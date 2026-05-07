If you were a fan of BBC drama The Gold, then you'll definitely be wanting to check out Legends, the new Netflix series from the same creator, Neil Forsyth.

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Like The Gold, Legends is based on a remarkable true story, with this one centred around a group of ordinary customs employees, who were sent deep undercover despite lack of training to infiltrate some of Britain's most dangerous drugs gangs.

Leading the cast are the likes of Steve Coogan, Tom Burke and Haley Squires, while Aml Ameen, Jasmine Blackborow, Douglas Hodge and Tom Hughes also take on key roles. But who else stars and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Legends on Netflix.

Legends cast guide: Full list of actors

Here are the main cast members and characters in Legends – read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Steve Coogan as Don

Tom Burke as Guy

Hayley Squires as Kate

Aml Ameen as Bailey

Jasmine Blackborow as Erin

Douglas Hodge as Blake

Tom Hughes as Carter

Johnny Harris as Eddie

Gerald Kyd as Mylonas

Numan Acar as Hakan

Joshua Samuels as Zeki

Kem Hassan as Aziz

Charlotte Ritchie as Sophie

Steve Coogan plays Don

Steve Coogan as Don in Legends. Netflix

Who is Don? Don is the no-nonsense head of operations who is tasked with recruiting a team to go undercover, as he himself has done in the past.

Where have I seen Steve Coogan? Best-known for his iconic comedy character Alan Partridge, Coogan has also had roles in series including Saxondale, Happyish, The Trip, Stephen, Chivalry, The Reckoning, Brian and Maggie and The Sandman, as well as films such as 24 Hour Party People, Night at the Museum, Hot Fuzz, Tropic Thunder, In the Loop, Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, The Other Guys, Despicable Me 2, Philomena, Stan & Ollie, Greed, The Lost King, Joker: Folie à Deux, The Penguin Lessons and Saipan.

Tom Burke plays Guy

Tom Burke in Legends. Sally Mais/Netflix

Who is Guy? Guy is a customs officer and family man who is unfulfilled by his job inspecting suitcases at Heathrow airport, and is pushed by his wife Sophie to sign up to take on undercover work infiltrating a Turkish heroin ring.

Where have I seen Tom Burke? Burke is perhaps best known for playing the title character in Strike, while he has also had roles in series including State of Play, The Hour, War & Peace, The Musketeers, The Crown and The Lazarus Project, and films such as Only God Forgives, Mank, Living, The Wonder and Black Bag.

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Hayley Squires plays Kate

Hayley Squires in Legends. Sally Mais/Netflix

Who is Kate? Kate is a worker in the customs vice division who joins the team, and is paired up with Bailey in Liverpool.

Where have I seen Hayley Squires? Squires has had roles in series including Call the Midwife, Collateral, The Miniaturist, Adult Material, The Essex Serpent, Great Expectations, Inside No 9 and The Night Manager, as well as films such as I, Daniel Blake, In the Earth, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain and Blitz.

Aml Ameen plays Bailey

Aml Ameen as Bailey in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Bailey? Bailey is a VAT inspector who is teamed up with Kate in Liverpool.

Where have I seen Aml Ameen? Ameen has had roles in series including The Bill, Silent Witness, Harry's Law, Sense8, I May Destroy You, The Porter and A Man in Full.

Jasmine Blackborow plays Erin

Jasmine Blackborow as Erin in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Erin? Erin is a civil service secretary who performs key operations as the team's 'engine room', creating the paper trails and backstories that make the Legends credible.

Where have I seen Jasmine Blackborow? Blackborow has had roles in series including Shadow and Bone, The Gentlemen, Marie Antoinette, The Librarians: The Next Chapter and Lynley, as well as films such as Moss & Freud.

Douglas Hodge plays Blake

Doulgas Hodge as Blake in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Blake? Angus Blake is the director of customs investigations, a high-ranking civil servant who answers directly to the Home Secretary. He is the boss of Don.

Where have I seen Douglas Hodge? Hodge has had roles in series including Capital City, Red Cap, Outnumbered, Penny Dreadful, Unforgotten, Black Mirror, Catastrophe, The Undoing, Lost in Space, I Hate Suzie, Extrapolations, The Great, The Bombing of Pan Am 103 and The Night Manager, as well as films such as Robin Hood, Red Sparrow, Joker, The Devil All the Time and We Live in Time.

Tom Hughes plays Carter

Tom Hughes as Declan Carter in Legends. Sally Mais/Netflix

Who is Carter? Declan Carter is an ambitious drug boss operating in Liverpool.

Where have I seen Tom Hughes? Hughes has previously had roles in series including Silk, Dancing on the Edge, Derek, Victoria, A Discovery of Witches, The English, Franklin, Those About to Die, Malpractice and The Gold, as well as films such as Cemetery Junction, About Time, Red Joan and Infinite.

Johnny Harris plays Eddie

Johnny Harris as Eddie McKee in Legends. Netflix

Who is Eddie? Eddie is Carter's right-hand man and enforcer, who is also a loving family man at home.

Where have I seen Johnny Harris? Harris has had roles in series including EastEnders, Whitechapel, This is England, The Fades, Fortitude, Troy: Fall of a City, Medici, A Christmas Carol, The Salisbury Poisonings, Without Sin, Great Expectations and A Gentleman in Moscow, as well as in films such as Atonement, RocknRolla, War Horse and Snow White and the Huntsman.

Gerald Kyd plays Mylonas

Gerald Kyd as Mylonas in Legends. Sally Mais/Netflix

Who is Mylonas? Mylonas is a charismatic informant who serves as Guy’s guide into the Turkish underworld.

Where have I seen Gerald Kyd? Kyd has had roles in series including Casualty, Persons Unknown, Sherlock, Humans, Silent Witness, Unforgotten, Cuckoo, Harlots, Deep Water, Cold Feet, Doctor Who, The Split, Ridley, Love Rat, Professor T, Malory Towers, The Assassin, Hostage and Crookhaven.

Numan Acar plays Hakan

Numan Acar as Hakan in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Hakan? Hakan is the 'King of Green Lanes' and head of the London Turkish heroin gang.

Where have I seen Numan Acar? Acar has had roles in series including Homeland, Jack Ryan and Young Sherlock, as well as films such as The Great Wall, 12 Strong and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Joshua Samuels plays Zeki

Who is Zeki? Zeki is a young lieutenant in Hakan’s gang.

Where have I seen Joshua Samuels? Samuels has had roles in series including Nate & Jamie, Sexy Beast and The Gold, as well as films such as Saltburn.

Kem Hassan plays Aziz

Kem Hassan as Aziz, in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Aziz? Aziz is Hakan’s son, who views the drug trade as strictly business, and is heavily influenced by English culture.

Where have I seen Kem Hassan? Hassan has had roles in series including EastEnders, Emmerdale, Mood, Vera, Grace, Beyond Paradise and The Sandman.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Sophie

Charlotte Ritchie as Sophie in Legends. Justin Downing/Netflix

Who is Sophie? Sophie is Guy's wife, who also works alongside him as a customs officer at Heathrow Airport.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie? Ritchie has had roles in series including Siblings, Fresh Meat, Call the Midwife, Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Dead Pixels, Feel Good, Ghosts, Grantchester, You, Code of Silence and Dirty Business, as well as films such as Wonka and The Assessment.

Legends is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

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