The beloved BBC comedy Ghosts is officially heading to the big screen.

BBC Film, Lionsgate, BBC Studios and Monumental Television have announced a new feature-length adventure titled Ghosts: The Possession of Button House.

Original stars, writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond have penned the family film, with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe also returning to star.

The film marks a major reunion for the team behind the award-winning sitcom, which ran for five seasons on BBC One and concluded in 2023 with a finale watched by 7.2m viewers.

Directing duties will be handled by Simon Hynd (Ghosts, Motherland), with filming set to take place at West Horsley Place in Surrey – the real-life Button House – and surrounding locations.

Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Thomas Thorne (Mathew Baynton), Robin (Larry Rickard) and Kitty (Lolly Adefope) in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

"We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series. We never planned to come back," the Ghosts creative team said. "But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn’t resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure."

They added they are looking forward to reuniting and welcoming "brilliant new faces" for what they describe as a "soul-stirring tale of life and death."

BBC Film director Eva Yates said the broadcaster is "overjoyed" to bring Ghosts back for "a hilarious and cinematic adventure".

The movie spin-off is the latest expansion of the Ghosts franchise, with a US adaptation currently in its fifth season, with a sixth already commissioned. Versions have also been produced in France, Germany, Australia and Greece, with the format also recently licensed in Czechia.

Filming for Ghosts: The Possession of Button House will begin next month. Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

