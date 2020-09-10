iPhone 12 release date, rumours, UK price and latest rumours

Despite fierce competition from smartphone manufacturing giants across the globe, the Apple iPhone remains one of the most sought-after premium pieces of consumer technology in the world.

Advertisement

Rumours of updates and new models often fuel excitement in the tech community and amongst consumers eager to see what the Californian company has come up with next.

Here’s a round-up of the latest news and rumours for the iPhone 12, expected to be the next major phone release from Apple. We’ll keep updating as new information comes to light, bringing all the latest rumours and speculation around the new product spec, iPhone 12 UK price predictions, potential release date and more.

When is the iPhone 12 coming out?

It was originally thought that the iPhone 12 would be released in September 2020, however, the launch appears to have been delayed due to the global lockdown. There is an Apple Event, happening online, which will take place on 15th September and while we expected this to be the day that we hear all about the latest iteration of the iPhone, it now seems as though this one will be mainly focused on the iPad and the Apple Watch. Details below if they are of interest to you.

The company invites the visitors to the Apple website to join the event which will kick off at 10am PDT (Pacific Daylight Time, which will be 6pm in the UK) from Apple Park. There is no official information as to what the event will consist of, which has led many to believe this is when the new iPhone 12 will be revealed but as we say, expect this to instead take a look at the new iPad, Apple Watch and potentially an over the head version of the currently in-ear AirPods.

Following Apple’s financial report in July, CFO Luca Maestri announced the iPhone 12 will be released a few weeks later than usual.

The word on the street now is that there will be a separate event in October that will detail all we need to know about when we get our hands on the iPhone 12, and presumably the much-hyped AppleTags too.

According to the rumours from a supposed leak, there will be four new models named iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, following the same pattern as the previous release.

And the pandemic is still ongoing so there is still a possibility that these, albeit vague, dates could shift again.

What is the iPhone 12 UK price?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but if the iPhone 11 is anything to go by, the iPhone 12 will probably start from about $700 and around £700. However, some leaks have suggested that the iPhone 12 price could start as low as $549.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were significantly more expensive, so if the iPhone 12 has several higher spec variants, it seems likely that some models will retail over $1,000 or £1,000 each.

There are other rumours circulating around the iPhone 12 UK price that suggest the new model could follow the iPhone 11 prices which started at £729 up to over £1,000 depending on the spec.

Latest iPhone deals

Can’t wait for the iPhone 12? We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 11 deals in a full list. Here’s a snippet of what’s on offer this month from the 64GB models:

iPhone 11 64GB, £41 per month (£0 upfront)

The 64GB device at no upfront cost and a charge of £41 per month, with which you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three. A one-year Apple TV+ subscription is also included.

Get the deal

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £59 per month (£0 upfront)

For £59 a month (but no upfront cost), this EE contract offers unlimited data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. Claim three months free BT Sport and six months free Apple Music, too.

Get the deal

iPhone Pro 11 Max 64GB, £60 per month (£0 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro, you are usually looking at a much higher monthly cost (24 month contract) – not with this deal. For £60 a month, you’ll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a decent chunk (15GB) of data.

Get the deal

What might we expect from the iPhone 12?

As with all major tech launches, especially with Apple, there is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product. Much of the current chat around the iPhone 12 is a combination of predictions based on the previous upgrades and now the rumours surrounding a series of leaks.

iPhone 12 storage

iPhones have always come with various levels of storage. The iPhone 11 series offered the choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB to consumers, but as we consume more and more data, save more pictures, videos and apps to our phones – could the iPhone 12 be about to up that storage?

The standard iPhone 12 model will reportedly offer either 128GB or 256GB of storage, as with the model before. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have an additional storage option of up to a whopping 512GB. The price for this option is thought to come in at well beyond the £1000 price mark.

iPhone 12 camera

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the standard model – and three cameras on the Pro version, making it one of the best for photography and video in a smartphone. Latest rumours surrounding the iPhone 12 suggest it will feature a triple-lens camera with the LiDAR sensor that was seen on the iPad Pro (best for augmented reality). This sensor should improve autofocus and subject detection within videos and night mode.

Whatever happens we’d expect 12Mp rear facing cameras to continue the brilliant photo and video experience.

There are other rumours circulating around a fourth camera lens on the iPhone 12, which would neatly complete the square space already on the earlier model. In this case, it is suggested that the flash would sit in the centre between the four lenses.

iPhone 12 processor

It’s likely the new model will upgrade from the Apple 13 Bionic Chip to the Apple 14 Bionic Chip.

iPhone 12 5G capability

5G is big news across the world as countries begin to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast mobile network allowing a much more complex and connected internet of things. It feels inevitable that at some point Apple will join the 5G party and make a new iPhone ready for this data network.

In recent interviews, Apple boss Tim Cook has sidestepped the issue of 5G admitting that the company is still in the “early innings” of rolling out the technology globally for its mobile devices.

However, it has now become widely accepted that the new iPhone 12 will support 5G. Earlier this year, a leak suggested that the SIM tray had been moved to the left – allegedly to create a space for 5G antennas.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed for the time being, but it is highly likely that at least one variation of the iPhone 12 will support 5G.

iPhone 12 screen size

There are rumours that iPhone 12 may offer different screen sizes to the previous model.

Some reports have speculated that Apple is preparing to release a smaller 5.4 inch screen version of the 12 series as well as 6.7 inch Max version of the 12 series, which would be smaller and larger respectively than the smallest and largest versions of the iPhone 11.

From the latest leak, it appears that the iPhone 12 will indeed feature this 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina Display while the iPhone 12 Pro will feature a larger, 6.1 inch screen. It is supposedly the iPhone 12 Pro Max which will then boast the expansive 6.7 inch display.

The “notch” at the top of the screen (where the front camera sits) has been the subject of much debate, as many wonder whether it will be different for the iPhone 12. A video from Front Page Tech claims to show a ‘hands-on’ with a model of the new iPhone Pro Max, in which the phone appears to have an identical notch to its predecessor. It is a Product Validation Testing version of the phone, which is created in the latter stages of the process and is often very similar – if not identical – to the final released product.

iPhone 12 colours

Because the iPhone 11 is available in six colours – purple, yellow, green, black, white and red – we are also expecting the iPhone 12 to be sold in a similar array of colours.

However, Apple does have a tendency to ditch the least popular colours so there may be some variation in the iPhone 12 colours. For example, when the iPhone XR was released in 2018, there were blue and coral colourways that the later iPhone 11 was not sold in. These colours were replaced with a more pastel palette of purple and green.

iPhone 12 connectivity

It seems likely that the days of Apple’s lightning port are numbered as the tech giant is under pressure to go with standardised formats with the industry – especially after the EU began pushing for a common charging cable.

One school of thought is that Apple may add the USB-C port to some new devices going forward, and that could mean the iPhone 12. However, others argue that Apple are likely to resist making any changes in the very near future and may be looking to move to completely wireless connectivity and charging as soon as possible in devices of the future.

Advertisement

At this point it is hard to know whether any of these factors will play into the design of the iPhone 12.