Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants

We might still be in 2020, but ITV are already getting us excited for the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Advertisement

The series, hosted by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, is expected to start filming in January, and we already know which celebs will be gliding onto the ice.

Some of their professional skating partners have already been announced, too.

So, as we for the new series to start, let’s get acquainted with the 2021 contestants.

From a rapper, two Olympians and a reality TV star, here’s your series 13 skaters.

Meet your Dancing On Ice class of 2021! ⛸???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/19f6e0Oetf — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 5, 2020

Rufus Hound

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound was confirmed as the 12th contestant for Dancing on Ice, completing the line-up for the 2021 series.

Announcing the news on Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, Rufus joked: “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear! And so this point has arrived and they said, ‘We’ll pay you,’ and I said, ‘Do you know something? I love ice skating!”

He went on to say: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last 20 years in the pub mainly!”

We wish you the best of luck, Rufus! (Sounds like you might need it.)

ITV

Billie Faiers

Reality TV star Billie Faiers will be gliding onto the ice when the show returns next year.

Speaking of the news, she said:”My kids are going to be so excited. Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed!”

Billie is best known for starring in ITVBe’s The Only Way is Essex and The Mummy Diaries alongside her sister Sam Faiers.

She is a mum to Nelly, six, and Arthur, three, with her husband Greg Shepherd.

This yummy mummy is trading playdates for skates! See you on the ice @BillieFaiers ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LkzQTE37Lk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2020

Lady Leshurr

ITV Studios

Musician and rapper Lady Leshurr will be bringing her freestyling skills to the rink as she’s the latest celebrity to join Dancing on Ice’s 2021 line-up.

The 30-year-old, best known for her tracks Queen’s Speech and Don’t Believe You, announced the news on Kiss Breakfast, alongside hosts, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Dancing on Ice 2019 runner-up Perri Kiely.

She said: “Oh my gosh I don’t know what I’ve got myself in for but everyone knows me to be that person to just throw myself in at the deep end and I just wing it a lot of the time.”

She added, “I’m petrified, [but] I’ve always wanted to ice skate so what’s better than doing it in front of millions of people. I’m looking forward to having a new skill, [skating] backwards and just showing off in front of my friends.”

Rebekah Vardy

ITV

Another celeb joining the Dancing on Ice line-up has been revealed and it’s… Rebekah Vardy.

The 38-year-old model and TV personality, who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, was confirmed to be taking part in the contest on 29th September.

On her involvement in the show she said, “I’m so ready for the sequins and full glam squad. After months of lockdown it will be good to get the glam on.”

Graham Bell

ITV

Former Olympic skier Graham Bell joins the Dancing on Ice line-up for 2021.

The 54-year-old appeared on BBC Breakfast alongside his pal and fellow athlete Colin Jackson to confirm the news that they’d both be taking part in the new series.

He said: “Ice doesn’t scare me, it’s the dancing whereas I know you can dance, Colin.”

Bell then admitted that his dancing experience went as far as “dancing on tables, wearing ski boots in après ski. It’s not graceful and elegant”.

Sounds like he might want to brush up on those skills before he hits the ice next year!

Colin Jackson

ITV

Former sprinter and hurdling athlete Colin Jackson is ditching his running shoes for a pair of skates.

The 53-year-old hopes his sports background will help him out on the ice, saying in an interview on BBC Breakfast: “I can do a little bit of skating. I think with sport in itself you’ve certainly got a bit of balance and that will be transferable in this circumstance. How much dancing we’ll do, who knows?! We’ll see how the choreography goes.”

He does know it’s called Dancing on Ice right…

Sonny Jay

ITV

DJ sonny Jay will be swapping the DJ booth for the ice when the ITV show returns.

Fans will recognise him from the Capital Radio Breakfast Show, which he hosts alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

Revealing the news, he told his co-stars on September 25th: “I’m going to be doing Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I don’t know how I kept it a secret.”

And Kemp seems to believe his pal might have what it takes to swipe the glass trophy, saying: “We were talking about it..we’ve been talking about Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan. Move them aside, Sonny’s gonna win this!”

Sounds like the pressure’s on!

Jason Donavon

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

The former Neighbours actor will be stepping onto the ice next year.

Speaking about his exciting news, Donovan – who rose to fame by playing Scott Robinson on the soap – said: “The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice.”

He added on Twitter: “I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

Faye Brooks

ITV

Skating her way onto the ice next year is Corrie star Faye Brooks.

The actress – who is best known for playing Kate Connor on the long running soap – was announced as the fourth celeb to sign up for skating show.

Speaking on the Lorraine show, Brooks said: “I’m so excited! I had to meet with the team, they had to see me on the ice and there was a coach to review the basics.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

Partnered with: Matt Evers

TV personality Denise Van Outen will be showing off her dancing skills on the ice come 2021.

The news was revealed on an episode of Loose Women, as Linda Robson accidentally blurted it out.

Nevertheless, Denise was happy the cat was finally out the bag, saying: “I’m really excited. Finally I get to tell people because I’ve literally kept this a secret.”

Joe-Warren Plant

ITV

Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant was announced as the second celeb to join the DOI line up.

Speaking of his signing, the 18-year-old said: “I’m so excited to learn something new. I’m in it to win it, 100 per cent!”

Joe is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher on the ITV soap, which he joined in 2010.

Mylene Klass

ITV

The musician and TV presenter became the first celebrity confirmed for Dancing on Ice when it returns in the New Year.

Myleene shared the news on her Twitter, posting a promo pic as she wrote: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice. I’ve always been scared my piano fingers will get sliced off! Anyway,I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like Jlo.”

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.