The third entry, which premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW in March of this year, drafted South Korean filmmaker Kim Hong-Sun as lead director and Kin creator Peter McKenna as head writer in another shake-up.

No creative team for Gangs of London season 4 has been announced just yet, but Sky is promising it will bring back "the visceral action, high-stakes drama, and bold storytelling that have made it a true fan favourite".

The broadcaster has teased an "explosive" continuation, following another status quo-shifting season earlier this year, which saw more major players taken off the table in a merciless battle for London's underworld.

Spoilers for Gangs of London season 3 follow after newsletter embed.

The latest season of Gangs of London proved particularly arduous for Marian (Michelle Fairley), who lost her son, Sean (Joe Cole), and fatally shot her longtime ally Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) in a devastating twist.

"I think she's in a very precarious position," said Fairley, in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"She should be living in a castle with a fortress at the top of the highest mountain in the world so that you can see your enemies coming from miles off. So they have a hell of a mountain to climb before they get to you so you're ready for them by the time they get up there."

Fairley concluded: "I think she's making herself incredibly vulnerable here."

The cast of Gangs of London season 3. Sky

No casting has been confirmed as of yet, but co-star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (undercover cop turned full-time gangster Elliot Carter) previously indicated to RadioTimes.com that he'd be keen to reprise the role.

"What's wonderful is that the work is always good," he said. "The worlds that the writers create are always really engaging. So as long as it continued that way, why would I not want to be involved?

"It's very comfortable. It's very loving. We're very close-knit, and I enjoy working with all of them and I like to do things that make me happy," he added.

Gangs of London is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

