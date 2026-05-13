Marvel has confirmed that the final entry in its WandaVision trilogy will be streaming on Disney+ this October, bringing Paul Bettany's android superhero back from a five-year absence.

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The story kicked off in 2021 with the original series, which saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) create a surreal sitcom-inspired alternate reality in the quaint town of Westview, as she grappled with the loss of her beloved Vision (Bettany).

The show concluded with the introduction of the simply named White Vision, an all-white version of the character built from the remnants of the original, but lacking any of his memories and emotional connections.

The formidable character shot off into the sky when last we saw him, to whereabouts unknown, but all will be revealed in the forthcoming Vision Quest miniseries – due to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday 14 October 2026.

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Marvel is billing it as the third and final entry in a trilogy of shows, comprised of WandaVision, spin-off Agatha All Along and Vision Quest, which together offer a detailed exploration of Wanda, her family and associated characters.

Notably, this is the first of the three shows to be produced without Jac Schaeffer as head writer, with Terry Matalas (of Star Trek: Picard) taking on the role of showrunner.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen star in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Vision Quest will see legendary actor James Spader reprise his role as Ultron, the genocidal AI villain from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, who is also something of a father figure to Vision.

Notably, Spader did not return for Ultron's storyline in Marvel Animation series What If...?, where the the reins were handed to reliable stand-in Ross Marquand (who also doubled for Hugo Weaving's Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War).

This means it's Spader's first MCU turn in more than a decade – and he's not the only one back from a long break.

Faran Tahir is also making a surprise return as Raza, one of the terrorists who held Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) captive in the original Iron Man film, all the way back in 2008.

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Joining the vast MCU family with Vision Quest are T'Nia Miller (Gangs of London) as android Jocasta, Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) as bounty hunter Paladin and Ruaridh Mollica (A Thousand Blows) as an grown-up version of Wanda and Vision's son, Tommy.

The young speedster was previously played by Jett Klyne in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This older recasting of the character aligns with Agatha All Along's reintroduction of his aged-up twin, Billy (played by Heartstopper's Joe Locke).

Marvel's Vision Quest is coming to Disney+ in October. Sign-up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month.

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