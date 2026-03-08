❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Call the Midwife season 16: Release date speculation, potential cast and what could happen?
With a prequel series and a movie in the pipeline, season 16 won't arrive for quite some time.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 8 March 2026 at 9:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad