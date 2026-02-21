This article appears in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, out Tuesday 24 February.

Ad

Joseph, why did you take this role?

I love the idea of an origin story, where we see how Sherlock evolves from a misfit to a brilliant mind – and I loved the idea of ripping up a piece. The purists might be anxious, but I think it gives it a great vitality, muscularity, wit and adventure.

Were you a Sherlock Holmes fan?

I grew up with the Jeremy Brett version [on ITV], he was wonderful. There was a suspicion that Sherlock might be on opioids, but we never knew what led to the solitude and the reclusiveness. Exploring where the demons evolved from is really interesting.

What was it like to work with your nephew, Hero?

Once you get past the, 'Oh my God, we're relatives in the same scene together', you’re just actors doing a job. Playing father and son, we get the connection for free, which is lovely. And it was sheer joy. He’s a real talent; charismatic, hard working. I’m really proud of his grace on set. He maintains absolute composure, which is adorable. I knew all those qualities were there since I first held him in my arms. Seeing him flourish made me so happy.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

Aside from being a rollicking adventure, what themes lie at the heart of Young Sherlock?

There’s a bit of the underdog about Sherlock. There are so many gifted, brilliant young people out there that don’t get chances in life, and you can see that in him. He could easily have fallen by the wayside.

Is it daunting to take on a story about a much-loved character, reimagined for a new audience?

There’s a whole spectrum of people who love Sherlock Holmes, from purists to people who like the zany iterations of him. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories will always survive a good reimagining, because their foundation will always remain true.

Young Sherlock is available from Wednesday 4 March on Prime Video.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out on Tuesday 24 February – subscribe here.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.