Along with a first-look trailer being made available, the release date has also been confirmed for Guy Ritchie's upcoming Prime Video series, Young Sherlock.

It has been confirmed that all eight episodes of the series, which stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) as Sherlock Holmes, will debut on the streamer on Wednesday 4th March 2026.

The newly released trailer sees Sherlock going to Oxford University, and being told to stay out of trouble by his mother Cordelia, played by Natascha McElhone. Naturally, things don't exactly go to plan, with explosions and gunfights aplenty.

The trailer also sees the pivotal moment that Sherlock meets his future nemesis, who at first becomes his friend, James Moriarty, played by Dónal Finn.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The synopsis for the series says: "With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days.

"Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty.

"His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident."

The cast of the series also includes Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem) as Princess Gulun Shou'an, Max Irons (Miss Austen) as Sherlock's brother Mycroft, Joseph Fiennes (Prisoner 951) as Sherlock and Mycroft's father Silas, and Colin Firth (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) as Sir Bucephalus Hodge.

Guy Ritchie, who previously directed two Holmes movies, is directing the first two episodes and acts as the executive producer for the series.

Young Sherlock will premiere on Prime Video on 4th March 2026.

