Luckily, Marvel Television is on the case, with a spin-off series placing the character centre stage due for release next year, with Bettany returning alongside some surprising faces from the franchise's past.

The Vision series is hoped to complete a television trilogy, also featuring WandaVision and Agatha All Along, although the creator of those two shows, Jac Schaeffer, has recently dropped out of this final instalment.

If you're intrigued to know more about Marvel's Vision on Disney Plus, read on for everything we know so far.

Marvel Television is yet to confirm a precise release date for Disney Plus series Vision, but the show is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.

Rumblings of a WandaVision spin-off featuring Paul Bettany's AI superhero date back to October 2022, when Deadline reported that Jac Schaeffer was developing the project alongside Agatha All Along.

Schaeffer would ultimately step back from the project, handing the reins to former Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas, who oversaw a reunion of The Next Generation cast for the acclaimed third season of the show.

Fans will be hoping he can have similar luck bringing back another long-dormant character, with Vision having been missing in action since his disappearance at the end of 2021's WandaVision.

Marvel's Vision cast: New and returning

Ultron (voiced by James Spader) in Marvel's Avengers: Age Of Ultron. Disney

Paul Bettany will lead the cast of Marvel's Vision on Disney Plus, reprising the title role for the first time since the emotional WandaVision finale.

Last year, Bettany told The Hollywood Reporter that Agatha All Along would be at the forefront of his mind as he returns as Vision, telling the publication: "I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer.

"I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution... We’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about."

Bettany will be joined by some unexpected faces from the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including James Spader (The Blacklist) as the voice of Ultron; a father of-sorts to Vision, who designed him during 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It's unclear how exactly the chilling villain will factor into the story, having been destroyed in the climactic sequence of Age of Ultron, meaning flashbacks or a surprise comeback are very much on the cards.

Speaking of surprise comebacks, few could have expected Faran Tahir (The Old Man) to reprise his Marvel role after almost two decades – and yet that's exactly what's happening, according to Deadline.

Marvel fans with good memories will recall that Tahir played Raza, the leader of a terrorist organisation who abducted Tony Stark in in 2008's Iron Man, prompting the character to design his first mechanical suit.

Raza hasn't been seen since Stark's audacious escape from his secret base, but it appears the character will be coming back into relevance during the events of Vision.

Lastly, Vision showrunner Terry Matalas is reuniting with Star Trek: Picard actor Todd Stashwick, who has joined the Marvel series as "an assassin who is on the trail of [the] android and the technology he possesses".

It's possible he could have been hired by Raza, who must surely be ruing the day that he let Stark's revolutionary tech prowess slip through his fingers.

WandaVision. Marvel Studios

Of course, one of the biggest questions lingering over Marvel's Vision series is whether Elizabeth Olsen could appear as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch.

The character appeared to die at the end of 2022 blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but fans are convinced it's only a matter of time until Marvel devises a way to bring her back.

After expressing some dismay that the studio apparently "didn't know what to do" with her character post-WandaVision, Olsen has recently indicated that she would be willing to return as the Scarlet Witch under the right circumstances.

She told Irish radio station FM104 (via Collider): "It's a character that I love going back to when there's a way to use her well... If there's a good way to use her I'm always happy to come back."

For now, only time will tell if Wanda will cameo in Vision or if her grand return will be saved for one of the upcoming Avengers sequels: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel's Vision plot theories: What could happen in the series?

Paul Bettany as Vision in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. Disney/Marvel Studios

There are no confirmed plot details about Marvel's Vision series just yet, but the show will most likely follow White Vision – a reconstructed version of the original model, without his core memories – on a quest of self-discovery.

The inclusion of James Spader's Ultron and Faran Tahir's original MCU villain Raza suggests that Vision could be learning about the lives and legacies of his co-creators – those being Ultron him/itself and Tony Stark, whom Raza once held captive.

Fans are also holding out hope for a reunion between Vision and Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, but we cannot be sure that will happen at this juncture, with Elizabeth Olsen not said to be part of the cast so far.

Is there a Marvel's Vision trailer?

Alas, there's nothing of the sort right now – we'll update this page once the first footage from Marvel's Vision is released.

Marvel's Vision is coming soon to Disney Plus.

