Joseph Fiennes talks Young Sherlock origin story and playing his nephew’s on-screen father
'Exploring where Sherlock's demons evolved from is really interesting', says the Young Sherlock actor, who plays Holmes's father Silas.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Saturday, 21 February 2026 at 8:01 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad