David Tennant and Matt Smith reveal their dream Doctor Who crossovers

Smith knows a royal who he thinks would be great pals with The Doctor and Tennant's got Tardis plans for a duck...

What would happen if you crossed Doctor Who and The Crown? Or Doctor Who and Ducktales? Those are the questions David Tennant and Matt Smith have been offering up answers to at New York Comic Con.

According to TV Guide, the pair were asked about their dream crossovers and Smith said he’d really love to see The Doctor turn up in The Crown to join forces with his character, Prince Phillip.

“I think Phil and the Doctor would really get on,” said Smith, who makes way for Outlander’s Tobias Menzies in The Crown season three. Perhaps The Doctor could take him for a trip in the Tardis and give him another run of episodes?

Tennant, meanwhile, had a rather different crossover in mind.

“I would like to see Scrooge McDuck in the TARDIS,” he said, championing his animated Ducktales character.

“Scrooge McDuck’s like the first Doctor. It would be like the story Peter Capaldi did. It would have to be all animated. Or would you have Scrooge McDuck as a real-life character?” Tennant pondered.

River Song actress Alex Kingston also shared her dream crossover. She said she’d rather like The Doctor to meet literary heroine Moll Flanders, who she famously played on screen in the 1990s.

Doctor Who returns on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm

Huw Fullerton
