*Warning - contains full spoilers for all eight episodes of Young Sherlock.*

The first season of Guy Ritchie's latest venture into the world of Arthur Conan Doyle, Young Sherlock, is now available to stream in full on Prime Video, and it sees Hero Fiennes Tiffin's version of the iconic detective going on a globe-trotting adventure.

Alongside Holmes in this new version of the story are his family members, played by Max Irons, Natascha McElhone and Joseph Fiennes, as well as his future arch-enemy James Moriarty - here seen as a friend and ally, played by Dónal Finn.

The first season certainly ends in a way which sets up and teases more adventures, but will we get to see them on Prime Video? And, if so, when?

Read on for everything you need to know about Young Sherlock season 2.

Will there be a Young Sherlock season 2?

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Amazon Prime

We don't yet know whether Young Sherlock will return for a second season. No official news has been announced regarding the show's future, although that shouldn't be a concern to fans, as the first season has only just been released. We will likely hear more in the coming weeks and months.

It certainly seems to be the case that the show is being set up for a second season. There are a few threads left hanging at the end of season 1, and Moriarty has not yet turned fully to the dark side. We would expect his transition from being Sherlock's friend to becoming his greatest adversary to be complete before the show had run its natural course.

We will keep this page updated with any news regarding the show's future as and when we get it.

When would a potential Young Sherlock season 2 be released?

Dónal Finn as James Moriarty in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Prime

It's hard to say when a second season of Young Sherlock would be released. The first season went into production in summer 2024, and has arrived on screens just over one and a half years later.

We would therefore expect that, were the show to be renewed, it would take a similar length of time for a second season to reach Prime Video, given the globe-trotting nature of the series and its high production value.

That would therefore suggest that a release date in late 2027 might be possible, although early 2028 might be more likely. We will keep this page updated with any news as and when we get it.

Who would star in a potential Young Sherlock season 2?

Joseph Fiennes, Zine Tseng, Dónal Finn, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Natascha McElhone and Max Irons in Young Sherlock. Daniel Smith/Amazon Prime

If Young Sherlock were to return for season 2, we would certainly expect Hero Fiennes Tiffin to be back as the title character, alongside Dónal Finn as his best friend and future enemy, James Moriarty.

Meanwhile, Max Irons and Natascha McElhone would also likely be back, as would Holly Cattle, who in later episodes was revealed to be playing Beatrice Holmes, the sister of Sherlock and Mycroft who was long believed dead.

Less likely to return would be Zine Tseng, as her character's journey was brought to its end, while returns for Joseph Fiennes and Colin Firth's characters, Silas Holmes and Sir Bucephalus Hodge, seems unlikely too.

Here's a full list of the central cast members from Young Sherlock season 1 who we would expect to see back in season 2:

Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes

Dónal Finn as James Moriarty

Max Irons as Mycroft Holmes

Natascha McElhone as Cordelia Holmes

Holly Cattle as Beatrice Holmes

Is there a trailer for Young Sherlock season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Young Sherlock season 2 yet, not only because it hasn't begun filming yet, but the show hasn't actually been renewed for season 2 at this point.

We will keep this page updated with any new footage as and when it's released, and in the meantime you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

