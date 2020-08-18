John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect this year
Your guide to John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals for 2020, with predictions, bestsellers and tips.
It’s nearly time for Black Friday 2020 – which means it’s time to get a head start on hunting for very best deals around.
You can’t go much better than a department store for all your Black Friday deals – and John Lewis has always had the best bargains on everything from tech to beauty to home appliances.
The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy also means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors – so you won’t have to go much further to find the best price around.
Best John Lewis deals from last year
Last year John Lewis had some amazing tech deals among others – take a look below:
- £100 off the rather swanky Samsung Galaxy Watch, down to only £199,
- The Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell was only £149 (£80 saving) and the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater was £299 (£100 off.)
- 40% on the Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress Double – was £649, down to £389.40 – as well as saving up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals.
- Some of the stand-out deals on John Lewis last year was 20% off Mulberry handbags as well as the 2019 Apple Airpods with charging case for £138.
- For those looking for a new washing machine, the Bosch WAN28201GB 8KG A++ energy rating washing machine was only £349, saving you £80.
- Another pick was the Dyson HS01 Airwrap volume Shape Styler for £399
What to expect from John Lewis on Black Friday?
John Lewis has always been reliable over the last few years for great savings in tech, and we expect Black Friday 2020 to be no different. Of particular interest is their TV deals, as John Lewis offers a five-year guarantee on every model. Most other products also have a two-year guarantee, so look out for more tech savings on laptops, cameras, headphones, and more.
John Lewis also usually offer great deals on accessories such as handbags and watches, as well as home appliances such as fridges, freezers and washing machines – so try and hold out a little bit longer for your replacement!
What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?
Amazon
Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited
Currys PC World
Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more.
Argos
Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.
Apple
Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as iPads, MacBooks and the rumoured iPhone 12.