Apple AirTags release date, price, leaks and news ahead of Apple Event 2020

If you are anything like us, losing your keys is as common an occurrence as waking up and having breakfast. Well, the technology brains over at Apple can clearly relate as they are about to release a device that will be able to help Apple users with just that.

So while all eyes are on the upcoming iPhone 12 and all the exciting new developments that come along with that, we find ourselves just as excited by the prospect of having something to help us find our keys, our wallets, or any of the number of things that we misplace on a daily basis.

Here is everything we know so far about the release of the Apple AirTags.

When is the Apple AirTags release date?

When news first broke that Apple was developing the AirTags, many expected them to launch alongside the latest iteration of the iPhone which looked set to hit stores in September 2020. Well it now is September 2020 and there is no sign of either and that is most likely due to the pandemic that would have impacted the speed of production.

But, we do have the latest Apple event to look forward to which will take place on September 15th and we are all invited to be there at Apple Park, virtually of course, at the Apple website and while we may hear about both the AirTags and the new iPhone here, latest rumours are indicating that this will be more focused on the iPad and the Apple Watch – with iPad sales rocketing as more people are working from home. Word is that an October iPhone reveal is now planned and, with production on the AirTags reportedly well underway, our best guess is it would be this one that gives us news as to when the AirTags can be ours.

What are Apple AirTags?

The latest of many products that Apple has created, Air tags are small, Tile-like Bluetooth trackers that can be attached to all the things you may lose regularly. Keys, purses, wallets, remote controls that fall down the side of the sofa and seemingly vanish into oblivion – you’ll soon be able to find them with ease thanks to these nifty little gadgets.

How do Apple AirTags work?

Rivalling the Tile Pro by being a much sleeker design and a lot smaller, they will attach to any item you want to keep track of and will most likely work via the Find My app that allows Apple users to keep tabs on friends, phones, and a wide variety of Apple products.

But while other brands have opted to use Bluetooth for their tracking ability, Apple has decided to go with the U1 Ultra Wideband sensor. In short, that will make it a far more powerful and effective tracking device and should ensure that it leads the way against its competitors.

