PSG can win Ligue 1 away at title rivals Lens on Wednesday evening.

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The French giants look to have a fifth consecutive triumph sewn up as they are six points clear, with a healthy goal difference advantage, with two games to play.

They will get their hands on the trophy as long as they avoid defeat at Stade Bollaert-Delelis but Luis Enrique's side will want to do it in style.

Lens deserve a huge amount of credit for pushing PSG all the way in Ligue 1 this term but their underdog story will not get its fairytale ending.

The hosts will be desperate to produce one last show of defiance and take the title race to the final day.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lens v PSG on TV and online.

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When is Lens v PSG?

Lens v PSG will take place on Wednesday 13 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lens v PSG kick-off time

Lens v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Lens v PSG on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

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How to live stream Lens v PSG online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video or Ligue 1+ and stream it via your TV

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

A monthly Ligue 1 pass costs £9.99 and can be cancelled anytime. The season pass costs £79.99.

Is Lens v PSG on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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