The last couple of weeks have been jammed back with Apple product launches, Xbox Series X pre-orders and just generally a whole load of tech products for us to buy, and it doesn’t look to be letting up anytime soon.

Amazon has just launched a load of new products at its annual launch event, covering everything from a redesigned Echo Dot to a flying security camera in the form of the Ring Always Home Cam.

Here are all the key announcements from Amazon for you to get excited about.

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

The online retailer has just given its best-selling smart speakers a makeover. Now with a spherical design, the Echo 4th Gen is available to pre-order now.

Costing £89.99, the new smart speaker will be officially released on 22nd October in three colours; Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

A new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have also been revealed. With the same circular shape, both smart speakers are on pre-order at £49.99 and £59.99 each.

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Alongside the newly released Echo Dot is the Echo Dot Kids Edition. Available in a Tiger or Panda design, the Kids Edition comes with animal-themed alarms.

The Echo Dot Kids Edition will cost £59.99

Echo Show 10

Available to pre-order now, the Echo Show 10 has a 10-inch, adaptive HD display that should automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room.

Amazon also promise that despite this new swivel movement, the smart display will completely silent as it does so.

During video calls, the new 13-megapixal, wide-angle camera pans and zooms to keep you at the centre of the frame and there’s a new Alexa Group Calling function that allows you to phone eight people at once.

Available in two colours — Charcoal and Glacier White — the Echo Show 10 will set you back £239.99. We don’t have an exact shipping date but Amazon promise it’ll be before the end of the year.

Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of Amazon’s best-selling products and its just got an update. It is 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick, while using 50 per cent less power.

On pre-order now, the Fire TV Stick is priced at £39.99 and is set to be released on 30th September.

Fire TV Stick Lite

There is a new addition to Amazon’s smart TV stick line-up, too.

Costing just £29.99, the Fire TV Stick Lite will enable you to stream in full-HD with HDR and it comes with a new Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Like the new Fire TV Stick, it is also 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation.

All-new Fire TV experience

Fire TV is also getting a user experience update. Firstly, the Main Menu is now at the centre of your screen and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for.

The Alexa voice controls have also been improved including a new function, which is a dedicated Alexa Explore destination,. It displays popular Alexa features, and helps you check the weather, view stocks, and more.

Ring Always Home Cam

The Ring Always Home Cam is a small, autonomous indoor camera that will automatically fly to predetermined areas of the home to give you multiple viewpoints with just one camera.

It only records when in flight so when it’s not in use it sits in a dock and the camera is physically blocked. And, Amazon say it is loud enough so you hear when it’s in motion.

The Ring Always Home Cam will be $249 (approx £195).

The UK will be getting two new smart security cameras in the form of Blink Indoor and Blink Outdoor. Powered by two AA lithium batteries, the cameras have up to a two-year battery life, offer 1080p HD video, IR night vision, and two-way audio.

Available to pre-order now, Blink Indoor will cost you £79.99, with the Outdoor priced at £99.99.

A Cloud Service called Luna

Amazon has launched a new cloud service to rival that of Google’s Stadia, and allow you to stream games. This comes along with Luna+, a game channel and an Alexa-enabled Luna controller.

During early access to the channel, Amazon will have popular games like Control, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. The retailer has also announced a new game channel with game publisher Ubisoft will be available through Luna.

