  4. Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Leanne Amaning – the “unpredictable” Islander who competed in Miss Ghana UK

Leanne's ditching busy London life for a luxury villa in South Africa as she searches for love

Winter Love Island 2020 is about to get started, with contestants jetting out to South Africa to find their perfect partner.

Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer service advisor from London, is among the many hopeful Love Island 2020 contestants looking to find love this year.

In 2016, she competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK as she has heritage with the country’s Ashanti tribe.

Here’s all your essential info in Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Customer service advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

In three words: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

What is Leanne looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is rugged and manly, not anyone with a pretty face. I also want someone loyal and trustworthy. The list does go on…”

This description lines up neatly with her celebrity crush: Gerard Butler.

What is a turn off for Leanne?

“Someone sensitive, boring or rude. I’m good with banter but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it.”

What is Leanne’s worst habit?

“I tell a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is quite a bad habit too.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

