Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale
Your guide to Amazon's Black Friday deals 2020.
Amazon was one of the pioneers of the modern Black Friday craze, launching their highly popular lightning deals and beginning sales well before the day itself – and Black Friday 2020 is likely to be no exception.
Following the retail giant’s very own Prime Day, Amazon are no doubt going to be one of the main players this Black Friday – and we’ll have all the best deals listed right here.
So whether you’re after one of their signature smart speakers or want Prime to watch The Boys on the cheap, there’ll certainly be no shortage of deals from this brand.
Best Amazon deals from last year
It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:
- Up to 30% off Bose Headphones, Speakers and Soundbars
- Up to 50% off fashion from Amazon brand
- Up to 25% off Panasonic TVs
- Up to 15% off BOSE headphones
- Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99 (£9.99 thereafter or £7.99 for Prime members)
- Get your first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month (£7.99 thereafter)
- Free trials for the Starzplay and Hayu Amazon channels
- Echo Dot down to £22 from £49.99.
- Up to 55% on Amazon devices including Echos, Firesticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles.
What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday
As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexas, Echos, Firesticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. This extends to their services also – there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Amazon Music, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited.
This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.
For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday – deals which only last for a few hours with limited stock. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.
What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?
Currys PC World
Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect their Price Match Promise to return also.
Argos
Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.
Apple
Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as discounts on iPads, MacBooks, the new iPhone SE, and the rumoured iPhone 12.
John Lewis
John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.
