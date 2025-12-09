A selection of first-look images have been unveiled for Young Sherlock, the new Prime Video series from director and executive producer Guy Ritchie charting the origin story of Sherlock Holmes.

Ad

The images show us our first glimpses of Hero Fiennes Tiffin in the title role, as well as Dónal Finn's (The Wheel of Time) young Moriarty, Zine Tseng's (3 Body Problem) Princess Gulun Shou'an and Natascha McElhone's (Halo) Cordelia, with the latter being Sherlock and Mycroft's mother.

Also seen in the images are Max Irons (Miss Austen) as Sherlock's brother Mycroft and Colin Firth (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) as Sir Bucephalus Hodge.

The synopsis for the series, which has been written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill, says: "With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

The synopsis continues: "Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn and Natascha McElhone in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

"Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident."

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Dónal Finn and Zine Tseng in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

Alongside those seen in the images, the series is also expected to star Joseph Fiennes, the uncle of Hero, who will play Sherlock and Mycroft's father Silas.

Colin Firth in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

This is Ritchie's second venture into the world of Holmes, having previously directed Robert Downey Jr as Sherlock and Jude Law as John Watson in 2009 film Sherlock Holmes, and 2011's A Game of Shadows.

Max Irons and Natascha McElhone in Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

This is also the director's third time working on a major series in recent years, having created Netflix series The Gentlemen and executive produced and directed episodes of MobLand.

Guy Ritchie behind the scenes of Young Sherlock. Prime Video/Dan Smith

Young Sherlock will premiere on Prime Video in 2026 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.