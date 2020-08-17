Best Google Home deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

There are a whole list of smart home tech devices now on the market, including helpful smart speakers like the Google Home range.

Using Google Assistant, the equivalent of Amazon’s Alexa, users can get answers to up to date calendar information, listen to music and even control other smart technology around the house, like thermostat temperatures. Plus, lots more.

In addition to the standard Google Home smart speaker, there is a smaller Google Nest Mini (the new generation version of the Home Mini) as well as a larger, touch screen Google Nest Hub tablet.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on one of the devices, we’ve found some of the best Google Home deals available. This is what is in stock now ahead of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events later in the year, when it’s expected that tech products like these will be available for cut down prices.

Where to buy Google Home devices

The various Google Home devices are available at a number of retailers including Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis and the Google Store.

Take a look at the latest offers we’ve found below to get the devices for the best prices.

The Google Home is the classic Google smart speaker which has the ability to answer questions, plan your schedule and control smart tech around your house, with the help of Google Assistant. The speaker can also recognise up to six different voices, meaning it can deliver different information depending on who is asking.

For instance, if one member of the household asks for a rundown of meetings they have that day, Google Home can identify who is speaking and deliver the information from that individual’s calendar. You can also ask it to play music and even alter the temperature of your thermostat, if you have other smart technology at home.

This is the miniature version of the standard smart speaker and is the new version of the device previously known as the Google Home Mini.

The Nest Mini has essentially the same functionality of the main Google Home speaker. The difference is it won’t have as high sound quality as the larger speaker. However, the new generation Nest has twice the bass of the original Home Mini, so this model is much improved and will generally be available for a lower cost.

The Google Nest Hub is a touch screen tablet version of the Google Home Technology. A digital photo frame when not in active use, it can play videos on YouTube as well as stream music from Spotify and the radio. You’ll also still get all the help and answers from Google Assistant and the screen can bring up visual calendars, maps and weather forecasts, too.

