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What channel is Lens v PSG Ligue 1 UK match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Lens v PSG in Ligue 1, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Wednesday, 13 May 2026 at 11:59 am
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