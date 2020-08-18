Argos Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

It may be a while yet until Black Friday 2020 chaos sweeps through the nation’s stores – but it’s never too early to get prepped for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Argos has firmly embraced the American tradition with some great deals in toys and tech over the last few years – and we firmly expect their leading mobile and video game console savings to return this year.

There’s no need to wait until the big day itself either for the bargains to begin either, with Argos expected to roll out a Crazy Codes toy sale all through November.

Best Argos deals from last year

Argos really pulled through with the tech deals last year – see below for a few of the best:

What to expect from Argos on Black Friday?

Argos has always had remarkable deals on game consoles – which may even mean some savings on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as rock-bottom prices for the last-gen Ps4 and Xbox One.

Argos is also reliable for their mobile deals, particularly Android phones – last year saw savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Sony Xperia 10.

Expect bargains also for TVs, laptops, and headphones, as well as key Toy brands such as LEGO.

How to use your Nectar Points

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

Will there be Crazy Codes like last year?

Argos are yet to confirm whether Crazy Codes will return this time around – but last year the promotion resulted in some of their best deals.

Every week Argos would reveal a new voucher code which would result in a discount on a selected toy brand – including children’s favourites such as LEGO, Play-Doh, Peppa Pig and Frozen.

Last year the promotion lasted for 10 weeks right up until Christmas – we’ll update this page once we hear any news. Expect news in October.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon is always one of the first retailers to begin the Black Friday sales with their lightning deals – expect deals on everything and anything, but particularly their services such as Prime, Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Kindle Unlimited.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually offers up to 50% on thousands of products – including TVs, appliances, and video game consoles. Expect their Price Match Promise to return also.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has great tech deals on Black Friday, but look out also for beauty products, home appliances, and accessories.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items last Black Friday – expect them to sell out once again with even better discounts, as well as deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

