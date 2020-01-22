Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It also comes just a day after new girl Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, causing quite the stir.

Speculation is rampant on Twitter about what the cause of their lovers' spat could be, with some accusing Mike of playing games in order to get to the final.

Others are wondering whether Shaughna, who is shown to be good friends with Mike, could be getting in the way of his relationship with Leanne.

Whatever the case may be, the mood on Twitter is that people are upset about the prospect of the couple parting ways...

Tune in to Love Island on ITV2 tonight to find out exactly what drama Mike and Leanne might be facing.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every night.